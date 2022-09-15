Read full article on original website
2 more NJ cops sentenced for robbing Paterson residents during illegal searches
Two more Paterson police officers were sentenced on Friday for illegally searching, beating and robbing the people they swore an oath to protect, according to the Department of Justice.
Woman arrested for possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, Clonazepam
BARGER SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman was arrested Friday for possession with intent to deliver for various substances, according to reports. A release by the Summers County Sheriff’s Department indicates that, on Friday afternoon, a search warrant was conducted in the Barger Springs area. The search warrant...
Man Sentenced to Prison After Drinking ‘2 Quarts of Jack Daniel’s’ and Murdering Two Women with His Truck on Saloon Patio
A man is set to spend 40 years in prison for driving his pickup truck into two women standing on the patio of a saloon the day after Christmas in 2020. Michael Mattox, 61, was sentenced on Monday in Richland County, Illinois, records show. He pleaded guilty back in April because he killed DeAnn Richardson, 48, and Judy Jourdan, 69, but only to a single count of first-degree murder. Records before Mattox’s plea noted he faced a possible life sentence because of the multiple deaths.
State police warn of 'quick moving' scam
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are warning people about "quick moving" scam artists.Troopers say the scammers usually pose as stranded motorists in need of money who are willing to part with gold jewelry that's marked as "18k." But the jewelry is fake.The scammers may approach you in parking lots and inside casinos, according to police. State police say they often try to get sympathy with stories of needing to get back home for a funeral, hungry children or sick family members.
Police: More than a dozen motorcyclists attack, rob driver in N.J.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a possible road rage incident in Clinton Township, New Jersey. They say a group of approximately 13 motorcyclists dragged a 62-year-old man from his car, assaulted him and stole his cellphone Saturday on Cokesbury Road.Investigators say the incident stemmed from a near-collision between the bikers and the driver. Police in marked vehicles chased the motorcyclists until they exited onto Route 173 in Union Township.
Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff
More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
Motorcyclist Crashes Into Moose at 100mph During Police Chase in Alaska
The fatal collision was just one of hundreds of moose impacts estimated to occur in Alaska every year.
Teens Fatally Electrocuted Leaving Vehicle After Crash
The 17-year-olds were fatally electrocuted after touching the live wires that were tangled in a fallen tree, according to authorities.
Brute, 28, is released by NYC judge after 'mutilating and killing man, 49, with a knife near Times Square' - despite woke DA's pleas to KEEP him in jail
An accused murderer who 'mutilated' his victim in a vicious Manhattan knife fight has been released from Rikers Island on bail less than a day after the killing, despite prosecutors' pleas. Jesus Ramirez, 28, bumped into Guarionex Torres, 49, in Times Square, and the pair began fighting near the Port...
Heroin, more meth found when police arrest pair on meth possession warrants in Northern Michigan: MSP
A man and woman are facing charges after they were busted not once, but twice for drug possession in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Pasco 16-year-old crashes at 3 a.m. fleeing WSP trooper. His friends are in the hospital
Two crashes near the Tri-Cities on Monday morning have injured a motorcyclist and two teens. The first happened just before 3 a.m. when a 16-year-old Pasco teen lost control on an exit ramp while trying to outrun a Washington State Patrol trooper in a marked car with the lights and sirens activated.
Police locate family of child walking along road in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Upper Darby identified a child that was found on Friday. Upper Darby police released an image of the child who was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road. At 2:34 p.m. Friday, Upper Darby police tweeted that they...
Was It Legal for the Driver Who Crashed on the Maine Turnpike to Have Dogs in the Back of His Pickup?
A horrific accident on the Maine Turnpike on Wednesday resulted in one man being taken to the hospital and one of 10 dogs killed. That accident has led to a lot of people speculating on social media as to the law on transporting dogs in an open truck bed. According...
Walmart Thief Arrested for Stealing TVs Then Selling in Parking Lot—Police
Donald Kirkland admitted that he had stolen three TVs, a karaoke machine and camping equipment from the U.S. chain, which loses $3 billion to theft a year.
NJ State Park Police accused of stealing $160K from 2 unions he ran
A New Jersey state park police officer is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the two unions he ran and using the funds for plane tickets and dinner.
Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man
A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
NYS trooper arrested for attempting to scam Walmart with bogus return
A New York State Police trooper was arrested on Tuesday for trying to return a newly-purchased children’s toy after replacing the contents of the box with an older and heavily-used model.
Arrests in deadly Lakeview stabbing
3 people have been indicted in connection with a deadly July stabbing in Lakeview. Prosecutors say 25-year-old Brenden Benoit was lured into a wooded area near Heltz Road on July 10th.
Disturbing photos show squalor where neglected Fulton County animals lived
Newly-released photos give a closer look at the conditions inside the house at Kelly’s Haven in Mayfield. Investigators say there were animals living inside the home. Sue Kelly was arrested on 55 counts of animal cruelty last month. This isn’t the first time animals were seized there. More than...
