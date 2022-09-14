Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
leesburg-news.com
Thomas W. Campbell
Thomas W. Campbell, 82, of Leesburg, FL passed away September 9, 2022. He was born December 31, 1939 in Cleveland, OH to Thomas and Mary Margaret Campbell. Mr. Campbell graduated from Cleveland State university in 1969 with a BA in Accounting. He worked as a manager for Eaton for 25 years and later at Signet Systems Inc. until his retirement in 1995. He and his wife moved to the Leesburg area in 2000 and he served on the Board of Directors and as Treasurer and chairman of the board at Royal Highlands. Thomas was an avid coin collector, loved to play golf and was a fan of University of Kentucky Wildcats. Loved his family and special dog Happy.
leesburg-news.com
Helen Cope Thornton
Helen Cope Thornton, 93, of Leesburg, Florida passed away September 12, 2022. She was born November 10, 1928 in United, Pennsylvania to Joseph Watson and Anna Rebecca (nee Hunker) Cope. Mrs. Thornton was a woman of great faith and attended First Baptist Church in Leesburg, FL as well The Church at South Lake in Clermont, FL.
leesburg-news.com
Local aircraft enthusiasts to hold fly/drive-in pancake breakfast
The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 will host a fly/drive-in pancake breakfast from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 1 in the chapter’s hangar at the Leesburg International Airport. In addition to enjoying a menu of pancakes (blueberry or plain), sausage patties, coffee, and juice, attendees will have the chance...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg driver tracked down after outrunning Fruitland Park police
A Leesburg driver has been tracked down after outrunning Fruitland Park police. Erick D. Smith, 36, was booked Wednesday at the Lake County Jail on a warrant charging him with a third-degree felony county of fleeing to elude law enforcement. He is free on $2,000 bond. A Fruitland Park officer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
leesburg-news.com
Good Samaritan’s truck stolen after helping homeless woman
A Lake County man who invited a homeless woman to stay at his house paid for that good deed by having his truck and large-screen TV stolen. The man told a Lake County sheriff’s deputy who responded to his call for assistance on Sept. 4 that he allowed a homeless woman named “Kelly” to stay at his house. He did not know her last name.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man charged again with meth possession
A 56-year-old Leesburg man who pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine earlier this year was arrested again on drug charges when he was stopped for driving with a suspended license. Ronald Erwin Wilson, of 1390 W. North Blvd., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment, and possession...
leesburg-news.com
Man accused of firing gun during spat at Palm Gardens RV park
An Apopka man was arrested after he reportedly “fired one off” during an argument at an RV park in Tavares. Richard Joseph Kinchens, 39, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon after the incident, which happened Thursday at the Palm Gardens Cottages and RV Park, 1661 Palm Garden St.
leesburg-news.com
Lake Tech to host Career TechXpo open house event
Lake Technical College will show how students can get a “Career in a Year” at its Career TechXpo open house event from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at its Eustis campus, 2001 Kurt St. Attendees will be able to meet industry experts, tour in-demand programs, interact...
Comments / 0