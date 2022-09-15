Read full article on original website
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. Thomas Lane is already serving a 2 1/2-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights. When it comes to the state’s case, prosecutors and Lane’s attorneys agreed to a recommended sentence of three years, and prosecutors agreed to allow him to serve that penalty at the same time as his federal sentence, and in a federal prison. It’s expected that Lane will get a state...
2-Year-Old Found Dead Inside Stolen Vehicle After Father Fatally Shot: Cops
A 2-year-old boy was discovered dead in a stolen vehicle in Houston on Tuesday evening, hours after his father was fatally shot, according to Texas authorities. Police said the 38-year-old father had met with the suspect just before 2 p.m. at a gas station in southwest Houston, though it was not immediately clear why. The two got into an argument, which led the suspect to pull out a gun, shooting the other man multiple times, according to investigators. The suspect is then believed to have driven off in the victim’s SUV, which was found abandoned nearby around 7 p.m., roughly half an hour after a woman had called emergency services to report her child and husband missing, according to KPRC-TV. The child was pronounced dead at the scene; it is believed the cause may have been linked to being left in a hot car on a sweltering day. No suspects had been arrested in connection with the case as of Tuesday night, and an investigation is ongoing.South Gessner officers are at a shooting scene 5500 El Camino Del Ray. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/cxMD8sN09w— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 20, 2022 Read it at KPRC-TV
