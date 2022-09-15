Read full article on original website
Moscow exchange to stop trading in British pounds on Oct 3
MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Moscow Exchange said on Tuesday that it would stop trading in British pounds in its foreign currency market on Oct. 3. "Suspension of these operations is due to potential risks and difficulties in settling in the British pound," it added in a statement.
Chipmaker Nvidia launches new system for autonomous driving
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chip giant Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Tuesday unveiled its new computing platform called DRIVE Thor that would centralize autonomous and assisted driving as well as other digital functions including in-car entertainment.
