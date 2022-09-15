Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Hundreds of bikers disrupt traffic in Manhattan and the Bronx
Video shows them on Amsterdam Avenue at 98th Street, but CBS2 has learned they were spotted across the city, starting in Chelsea. Jessica Moore reports.
Exclusive-Saudi Arabia buys pair of SpaceX astronaut seats from Axiom -sources
PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is planning to launch two astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a space capsule from Elon Musk's SpaceX, becoming the latest Gulf nation to strengthen ties with private U.S. space companies, according to three people familiar with the arrangement.
Mass. House advances bill to create 2% transfer tax on big Boston real estate deals
Stakeholders disagree on whether the tax would lessen or worsen Boston's affordable housing crisis. The Massachusetts House of Representatives advanced a bill Monday that would create a new tax on big money real estate transactions in the city of Boston, State House News Service (SHNS) reported. While proponents of the...
Judge Lifts U.S. Ban on Mexicans Entering Country to Sell Blood Plasma
Mexicans with short-term visas comprised as much as 10% of all plasma collected in the U.S when the practice was banned last year. Now, a federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FTC reviewing Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy iRobot
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition iRobot, the latest deal that’s under scrutiny by the regulators amid growing concerns about the company’s market power. In a regulatory filing Tuesday, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger. Earlier this month, securities regulators made a similar request to Amazon and One Medical, the primary health care company the e-commerce giant is planning to buy for $3.9 billion. Both Amazon and iRobot said they would cooperate with the FTC’s review, which delays the completion of a deal. Following an investigation, the agency can challenge a merger in court, seek remedies or do nothing, which allows the deal to close. The agency says it retains the right to challenge a deal even after it closed. Shortly after the deal was announced in early August, groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations called on the FTC to block the merger, arguing it furthered Amazon’s dominance in the smart home market.
Strong quake hits Mexico’s Pacific coast: CBS News Flash Sept. 20, 2022
A powerful earthquake hit Mexico’s central Pacific Coast, killing at least one person and setting off alarms in Mexico City. Sherri Panini, a California mother of two who faked her own kidnapping in 2016 so she could go back to an ex-boyfriend was sentenced to 18 months in prison. And Starbucks announced it’s ending covid-19 additional sick pay for workers beginning october 2nd. employees will now need to tap into their sick and vacation pay if they have to self- isolate due to covid.
Annual U.S. border arrests top 2 million, fueled by record migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua
The number of migrant arrests carried out along the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022 surpassed 2 million in August, an all-time high driven in part by unprecedented levels of migration from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, according to government data published Monday. Migrant encounters along the U.S. southern border rose...
Here's a list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores set to close so far
Bed Bath & Beyond shares continue to slump on news that the retailer is closing stores nationwide. The stock fell nearly 1% on Monday to $7.95, down sharply from $15 at the beginning of the year. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would close 150 of its roughly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Colorado man orders mesh screen on Amazon but gets a shotgun in the mail
Don Thompson opened the box he got from Amazon expecting to find his screen mesh. Instead, he received a 20-gauge shotgun.
Home values plunge in some U.S. cities as mortgage rates rise
Some of the largest U.S. cities in the West have seen their home values plunge this summer, a trend that economists say favors house hunters. The typical home value dipped 0.3% nationwide from July to August and 0.1% from June to July, Zillow said in a report this week. It is the largest monthly decrease since 2011. Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco in California experienced some of the sharpest decreases, with each city recording a 3.2% or higher drop. Salt Lake City, Utah, and Seattle, Washington, also saw steep declines of 2.6%.
The facts behind the Republican effort to send migrants to Democratic-led cities
The intensifying Republican-led efforts to protest President Biden's policies along the southern border by transporting migrants to Democratic-controlled jurisdictions like Martha's Vineyard and Washington, D.C., have reignited a decades-old, divisive debate over U.S. immigration policy. The Biden administration, Democrats and advocates have called the transportation tactic a dehumanizing political stunt,...
CBS News
541K+
Followers
66K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1