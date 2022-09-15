ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams Health Scare: Former 'The Wendy Williams Show' Host Gets Worse, Checks Back Into Wellness Facility

Business Times
 5 days ago

Wendy Williams has reportedly checked back into a wellness facility to treat her substance abuse issues amid plans for her big comeback. As the news comes amid the famed TV host's fallout with the production company, Debmar-Mercury, she's allegedly getting worse.

Wendy WilliamsReuters

In a statement, Wendy Williams is said to have found an "in-patient treatment program" to treat her "overall health issues." This move is part of her preparation for her major comeback, planning to take her career to the next level.

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast,'" a press release issued on her behalf read, via UsWeekly.

Comments

Cynthia Smith
3d ago

I predicted Wendy was going to have a breakdown. She has never given herself time to grieve the passing of her beloved Mom😥😥. I'm praying 🙏 she gets the necessary help.

10
Bj Mic
4d ago

you're a mess please get it together before you loose it all drugs are for losers booze is for scants stop your own madness n say no no no

6
lucille jones
5d ago

The people around Wendy needs to tell her there will be no podcast or any other cast. She will live in a dream world until she accepts the facts. She can not go on believing this crock.

7
Business Times

Business Times

