Prince Harry, Prince William Reunion: The Hopes For Reconciliation

There are assumptions Prince Harry and Prince William will finally settle their differences after the Sussexes joined the Cornwalls to meet the mourners outside of Windsor after Queen Elizabeth II's demise. As many expect to see a small sign of reconciliation, will the once-very-close brothers now forgive each other?

Prince Harry and Prince William Reuters

Royal expert Richard Kay sees this difficult time for the royal family as the perfect chance for Prince Harry and Prince William to reconcile. However, the big question is, will Meghan Markle's husband accept the "olive branch" the royal family offers?

Daily Mail reported that when Prince Philip died in 2021, attempts for reconciliation failed, so the Duke of Sussex went home to his wife, who was pregnant with Lilibet at the time, and Archie in Montecito, California.