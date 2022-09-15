ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Our view: The tricky tightrope of changing Oregon's public records law

La Grande Observer
 5 days ago

Any overhaul of public records law in Oregon may bring a fight. Proposals for changes to who pays for records and how much are walking a tricky tightrope.

Oregon has a relatively strong public records law. The costs of records, though, can also be a wall blocking Oregonians from monitoring their own government. The state’s public records advisory council is trying to come up with a proposal for legislation for 2023 to make records easier to get. It also wants the rules not to be too burdensome on government.

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
