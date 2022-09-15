Buckingham Palace reveals details of Queen Elizabeth II’s final journey on Monday, from lying-in-state to funeral

Read full article on original website
Royal exes Autumn Phillips, Serena Snowdon and Captain Mark Phillips were absent from the funeral because it's not 'protocol' to invite former spouses, expert claims - but Fergie was a 'personal friend' of the Queen
While the Duchess of York attended the Queen's funeral, despite her marriage to Prince Andrew ending 30 years ago in 1992, other former partners of royal family members didn't receive a similar invite. Sarah Ferguson, 62, who shares daughters Princesses Eugenie, 32, and Beatrice, 34 with the Queen's second eldest...
