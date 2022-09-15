Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Bleak Week as Bitcoin Hits 3-Month Low
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On today’s episode, NLW looks at why bitcoin hit a three-month low over the weekend. He also discusses traders’ predictions about the upcoming interest rate hike at this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting and a new enforcement action from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange FTX Not Authorized in UK, Financial Watchdog Warns
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is not authorized to provide services to customers in the U.K., according to the country's financial watchdog. "We believe this firm may be providing financial services or products in the U.K. without our authorization," the Financial Conduct Authority said in an official notice on Friday. However, an...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Regains $19K and Ether Rises as FOMC Meeting Nears
Bitcoin and ether took different paths on Monday, with bitcoin declining and ether going higher. Bitcoin (BTC) was up 0.30% on strong daily volume. The price fluctuated widely throughout the day as the largest cryptocurrency by market cap at one point fell below $19,000. A sharp drop of 3.47% took place during the 02:00 UTC (6 a.m. ET) hour but prices reversed course as U.S. markets opened. The decline occurred on six times the average trading volume and implies an overreaction to the downside that was subsequently corrected. There was little in the way of economic data reports that could account for the decline.
CoinDesk
Crypto Miner Bitdeer Bought Physical Safety Vault Le Freeport for Over $28M: Report
Crypto miner Bitdeer Technologies has bought a maximum security physical safety vault, Le Freeport, for S$40 million ($28.4 million), Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Bitdeer, which is backed by crypto billionaire Jihan Wu, bought the Singapore-based vault in July, the report said. Le Freeport is a repository for fine art, precious gems, and gold and silver bars, from shareholders led by Swiss art dealer and founder Yves Bouvier, according to the report.
CoinDesk
SoftBank, Deutsche Telekom Back $300M Fund With Web3 Component
Digital Transformation Capital Partners (DTCP), which started as the venture capital arm of German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom and now operates independently, has completed the first closing of its latest fund with $300 million in committed capital. The fund invests in tech-focused industries including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, fintech and Web3.
CoinDesk
Citi Says Ether Remains Relatively Stable Despite Significance of the Merge
The Ethereum Merge has been completed and despite “high anticipation” around the transition, volatility remained subdued, Citi (C) said in a research report Friday. The Merge was the first of five upgrades planned for the blockchain, and involved the switch to a more energy-efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Ethereum is now 99.95% more energy efficient than when it used a proof-of-work (PoW) process, the report said.
CoinDesk
MicroStrategy Buys 301 More Bitcoins, Now Holds Almost 130K
MicroStrategy (MSTR) bought 301 bitcoins (BTC) between Aug. 2 and Sept. 19 for about $6 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The software company that was co-founded by entrepreneur and crypto advocate Michael Saylor bought the world's largest cryptocurrency at an average...
CoinDesk
Nasdaq Starts Crypto Custody Service for Institutional Clients
Nasdaq (NDAQ), the second-largest U.S. stock market operator, is starting a cryptocurrency custody service as it aims to cash in on the demand from institutional crypto investors, according to a press release on Tuesday. The company has hired Ira Auerbach, who previously ran prime brokerage services at Gemini, as the...
CoinDesk
African Crypto Exchange Yellow Card Closes $40M Series B
Pan-African cryptocurrency exchange Yellow Card Financial has closed a $40 million Series B funding round that was led by crypto-focused venture capital firm Polychain Capital. The funds will go toward expanding across the continent, developing new products and forming new partnerships, according to the press release. Launched in Nigeria in...
CoinDesk
Binance Secures License in Dubai to Offer More Crypto Services
Crypto exchange Binance has secured a license from Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority to offer a range of crypto-related services in the city, according to a Tuesday announcement. With the new Minimal Viable Product license, the world's largest crypto exchange by volume can open a domestic bank account to hold...
CoinDesk
NFT Project Okay Bears Signs Licensing Deal With IMG
Project type: PFP (profile picture) Original mint price: 1.5 SOL (approximately $150 at the time). Okay Bears, a successful non-fungible token (NFT) project launched on the Solana blockchain, is teaming up with global entertainment leader IMG to launch consumer products and experiences. The deal places IMG as the exclusive global...
CoinDesk
Crypto Intelligence Firm Coin Metrics Partners With Hedge Fund Two Sigma for Institutional Push
Hedge fund Two Sigma’s trading data system Venn is teaming up with Coin Metrics, a provider of intelligence to cryptocurrency investors, to help make crypto market infrastructure friendlier for institutions accustomed to traditional capital markets. Venn’s suite of investment evaluation, due diligence and asset allocation workflows will be combined...
