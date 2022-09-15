ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A nationwide effort to get eligible voters registered ahead of the November Election is taking place Tuesday. September 20 is known as National Voter Registration Day, and there are events happening all across the country, including in Madison, at the UW-Madison campus and throughout Dane Co.
MADISON, WI
Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizers have cancelled the Freakfest celebration for the third year in a row, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) confirmed Sunday afternoon. The festival is usually held all up and down State Street to celebrate Halloween in October. Since 2020, it has been cancelled due...
MADISON, WI
Liaison officer's gun accidentally discharges at Janesville Middle School

Middle school garden club uses regenerative ag practices to reduce waste. A Richland Center elementary and middle school is using regenerative agriculture gardening methods to improve their garden where students grow fresh crops. Volunteers with Madison's Ashley Furniture build beds for kids in need. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Organizers...
JANESVILLE, WI
Meet the newest member of the Reedsburg K9 team

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Reedsburg Police Department has a new addition to its K9 team. Remi, a Belgian Malinois joins her handler Officer Chris Gallagher to form a tracking, article search, and drug detection team. Remi and Gallagher completed training last month and Remi has already assisted in locating...
REEDSBURG, WI
Madison College and UW-Platteville set to sign 3 transfer agreements

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College announced three new transfer agreements Tuesday between it and University of Wisconsin- Platteville. “For our collective students, these agreements provide a clear path toward a bachelor’s degree, or higher, in these exciting and high demand fields,” said Dr. Turnina Bakken, Madison College provost.
MADISON, WI
MPD investigates gunshots on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation is ongoing regarding gunshots on Saturday night on Madison’s east side, police said. The Madison Police Department responded to a call reporting gunfire around 10:24 p.m. According to MPD, those involved told police that there was a series of arguments between two groups...
MADISON, WI
Dane Co. health officials expand availability for updated COVID-19 boosters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials are expanding the availability of appointments for updated COVID-19 boosters and adding times to get the shots on weekends. Public Health Dane County and Madison stated Monday morning that it is expanding clinic hours in an effort to meet the demand for bivalent boosters. PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich explained that these new boosters protect against the original strain of COVID-19 and the newer Omicron strains that are making up the majority of new cases.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Volunteers with Madison's Ashley Furniture build beds for kids in need

The Madison Arts Commission hosted a panel called "Black Artists Speak," which allowed Black artists to share their experiences. The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues...
MADISON, WI
Second suspect sentenced in Anisa Scott’s death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second suspect convicted in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl more than two years ago was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday in Dane County court. Perion Carreon was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for the charge of first-degree reckless homicide,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Body recovered from Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Monona Tuesday night. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just before 6 p.m. for reports of a body floating in the water. The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and pronounced the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Members of ALS support group travel near and far for in-person retreat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of ‘Her ALS Story,’ a support group for women diagnosed with ALS, traveled from around the country to gather together here in Madison. Those involved in the group cultivate relationships with one another by talking about their journey’s, challenging stereotypes about ALS and raising money to support those facing the incurable disease.
MADISON, WI
Armed suspect arrested at Vel Phillips Memorial High School

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is in custody and police are investigating after a pursuit that ended at Vel Phillips Memorial High School early Monday morning. According to Madison Police, a call came in around 2 a.m. for a person with a gun in the 300 block of S Yellowstone Drive, which is a few blocks away from the high school.
MADISON, WI
Dane Co. community raises money, awareness of Alzheimer’s during annual walk

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) hosted their annual fundraising walk Sunday morning to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s programs and services. Participants formed teams and walked with friends and family to recognize, celebrate and support those impacted by the disease. Executive...
MADISON, WI
Schools look to create, expand food resource programs

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - On select week-day afternoons at Portage High School, The Market is open. This no cost grocery store allows all Portage Community High School families to shop for fresh produce, dairy, frozen meat, pantry staples, and basic hygiene products. The Market Coordinator Elizabeth Hansen says this is...
PORTAGE, WI
Positive rabies result confirmed in Rock Co. bat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bat in Rock County has tested positive for rabies, officials with the Rock County Public Health Department confirmed Monday. The department said the bat had no reported contacts with humans. The rabies virus is often found in wild animals and can be transmitted to humans...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Janesville PD: Missing woman found safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The missing persons alert issued early on Sunday morning for a Janesville woman was cancelled later that afternoon when she was found, Janesville Police said. Police first reported the 39-year-old woman missing just after midnight on Sunday, and expressed that her family was concerned about her...
JANESVILLE, WI
Avoca man convicted of killing mother and dog sentenced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Avoca man convicted of killing his mother and dog last year will serve life in prison with possibility for extended supervision, officials decided Tuesday. According to court records, Sean Pickett will serve life in prison with the possibility of extended supervision at 40 years served...
AVOCA, WI
Stoughton man killed after vehicle crashes into tree

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a Stoughton man was killed after his vehicle struck a tree Tuesday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a one vehicle crash on N. Casey Road just north of W. CTH M in the Town of Porter.
STOUGHTON, WI

