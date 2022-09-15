Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Europe’s top court chalks up more strikes against bulk data retention
“The Court of Justice confirms that EU law precludes the general and indiscriminate retention of traffic and location data, except in the case of a serious threat to national security,” the Court writes in a press release on its judgment on the German case referral — which finds the national data retention law seriously interferes with the fundamental rights of people whose data is retained, confirming its previous case-law.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Revolut advises users to take caution after hacker breach triggers phishing campaign
Hey there, you deep-fried morsels of delight. Deep fried, because that’s the thing that made you crunchy. No? Because this is the Daily Crunch?. The TechCrunch team got so competitive in this season of the Great Tech Bake-off, cooking up an incredible amount of scrumptious news over the past 24 hours, that it has taken us damn near 24 hours just to ingest the full tasting menu. Don’t worry, we’ve selected some of the juiciest, most Michelin-starred news for you, served in bite-sized pieces.
TechCrunch
Razor’s Edge Ventures closes $340M fund as it looks to invest in defense startups
Founded in 2010, Razor’s Edge funds multistage startups with both commercial and government customers but specializes in ventures that “[help] national security community [members] solve difficult technology problems and advance critical missions,” in its own words. The outfit’s interest areas are informed by “strategic national security priorities,” managing partner Mark Spoto tells TechCrunch, with the ostensible goal of helping the U.S. maintain “technological superiority.”
TechCrunch
Nvidia unveils Drive Thor, one chip to rule all software-defined vehicles
Thor, which goes into production in 2025, is notable not just because it’s a step up from Nvidia’s Drive Orin chip. It’s also taking Drive Atlan’s spot in the lineup. Nvidia is scrapping the Drive Atlan system on chip ahead of schedule for Thor, founder and CEO Jensen Huang said Tuesday at the company’s GTC event. Ever in a race to develop bigger and badder chips, Nvidia is opting for Thor, which, at 2,000 teraflops of performance, will deliver twice the compute and throughput, according to the company.
TechCrunch
Malaysia-based Respond.io helps businesses juggle multiple messaging apps
Respond.io is currently used by more than 10,000 companies, including Klook, Decathlon, Abenson, Yoho, Roche, ShareChat and Bigo. Respond.io’s dashboard, which processes more than 140 million messages per month, consolidates all the messages a business gets, so the right person can see them. It also includes marketing, selling and support tools and can perform automated workflows, like building chat menus, drip campaigns, internal pipelines and invoking external actions. One benefit of using a central dashboard is that managers can quickly see if a conversation has been dropped and revive it.
TechCrunch
UK to change Online Safety Bill limits on ‘legal but harmful’ content for adults
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today program this morning, Michelle Donelan (pictured above), the new secretary of state appointed by Truss to head up the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), hinted that these incoming changes will focus on restrictions in the area of legal but harmful speech.
L.A. clothing importer admits to skirting $6.4 million in customs tariffs
Ghacham Inc., which sold clothes under the Platini brand name, and a company executive have agreed to plead guilty in federal court, prosecutors said Tuesday.
TechCrunch
Revolut confirms cyberattack exposed personal data of tens of thousands of users
Revolut spokesperson Michael Bodansky told TechCrunch that an “unauthorized third party obtained access to the details of a small percentage (0.16%) of our customers for a short period of time.” Revolut discovered the malicious access late on September 10 and isolated the attack by the following morning. “We...
TechCrunch
Amazon’s latest challenger is China’s online dollar store Pinduoduo
The company’s overseas shopping app, called Temu, briefly claimed the top spot of Android shopping apps in the U.S. in mid-September before dipping to No. 15 this week, according to app analytics platform Data.ai. The rankings indicate new downloads, so it’s hard to gauge the app’s user retention and activeness.
TechCrunch
Enact Systems connects solar installers and customers for more efficient energy use
Enact currently claims thousands of users in more than 20 countries and says it processes $1.5 billion in projects annually. Today, the startup announced it has raised a $11.5 million Series A from Energy Growth Momentum, NB Ventures, Arka Venture Labs, Olympus Capital and Alumni Venture Funds, along with angel investors.
TechCrunch
US Department of Justice can join arguments in Apple-Epic antitrust trial, court rules
Though the Justice Department’s arguments will technically be in support of “neither side,” per court filings, its intention is to spell out its existing concerns over how the lower courts had originally ruled on the case. In an amicus brief filed back on January 27, 2022, U.S. officials indicated there were “multiple legal errors” in the district court’s analysis of U.S. antitrust law, the Sherman Act, which could “imperil effective antitrust enforcement, especially in the digital economy,” the new filing explained.
TechCrunch
Varo’s bank charter milestone, more corporate cards and BNPL under a microscope
First off, I have to say that this past week was one of the busiest fintech news weeks I have experienced in a long while. Whoa. So.much.going.on. While I couldn’t obviously cover it all, I attempted to fit as much of it as I could into this newsletter. Before...
TechCrunch
South Korean prosecutors say Do Kwon ‘obviously on the run’, ask Interpol to issue red notice
The Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office said that Kwon was not cooperating with the investigation and had told them (through his lawyer last month) that he had no intention to appear for questioning, according to official statements cited by local media Yonhap. The prosecutors have asked Seoul’s foreign ministry to revoke Kwon’s passport and said they have “circumstantial evidence” that Kwon is attempting to escape.
