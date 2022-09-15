ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

Moncks Corner swears in new police chief

By Raymond Owens, Dianté Gibbs
 5 days ago

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Moncks Corner’s next police chief was sworn in Thursday after the department’s months-long search for a new leader.

David Brabham officially took command of Moncks Corner Police Department Thursday during a council meeting.

Brabham currently serves as a major for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and started his career in law enforcement in 1995. He began his career serving for MCPD as a patrolman and canine handler until 1998.

The Town of Moncks Corner said that Brabham will enter his new duties with over 27 years of progressive growth in law enforcement.

Charleston Co. School Board of Trustees Chair withdraws from election

Through the selection process, input was gathered from the police department, citizens, and leaders to form a description of an ideal candidate to take the role.

Town leaders said the decision to select Brabham was unanimous after an interview with an advisory committee comprised of leaders from various social, institutional, and faith communities.

