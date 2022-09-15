Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Theatre Announces Pops at the Pond!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Big Country Hymn Sing Sept. 23Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
brownwoodnews.com
VIDEO: Brownwood vs. Glen Rose Highlights
Relive the Brownwood Lions’ 17-3 home victory over Glen Rose, their third win in a row overall and first at Gordon Wood Stadium in 2022! Check out the full game video (and all game videos) HERE. Video courtesy of Scott Coers.
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions stymied by Burnet in pre-district finale
Playing without multi-threat setter Ibis Alvarado, out indefinitely with a knee injury, the Brownwood Lady Lions conclude the pre-district portion of their volleyball schedule with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-16 loss to Burnet Tuesday night at Warren Gym. “Burnet is a very solid team that beat Stephenville early in the year...
brownwoodnews.com
Early volleyball falls in straight sets at No. 10 Peaster
PEASTER – The Early Lady Horns slipped to 1-3 in District 8-3A volleyball action and 8-13 overall with a 25-8, 25-8, 25-7 road loss to No. 10 Peaster Tuesday night. Gabby Leal sparked the Early attack with three kills followed by Matty Boswell, Stoney McLaughlin and Trinity Torrez with two each, and Madison Torrez with one kill.
brownwoodnews.com
Lions reappear in Harris Ratings’ 4A Division I Top 10 at No. 9
After cracking Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Class 4A Division I rankings for the first time on Monday at No. 10, the Brownwood Lions appeared in Harris Ratings Weekly’s 4A Division I Top 10 for the second time this season, coming in at No. 9 in Tuesday’s release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownwoodnews.com
11U Brown County Outlaws win Grip It & Rip It tournament
The 11U Brown County Outlaws competed this past Sunday in the City Limits Sports Academy’s “Grip it & Rip it” tournament and came home as first place champions. In all, they played 4 games with combined run totals of 51-5. They look to maintain their undefeated record of 6-0 on the year intact as they compete in the Freight Fest tournament Oct. 9 playing up in the 12U division.
brownwoodnews.com
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Nadir Dalleh and Prairie View A&M
I’ve known Nadir Dalleh literally since the beginning of his life because I lived next door to him when he was a baby. I kept a close eye on him when he became a Brownwood Lion basketball player. I honestly believe he may have been the hardest working basketball player I’ve ever been around. He made himself a player, then a good player, and then a VERY good player. He was good enough where Howard Payne wanted him and he played on their championship teams back in the day. He then became a coach, a very good high school coach with a lot of victories, and now is the Head Basketball Coach at Howard Payne. I have no doubt that he will do a great job there.
brownwoodnews.com
2022 Early High School Homecoming Court
Early High School will crown its 2022 Homecoming Queen and King during halftime of Friday night’s football game with Burnet. King and Queen nominees are (from left): Jeremy Brown, Reagan Shults, John-Stewart Gordon, Grace LaRue, Jaxyn Price and Yasmin Ibarra. ***. The Early Homecoming Court this year is (from...
brownwoodnews.com
MICHAEL BUNKER: A quick trip back
I walked the downtown sidewalks absorbing the city, soaking it in as I walked. The sidewalks are patchwork now, a running diary of the urban decades and here there is (now, in this time) a handicap ramp cut in and the cement is new-looking, and there I see a newish patch where the poles for the modern signs were placed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brownwoodnews.com
The Anderson Family to perform at Early First Baptist Church Sept. 25
Southern Gospel singers, The Anderson Family, will lead worship with a live concert at the Early First Baptist Church Sanctuary, located at 103 Garmon Drive in Early, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The event is open to all area churches.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood native Nathana Ross-Cox holding art show, sale in San Angelo Oct. 6-29
Raw 1899, San Angelo’s premier art lounge, presents Simpler Times Art Show and Sale, October 6 to 29, 2022, featuring the work of artist Nathana (“Thana”) Ross-Cox. Opening Champagne Reception will be Thursday, October 6, 4 to 8 p.m., and the public is invited to meet the artist. There is no cost to attend.
brownwoodnews.com
Sam Newman
Funeral services for Sam Newman, age 82, of Grosvenor, will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Eastlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
brownwoodnews.com
Lake more than 7 feet below spillway, Stage 2 restrictions begin at 8 feet
John Allen, General Manager of the Brown County Water Improvement District, provided the following updates on Lake Brownwood water conditions:. As of 7:30 am Tuesday, September 20th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 7 feet and 1 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brownwoodnews.com
Renaming of Dusty Moore Vocational Building honors late BHS teacher who ‘went above and beyond’
The memory of Dusty Moore, who taught at Brownwood High School from 1968 until his passing in November 1981, is being honored as his name is now emblazoned on the “Dusty Moore Vocational Building” on the high school campus. Former students Herb Ragsdale and Mike Smith were among...
brownwoodnews.com
Daughters of the Republic of Texas hosting Scott Zesch Oct. 17
The Welcome W. Chandler chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas is hosting Scott Zesch, author of “The Captured,” true stories of abduction by Indians on the Texas Frontier. The lecture will be held on Monday, Oct. 17., at 2 p.m. in Mims Auditorium on the...
brownwoodnews.com
Mary Lou Low Smith
Mary Lou Low Smith, 89, of Mansfield, formerly of Comanche, passed from this life, Thursday September 15, 2022, in Arlington, TX. The family has entrusted Heartland Funeral and Cremations of Comanche with the arrangements to honor the life of Mary Lou. The family will greet Mary’s friends during a visitation at Heartland’s Chapel beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday September the 24th. The funeral will begin at 12 noon with Pastor Paul Gutierrez officiating. Interment will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery of Comanche.
brownwoodnews.com
Minor accident involving Early school bus, no injuries reported
The Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Monday afternoon:. The Early Police Department is investigating a minor accident at Lucas Drive and Gahanna Street involving a school bus. 2 kids were still on the bus and about to be dropped off. No one was injured in the crash. The parent has been notified and has picked up the kids. Again no one was injured.
brownwoodnews.com
Walter Gerald Johnson
Funeral services for Walter Gerald Johnson, 85, of Spring Branch, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at Heritage Funeral Home in San Saba. Burial will follow at the San Saba City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. He passed away...
brownwoodnews.com
Whited joins Brookesmith ISD as Ag Science teacher
Brookesmith ISD issued the following press release Monday afternoon:. Brookesmith ISD is proud to announce the addition of Mrs. Megan Whited, Agricultural Science Teacher, to our faculty. Mrs. Whited graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Food Systems with specialization in Agricultural Education. She also earned a Master of Science degree from Western Governors University in Curriculum and Instruction. Her prior experience includes three years on faculty at Willapa Valley School District in Washington State.
brownwoodnews.com
Bangs ISD: ‘Unsubstantiated rumor of potential illegal activity’ at secondary campuses
Bangs ISD posted the following on its Facebook page at around 9 p.m. Monday:. “There has been an unsubstantiated rumor of potential illegal activity occurring at Bangs ISD secondary campuses. BISD takes all threats seriously and is working with law enforcement to determine the legitimacy of the rumor. Regardless, there will be increased security and law enforcement presence at BISD campuses until the District is confident that no threat exists.”
brownwoodnews.com
Petco now open in Early; grand opening, family fest set for Saturday
The Petco location in Early is now open, a grand opening celebration and family fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. There will be food, music, games and more at the event, and all pets are encouraged. In a social media post on the...
Comments / 0