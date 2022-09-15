Breaking News: United States of America: Amtrak announces they are working to quickly restore all canceled long distance passenger train routes after potential railroad strike was averted.

Read full article on original website
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Come to the 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration and parade being held in October 2022.
Needles, California: The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe will be having their 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration and parade being held on Friday, October 21st, 2022 and Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. The celebration is free and opened to the public, to learn and celebrate the history, customs and traditions...
Traffic Collision Impact Traps Passenger for Nearly 1 Hour
San Bernardino, CA: Firefighters worked for approximately an hour to extricate a person trapped in the heavily damaged front passenger area of a minivan after a collision involving parked vehicles early Saturday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched at 1:40 a.m., Sept. 17, to a traffic collision...
Motorcycle Rear Ends Vehicle in Fatal 10 Freeway Traffic Collision
Ontario, San Bernardino County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into the rear of a vehicle on the 10 Freeway Saturday, Sept. 17, at approximately 11:26… Read more "Motorcycle Rear Ends Vehicle in Fatal 10 Freeway Traffic Collision"
890kdxu.com
UPDATED: 4.4 Earthquake Strikes near Littlefield
(Littlefield, AZ) -- The US Geological Survey says there has been a 4.4-magnitude earthquake that struck roughly 30 miles east-southeast of Littlefield this afternoon. The USGS says impacts were felt in around St. George, along with Mohave County, Mesquite and as far north as Hurricane. The earthquake happened about 6 miles below the surface and impacts were said to minimal at the epicenter. The intensity of the earthquake is at a level 3, which the USGS says feels much like a passing semi-tractor trailer.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Jeep Wrangler Carried Away by Powerful Forest Falls Mudslide
A mudslide carried away just about everything in its path, including a Jeep Wrangler, when it flowed through a San Bernardino County mountain community. The Wrangler can be seen slowly sliding out of view of a Ring doorbell camera that captured the mudslide on video Monday in Forest Falls. Boxes and other items also appear stuck in the mud.
Gizmodo
See the Wreckage Left by California's Landslides
Southern California is cleaning up after massive landslides this past weekend destroyed homes and washed away cars in small mountain communities. Tropical Storm Kay brought strong winds and torrential rain to Southern California last week, giving the area some respite from the region’s ongoing drought and recent heat waves. But it also triggered landslides in the Forest Falls, Oak Glen, and Yucaipa communities in the San Bernardino mountains. The area is fire-scarred, creating the conditions for the destructive debris flow, the Guardian explained. Displaced trees, mud, and rocks damaged roads and filled homes with several feet of muck, per ABC News.
KTLA.com
Dozens of structures damaged or destroyed by mudslides and flooding in San Bernardino County
Authorities have determined that nearly 40 structures in Forest Falls and Oak Glen were damaged or destroyed by flash floods earlier this week. San Bernardino County Fire released a damage assessment on Thursday, noting that “significant mudflows caused widespread damage in areas adjacent to recent burn scars.”. In Forest...
wanderwisdom.com
Video Showing 'Before and After' of Lake in Calfiornia After Massive Flooding Is So Sad
There is something that just does the mind, body, and soul good when we visit lakes! It's peaceful and centering and somehow just "quiets" us. Mother Nature created some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Lakes are peaceful, majestic, and serene, and their natural beauty is fantasy like. Lakes offers visitors an abundance of outdoor activities and beautiful scenery.
AZFamily
Mother, daughter stabbed at Bullhead City gas station, police say
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A mother and daughter were stabbed after an apparent argument at a Bullhead City gas station over the weekend. Police are now trying to find two suspects involved. According to a Facebook post posted by Bullhead City police, officers were called out to the...
Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Weekend fire destroys two homes￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – It took firefighters three hours to gain control of a fire that spread through property in the 2500 block of Honeybear Drive and Anita Drive. Crews responded at about 9:00 p.m. Friday, September 16 with no injuries occurring to civilians or firefighters. “Two homes on...
Caught on video: San Bernardino officers rescue mother, 2 children from flash floods
Dramatic body cam video shows the scary moments San Bernardino police officers rescued a mother and her two children from a flash flood last weekend.The footage was released Tuesday by San Bernardino police, but the rescue took place Sunday, when heavy rain inundated parts of the Inland Empire."Our officers do not encounter swift water floods often, however it doesn't stop them from jumping into action and saving lives," San Bernardino police tweeted.The water wasn't deep, but the current was very strong and the family would have lost their footing and gotten swept away if the officers weren't there to help them. Another officer was seen holding a child, as his fellow officers held on to him and helped him past the fast-moving water.Kay, a hurricane that weakened into a post-tropical cyclone off the coast of California, brought heavy rain, mudslides and debris flows to Southern California, especially the Inland Empire.
Men rescued after 4-wheeler breakdown in Arizona Strip near Mesquite
Two men on an off-road adventure were brought in safely after their RZR four-wheeler broke down on the Arizona Strip, south of Mesquite in a rugged area.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pastor serves churches in Bullhead, Havasu, Parker￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Pastor James Boundey serves three Arizona 7th Day Adventist Churches: Lake Havasu, Parker and Bullhead City. Services are held on the Sabbath, the day God set aside for rest and fellowship—and Adventists adhere to the no-work-from-sunup-to-sundown, even publishing sunrise and sunset times in the weekly bulletin. Boundey’s Sept 3 sermon reflected upon the fellowship that God wants to create with each of us as individuals—and the fellowship God wants us to create among all people.
Double homicide investigation shuts down San Bernardino street
Police have shut down a San Bernardino street Monday to investigate a double homicide.Few details were available Monday, but the murders appeared to have been shootings between the occupants of two vehicles at North Waterman Avenue and East Baseline Street. The vehicles involved both appear to be white — one a four-door sedan, the other a sport utility vehicle. It's unclear how many people were in the sedan, which was left with its doors open.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Information released on officer-involved shooting death￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman man died from a single gunshot fired by a Kingman policeman on Thursday September 15, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). Independent investigation by an outside agency is standard procedure in Officer-Involved-Shootings (OIS). MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Kingman Police Detectives had...
Divers recover body after investigating unattended boat on Parker strip
Divers found a man's body on Sunday after investigating a boat that was found unattended Saturday on the Parker strip, just south of Lake Havasu on the California-Arizona border.
Mohave Daily News
Board holds firm on age requirement
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District Governing Board denied a mother's request to waive the age requirement to allow her son to enroll in kindergarten, determining that he is "not ready" to be placed despite being only three days too young. Latina White, a single mother who...
Mohave County investigating fatal shooting by police officer
A police officer in Kingman shot and killed a man who ran from authorities following a traffic stop, the Kingman Police Department said Friday.
parkerliveonline.com
Local man found dead in river after boat towed
A local man was found dead in the river Sunday after his boat was towed in an effort to locate its owner. On Saturday at around 6:30 pm, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies were flagged down regarding a possible float away vessel located across from the Desert Riviera resort on the Parker Strip. Deputies arrived and found the vessel anchored with no one on or around it. They towed the vessel to nearby resorts in an attempt to find the owner, but were unable to make contact with anyone related to the found vessel. Deputies towed and secured the found vessel.
