KCJJ
Iowa City transient allegedly called ex-girlfriend from squad car while being arrested for assault
Iowa City transient asked to leave residence of ex girlfriend charged with assault. An Iowa City transient who was reportedly at his ex-girlfriend’s residence refused to leave and called her from the back of a squad car while he was being transported to jail on assault charges. Police say...
KWQC
Woman arrested following late night chase, crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman on probation for shooting a man in the emergency room of a local hospital is back behind bars after police say she led police on a chase Monday night. G’sani Natrice Bogan, 22, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Tuesday on...
KCJJ
Iowa City man given ride home by police arrested for intoxication after running away
An Iowa City man who was allegedly passed out on the side of the road was given a ride home by police, only to flee them when he got out of the squad car. Officers came upon 20-year-old Lonnie Smith of Scott Park Drive passed out near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Hawkins Drive around 12:45 am Friday. He reportedly showed several signs of intoxication, and told police that he was walking home from the bars. Smith admitted to being intoxicated, and he was offered a ride home.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman accused of assaulting husband with curtain rod
An argument with her husband that escalated to her repeatedly hitting him with a curtain rod has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police say that Monday night around 9:45, Ta’Shonna McClinton of Bartlett Road and her husband got into a verbal altercation outside their apartment that continued once they went inside. It reportedly got to the point where she told the man that she was going to call the police, which angered her husband. As he approached McClinton, she grabbed a curtain rod and began to strike him. She allegedly continued to strike him as he hit the ground.
KCJJ
North Liberty man charged with burglary after attempting to enter a previous residence
A North Liberty man who reportedly knew he wasn’t allowed at a Swisher residence allegedly attempted to let himself in Saturday afternoon. According to the arrest report, 61-year-old Kurt Kramer of Lily Pond Road reportedly called one of the victims and angrily inquired about property at the Swisher residence, and remarked about specific property.
KCJJ
Iowa City man wanted on several warrants arrested Saturday
An Iowa City man who was wanted on several warrants, including a failure to appear for a case management conference on a drug and weapons charge, was taken into custody Saturday. Police arrested 32-year-old Victor Curry of Beach View Drive a little after 1:30 am in the 20 block of...
KWQC
Davenport man charged in early Sunday shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday after police say he shot multiple times at a woman, striking her in the back. Terry Markey Miller, 19, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony; and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.
KCRG.com
Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving
WAUBEEK, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old from Marion was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Linn County Sunday night. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just north of 4185 Whittier Road in Waubeek when the 18-year-old driver, who was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.
Two-year-old boy dies in Iowa after choking
A two-year-old boy died in Muscatine after choking at a park on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. That night at approximately 6:06 p.m., members of the Muscatine Police & Fire Departments responded to Eversmeyer Park, in the 1100 block of Orange Street, for a two-year-old child who had gone unconscious and was no longer breathing, according […]
ourquadcities.com
Police respond to weekend shooting at Davenport bar
On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 1:22 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the parking lot of the AKA Bar (3811 Harrison Street) in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located damage to a sign, a nearby business, and to an uninvolved vehicle, according to a...
KCJJ
Iowa City Police arrest car burglary suspect awaiting trial on similar charges in Washington County
Iowa City Police have arrested a car burglary suspect who is currently awaiting trial on similar charges in Washington County. Arrest records indicate 50-year-old Trevor Gast of Sycamore Street in Iowa City was observed entering a vehicle that did not belong to him at RISE at Riverfront Crossings on South Linn Street just after 5:45 Friday morning. Police say Gast admitted to entering at least two unlocked cars and taking items from inside. He’s charged with two counts of 3rd Degree Burglary of a Motor Vehicle – 2nd Offense. If convicted, he faces a maximum of ten years in prison.
Two hospitalized, driver arrested after truck rolls over in rural Green County
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized Saturday after a truck rolled over in rural Green County. Sheriff’s officials said a 23-year-old Evansville man was driving east on County Highway C when his truck left the road near Brooklyn-Albany Road. The truck rolled about 4-5 times, went airborne and came to rest in a nearby cornfield.
KCJJ
UI student could face over two decades in prison after reported early Sunday morning break-in, assault
A University of Iowa business student faces over two decades in prison if convicted on charges that he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and assaulted her early Sunday morning. Iowa City Police were called to the Telluride Apartments on East Court Street just after 12:45am for a...
KCJJ
21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC
A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
KWQC
Rock Island police investigating Sunday night homicide
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rock Island after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night. According to police, they got a call about a person shot in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue around 7:58 p.m. Officers say they found the 17-year-old...
KWQC
Police respond to crash on Brady Street Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police responded around 8:42 p.m. Sunday to a crash in the 800 block of Brady Street. According to police, two vehicles were northbound on Brady Street when one of the vehicles allegedly made an improper lane change and sideswiped a second vehicle. Both vehicles were operational...
KWQC
Police: Student hit by school bus in Bettendorf Monday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A student was hit by a bus Monday at Bettendorf Middle School, police said the student had minor injuries and is attending class. Bettendorf police responded to the Bettendorf Middle School about 7:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a student being hit by a bus.
KCJJ
Stopping to urinate on roadside leads to OWI arrest of North Liberty man
A North Liberty man who reportedly stopped to urinate on the side of the interstate has been charged with his second OWI. 44-year-old Charles Johnson of North Front Street was observed by a deputy at the 1 mile mark of I380 southbound, urinating alongside the roadway. The deputy stopped and allegedly noticed that Johnson had signs of impairment. He performed poorly on field testing and gave a PBT with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit to drive.
KCJJ
Illinois man living in Cedar Rapids accused of threatening Iowa City restaurant patron with loaded firearm
An Illinois man currently living in Cedar Rapids faces charges that he threatened a downtown Iowa City restaurant patron with a loaded firearm. According to arrest records, 27-year-old Traveon Johnson was arguing with his girlfriend at Panchero’s on South Clinton Street just before 2am Sunday when another subject tried to diffuse the situation. Johnson reportedly pulled up his shirt, displayed a firearm that was tucked into his waistband, and asked the man, “What now?”
KCRG.com
Man dies in farming accident in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died in a farming accident over the weekend in Dubuque County. KMCH Radio reports it happened in the 27000 block of Dyersville East Road, north of Farley, a little after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said workers were unhooking...
