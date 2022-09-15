Read full article on original website
wbut.com
Portion Of Rt. 8 Will Remain Unpaved Through Winter
A milled portion of Route 8 in Penn Township will remain that way for the rest of the winter. A PennDOT spokesperson says that the stretch of highway in between Renfrew Road and Airport Road will not be paved until next year. That part of the highway has been milled...
wbut.com
Police Searching For Driver Who Damaged Emlenton Yard
Police are searching for more information on a crash that left property damaged in Emlenton. The accident happened early Saturday morning around 5:40 on Kerr Avenue at the intersection with College Street. Police say a white Chevrolet Cruze went off the road, hit an embankment, and took out three mailboxes.
wbut.com
Cranberry Twp. To Unveil New Peace Pole
A ceremony Wednesday will commemorate a new monument in Cranberry Township. A new Peace Pole will be unveiled tomorrow evening at the Municipal Center on Rochester Road. The Cranberry Township Sunrise Rotary Club helped raise funds for the pole—which they say is an international symbol of hope standing vigil in silent prayer for peace on earth.
wbut.com
Butler Twp. Taking Another Step Toward Pullman Recreational Development
Butler Township continues to advance plans for a recreation property at Pullman Business Park. At their meeting Monday night, Butler Township Commissioners awarded a contract to prepare the Pullman Recreational Complex site to Butler-based Demex LLC at a cost of nearly $385,000. The Demex proposal was the lowest of four...
wbut.com
Five Dead In Mercer Co. House Fire
An investigation is ongoing following a fatal fire that left five people dead late last week in Delaware Township, Mercer County. According to State Police, a passerby called 911 just after midnight on Friday to report that a three-story farmhouse on District Road was fully engulfed in flames. Multiple fire...
wbut.com
Muddy Creek Homicide Suspect Taken Into Custody
A man who is charged with killing a man in Muddy Creek Township is now in police custody. State police say 20-year-old Daniel Lloyd of Allegheny County was arrested in Michigan late last week. Lloyd is facing criminal homicide charges along with 37-year-old Nicole Schwartz for killing a 32-year-old man...
wbut.com
Butler Elementary Wrestling registration coming in October
Butler Golden Tornado Elementary Wrestling sign-ups will be held over two days in October, the 20th and 27th from 6 to 7:30pm at the Legacy Wrestling Building at 232 East North Street in Butler, which is the old K of C building. The program is open to boys and girls in grades one through six.
wbut.com
Local Organization to Host Event For Grandparents
A local organization is holding an event for grandparents raising grandchildren later this week in Butler. Case managers, social workers, agency leaders, and other caregivers of children are invited to attend Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at Butler SUCCEED on North Main Street. Participants will have the chance to...
wbut.com
Butler’s Scholastic Foundation Receives Large Gift
A generous donation from a local couple will go towards improving education in the Butler Area School District. A gift of $100,000 made by Jack and Jane Arthurs to the Golden Tornado Scholastic Foundation was recently announced. Jane Arthurs passed away in 2015 while Jack Arthurs died in 2020. This...
wbut.com
Butler’s Swidzinski wins Golf Section title/Freeport Soccer remains perfect
–Butler’s Hunter Swidzinski won the WPIAL Section title with a round of 1-under 71 at Suncrest Golf Course. Three Butler golfers reached the WPIAL semi-final round. Joining Swidzinski is returning state qualifier Wyatt Kos who shot the cut score of 81 and Parker Worsley with an 80. The semi-final round will be held at Champions Lake Golf Course in Ligonier next Wednesday.
