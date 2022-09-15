Bitcoin and ether took different paths on Monday, with bitcoin declining and ether going higher. Bitcoin (BTC) was up 0.30% on strong daily volume. The price fluctuated widely throughout the day as the largest cryptocurrency by market cap at one point fell below $19,000. A sharp drop of 3.47% took place during the 02:00 UTC (6 a.m. ET) hour but prices reversed course as U.S. markets opened. The decline occurred on six times the average trading volume and implies an overreaction to the downside that was subsequently corrected. There was little in the way of economic data reports that could account for the decline.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO