Celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month with Arizona whiskies
It's Bourbon Heritage Month, and as a bourbon aficionado myself, I decided to celebrate by sampling some of the local whiskies Arizona has to offer. State of play: This isn't Kentucky, but there are some folks distilling bourbon locally. Others source whiskey that's distilled elsewhere but finish production here. For...
More Iowans are working from home
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosThe number of people primarily working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, according to a survey released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.Why it matters: The shift is a defining feature of the pandemic that has reshaped the commuting landscape in America, according to Michael Burrows, a statistician with the bureau.The survey marks the highest number and percentage of home workers since the survey began in 2005.Travel-to-work time was the shortest in the last decade.The big picture: Home was the primary workplace for almost 18% of workers— 27.6 million people —in 2021.That's compared to roughly 9 million, or 5.7%, in 2019.Zoom in: Almost 13.5% of Iowans primarily worked from home in 2021.That's 7.6 percentage points higher than in 2019.
New study shows Ohio is third-best in U.S. at tipping
Data: Toast; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios When Ohioans eat out — and we are more often these days — we're among the most generous in the country. 📉 Driving the news: Ohio's tipping average was 20.7% in Q2 this year, ranking us third in the country, according to Toast. Why it matters: Ohio's tipped minimum wage is only $4.65 an hour, making tips crucial for servers. Of note: California is 50th, but the state requires servers to make the state minimum and has no tipped minimum wage. No. 1 West Virginia has a state tipped minimum wage of $2.62 an hour.
Colorado's 2021 summer marked by high temps and mountain rain
Fall arrives this week after a final punch of summer heat. The big picture: Much of Colorado — particularly the northeastern and northwestern corners — experienced a much hotter summer than normal, according to new data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The same areas saw less...
Ohio's breweries rebound
Credit: Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosMost of Ohio's breweries bounced back in 2021 after pandemic-related shutdowns crippled the industry.Driving the news: Of the 10 largest breweries in the state, eight increased production in 2021 compared to 2020, according to an exclusive Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association, the industry's trade group.That includes local BrewDog (15% growth) and Columbus Brewing Co. (6%).Columbus-based Land-Grant, which just missed the top 10, grew production by a whopping 46%.Yes, and: Most breweries returned to or exceeded their pre-pandemic sales volumes, too.Seven of the top 10 surpassed their 2019 numbers in 2021, with...
North Carolina's largest craft breweries
Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosNorth Carolina's largest craft breweries largely rebounded in 2021 — a year after the pandemic crushed the industry. But challenges still remain for the industry, which is having to deal with both inflation and supply chain challenges like a carbon dioxide shortage. The state of beer: Asheville's Highland Brewing was the state's largest craft brewery, producing nearly 45,000 barrels of beer in 2021. The largest brewers in the Triangle by volume were: Fuquay-Varina's Aviator Brewing and Raleigh’s Lonerider Brewing — though their growth was either down or flat from the previous year. Between the lines:...
White House "coordinating" with Delaware for possible migrant plane
The White House said Tuesday it is "coordinating closely" with state and local officials in Delaware to prepare for the possible arrival of a plane from Texas carrying migrants. Why it matters: The potential flight to Delaware comes less than a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for...
The state of hate: Extremism is on the rise in Florida
Extremism is on the rise in the Sunshine State as new white supremacist groups have sprung up in the nearly two years since Donald Trump lost the presidential election. Per a new Anti-Defamation League report on the state of extremism and anti-semitism in Florida, new groups like White Lives Matter, Sunshine State Nationalists and Florida Nationalists have begun recruiting and demonstrating, while more established extremist Florida groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been shifting their focus to local politics.
Virginia college grads leave
Data: National Bureau of Economic Research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosVirginia exports more college graduates than it attracts from other states, a new report from the National Bureau of Economic Research found. Why it matters: The state is high on the brain drain chart — meaning 41% more of the college-educated workforce leaves after graduation than stays. When they leave, they take the education Virginia helped pay for to another state. What's happening: Those who do leave Virginia are most likely to end up in D.C., a Washington Post analysis of the data found.New York, North Carolina and California are also top places Virginia grads end up after school. The big picture: Around two-thirds of all U.S. students stay to work in the state they graduated from, per the National Bureau of Economic Research.Grads are more likely to stay in state if they complete two-year degrees or attend a four-year public school.Of note: Among professionals most likely to stay put are those working in education, health care, agriculture and business.Grads are more migratory if they studied religion, culinary arts, engineering and journalism.
North Carolina's Dem governor eyes prevent defense on abortion ban
North Carolina's Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper isn't on the ballot this November, but the threat of Republicans winning supermajorities in the state legislature — empowering them to override his veto — means he might as well be. Why it matters: In a potentially tough year for incumbent governors,...
Alaska reels from historic storm that caused widespread flooding
Western Alaska was reeling Monday from the most intense storm ever recorded in the Bering Sea during the month of September brought hurricane force winds and record high storm surge flooding along the coastline. Threat level: Officials reported Norton Sound communities were still being affected by power outages, flooding and...
Low-income Utahns still aren't enrolling in Medicaid
New census data suggest a lot of Utahns who are eligible for Medicaid aren't getting enrolled — even after the state fully expanded coverage. Driving the news: Utah had the nation's lowest rate — by far — of public health insurance coverage among kids from low-income families (less than $53,000 for a family of four).
Polk County and Iowa consider sharing morgue space
Morgue space and forensic pathologists could share resources under ongoing discussions between Polk County and Iowa's state medical examiners, county administrator John Norris tells Axios. Why it matters: It could help both governments create more efficiency among staff and reduce future expenses linked with updating or building new exam areas.
Michigan is using some ARPA funds to buy police cars
Some Michigan localities are using federal COVID-19 recovery dollars to widen law enforcement efforts. Driving the news: Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), President Joe Biden gave cities and counties $350 billion to alleviate the pandemic's impacts. Local governments have allocated around $101 billion so far. Why it matters: Few limitations were put on how local governments could spend ARPA funds, so municipalities are using them for a range of projects from direct pandemic health impacts to police equipment, parks, technology or vacant land remediation. A new Marshall Project report found that localities across the country have allocated...
Scoop: McConnell-aligned super PAC pulls out of Arizona
The Mitch McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund is canceling $9.6 million in television ads for the Arizona Senate race, confident that other outside conservative groups will make up much of the difference for Republican nominee Blake Masters. Why it matters: The cancellations mean that the GOP's leading super PAC won't be...
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard file class action lawsuit against DeSantis
The undocumented migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard last week filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials. Driving the news: The migrants allege in the complaint that they were given misleading information promising cash assistance, employment services and housing assistance, which they called "bold-faced lies."
How Prop 1 would change term limits
A ballot proposal supported by Mayor Mike Duggan aims to increase financial transparency among elected officials and change Michigan's term limits.What's happening: Voters will decide how long lawmakers are able to serve in each chamber on the Nov. 8 ballot.Prop 1 would reduce the total time a politician can serve in the legislature from 14 to 12 years, while allowing lawmakers the option of serving those 12 years in any combination of the state House or Senate. Representatives now have a six-year term limit. The proposal would also require state lawmakers to file a financial disclosure form on the...
COVID-19 relief money goes to Texas cops and prisons
Several Central Texas cities are among local governments nationwide using federal COVID relief dollars to shore up their police departments and other law enforcement efforts.Catch up quick: Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), President Joe Biden gave U.S. cities and counties $350 billion to recover from the pandemic.Few limitations were put on how local governments could spend ARPA funds.The big picture: The Marshall Project found that local governments have allocated around $52.6 billion for revenue replacement, a vague catch-all category, and nearly half of that went to projects that mentioned police, law enforcement, courts, jails and prisons.Less than 10%...
Trail Mix: The doctor is in... the Minnesota campaign trail
The political arm of the Minnesota Medical Association's recent endorsement of DFL Gov. Tim Walz over Republican Scott Jensen was just the latest example of doctors being called into the midterm campaigns. Driving the news: MEDPAC's chair cited the governor's "science- and evidence-based actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic" and support for reproductive healthcare as factors in a letter on the endorsement released last week. The big picture: Democrats in close races are increasingly leaning on doctors to drive messaging on abortion and other issues, Axios' Alexi McCammond writes.The trend has showed up in recent ads from DFL groups...
Utah candidates set to debate ahead of November midterms
The Utah Debate Commission announced Monday its slate of candidates set to tussle ahead of the November midterms. Six debates are planned between Oct. 10–17 at universities across the state. What we're watching: The long-awaited debate between Sen. Mike Lee and independent challenger Evan McMullin will occur on Oct....
