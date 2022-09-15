ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager indicted in Gastonia man's death

By Kara Fohner, The Gaston Gazette
 5 days ago
Marco Jimenez last saw his father, Jose Jimenez-Quiñones, several days before Jose was shot.

Marco was having trouble with his mother's car, and Jose came over to help fix it.

"We did it together," he said.

This willingness to help was typical for Jimenez-Quiñones, but it's also what led to his death. Just days after helping his son fix a car, Jimenez-Quiñones stopped to help others who had wrecked near Redbud Drive in Gastonia, and someone shot him.

Tyrin Deshawn Dudley, 16, of Dallas was charged with second-degree murder in Jimenez-Quiñones' death.

Marco Jimenez, 22, said he wasn't surprised when he heard that a teenager had been indicted.

"I wasn't surprised because it's a senseless crime," he said.

Jimenez said that in July, he himself wrecked on a road near where he lives in Gastonia.

His father was the first one to the scene.

"And he took me back home," Jimenez said.

Now, Jimenez-Quiñones' family is left wondering why Jimenez-Quiñones was killed. Speaking while her daughter, Gabriela Jimenez, translated, Jimenez-Quiñones' wife, Maria Enriquez, said that she is still in shock.

She wonders what a teenager was doing with a gun and where his parents were.

She described Jimenez-Quiñones as a generally happy person who was willing to help anybody.

"We miss him. We miss him a lot," she said in Spanish.

Police have released little evidence about what exactly happened in the moments leading up to the shooting, and emergency callers described a chaotic scene.

One caller said that people in a white vehicle got out and approached a car sitting at a red light. The caller heard a bang, "and then the car that they had approached started running, like speeding off through the intersection, got into a wreck."

"It was a multiple collision, three or four cars, … and the guys got back in the car, they backed up and drove off," he said.

Another caller said that Jimenez-Quiñones was trying to help after the wreck when he was shot.

"He went to the white car to help open the door, and I just heard a gunshot, and he got shot in the back," a caller said. "I don't know what car shot him. I just heard a gunshot."

Another caller said that two young men ran from the scene of a wreck and got into a green minivan with a Virginia license plate. The caller followed them to Poston Circle, where the van parked in front of a house.

Marco Jimenez said that he feels the murder charge that Dudley is facing is justified.

"I would say you deserve all the suffering you receive in life," he said. "You earned it."

