Wendy Williams Health Scare: Former 'The Wendy Williams Show' Host Gets Worse, Checks Back Into Wellness Facility

Wendy Williams has reportedly checked back into a wellness facility to treat her substance abuse issues amid plans for her big comeback. As the news comes amid the famed TV host's fallout with the production company, Debmar-Mercury, she's allegedly getting worse.

Wendy Williams Reuters

In a statement, Wendy Williams is said to have found an "in-patient treatment program" to treat her "overall health issues." This move is part of her preparation for her major comeback, planning to take her career to the next level.

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast,'" a press release issued on her behalf read, via UsWeekly.