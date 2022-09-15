ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needles, CA

Breaking News: United States of America: Amtrak announces they are working to quickly restore all canceled long distance passenger train routes after potential railroad strike was averted.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
890kdxu.com

UPDATED: 4.4 Earthquake Strikes near Littlefield

(Littlefield, AZ) -- The US Geological Survey says there has been a 4.4-magnitude earthquake that struck roughly 30 miles east-southeast of Littlefield this afternoon. The USGS says impacts were felt in around St. George, along with Mohave County, Mesquite and as far north as Hurricane. The earthquake happened about 6 miles below the surface and impacts were said to minimal at the epicenter. The intensity of the earthquake is at a level 3, which the USGS says feels much like a passing semi-tractor trailer.
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Barstow, CA
Barstow, CA
Traffic
City
Needles, CA
Local
California Traffic
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Jeep Wrangler Carried Away by Powerful Forest Falls Mudslide

A mudslide carried away just about everything in its path, including a Jeep Wrangler, when it flowed through a San Bernardino County mountain community. The Wrangler can be seen slowly sliding out of view of a Ring doorbell camera that captured the mudslide on video Monday in Forest Falls. Boxes and other items also appear stuck in the mud.
FOREST FALLS, CA
Gizmodo

See the Wreckage Left by California's Landslides

Southern California is cleaning up after massive landslides this past weekend destroyed homes and washed away cars in small mountain communities. Tropical Storm Kay brought strong winds and torrential rain to Southern California last week, giving the area some respite from the region’s ongoing drought and recent heat waves. But it also triggered landslides in the Forest Falls, Oak Glen, and Yucaipa communities in the San Bernardino mountains. The area is fire-scarred, creating the conditions for the destructive debris flow, the Guardian explained. Displaced trees, mud, and rocks damaged roads and filled homes with several feet of muck, per ABC News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wanderwisdom.com

Video Showing 'Before and After' of Lake in Calfiornia After Massive Flooding Is So Sad

There is something that just does the mind, body, and soul good when we visit lakes! It's peaceful and centering and somehow just "quiets" us. Mother Nature created some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Lakes are peaceful, majestic, and serene, and their natural beauty is fantasy like. Lakes offers visitors an abundance of outdoor activities and beautiful scenery.
CRESTLINE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
thestandardnewspaper.online

Weekend fire destroys two homes￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – It took firefighters three hours to gain control of a fire that spread through property in the 2500 block of Honeybear Drive and Anita Drive. Crews responded at about 9:00 p.m. Friday, September 16 with no injuries occurring to civilians or firefighters. “Two homes on...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
CBS LA

Caught on video: San Bernardino officers rescue mother, 2 children from flash floods

Dramatic body cam video shows the scary moments San Bernardino police officers rescued a mother and her two children from a flash flood last weekend.The footage was released Tuesday by San Bernardino police, but the rescue took place Sunday, when heavy rain inundated parts of the Inland Empire."Our officers do not encounter swift water floods often, however it doesn't stop them from jumping into action and saving lives," San Bernardino police tweeted.The water wasn't deep, but the current was very strong and the family would have lost their footing and gotten swept away if the officers weren't there to help them. Another officer was seen holding a child, as his fellow officers held on to him and helped him past the fast-moving water.Kay, a hurricane that weakened into a post-tropical cyclone off the coast of California, brought heavy rain, mudslides and debris flows to Southern California, especially the Inland Empire.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Railroads#United States Of America#Passenger Trains#Breaking News#Empire Builder
thestandardnewspaper.online

Pastor serves churches in Bullhead, Havasu, Parker￼

BULLHEAD CITY – Pastor James Boundey serves three Arizona 7th Day Adventist Churches: Lake Havasu, Parker and Bullhead City. Services are held on the Sabbath, the day God set aside for rest and fellowship—and Adventists adhere to the no-work-from-sunup-to-sundown, even publishing sunrise and sunset times in the weekly bulletin. Boundey’s Sept 3 sermon reflected upon the fellowship that God wants to create with each of us as individuals—and the fellowship God wants us to create among all people.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
CBS LA

Double homicide investigation shuts down San Bernardino street

Police have shut down a San Bernardino street Monday to investigate a double homicide.Few details were available Monday, but the murders appeared to have been shootings between the occupants of two vehicles at North Waterman Avenue and East Baseline Street. The vehicles involved both appear to be white — one a four-door sedan, the other a sport utility vehicle. It's unclear how many people were in the sedan, which was left with its doors open.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
thestandardnewspaper.online

Information released on officer-involved shooting death￼

KINGMAN – A Kingman man died from a single gunshot fired by a Kingman policeman on Thursday September 15, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). Independent investigation by an outside agency is standard procedure in Officer-Involved-Shootings (OIS). MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Kingman Police Detectives had...
KINGMAN, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Mohave Daily News

Board holds firm on age requirement

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District Governing Board denied a mother's request to waive the age requirement to allow her son to enroll in kindergarten, determining that he is "not ready" to be placed despite being only three days too young. Latina White, a single mother who...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
parkerliveonline.com

Local man found dead in river after boat towed

A local man was found dead in the river Sunday after his boat was towed in an effort to locate its owner. On Saturday at around 6:30 pm, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies were flagged down regarding a possible float away vessel located across from the Desert Riviera resort on the Parker Strip. Deputies arrived and found the vessel anchored with no one on or around it. They towed the vessel to nearby resorts in an attempt to find the owner, but were unable to make contact with anyone related to the found vessel. Deputies towed and secured the found vessel.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy