Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City

A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area.

PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe he is responsible for an assault on Aug. 19 that killed his future brother-in-law.

Tylor Adams sustained a serious head injury at a Pryor apartment complex, and was taken to a Tulsa hospital where he later died.

PCPD said Sudduth will be transported back to Mayes County.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.