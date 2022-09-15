ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Moscow exchange to stop trading in British pounds on Oct 3

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Moscow Exchange said on Tuesday that it would stop trading in British pounds in its foreign currency market on Oct. 3. "Suspension of these operations is due to potential risks and difficulties in settling in the British pound," it added in a statement.
