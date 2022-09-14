Thomas W. Campbell, 82, of Leesburg, FL passed away September 9, 2022. He was born December 31, 1939 in Cleveland, OH to Thomas and Mary Margaret Campbell. Mr. Campbell graduated from Cleveland State university in 1969 with a BA in Accounting. He worked as a manager for Eaton for 25 years and later at Signet Systems Inc. until his retirement in 1995. He and his wife moved to the Leesburg area in 2000 and he served on the Board of Directors and as Treasurer and chairman of the board at Royal Highlands. Thomas was an avid coin collector, loved to play golf and was a fan of University of Kentucky Wildcats. Loved his family and special dog Happy.

