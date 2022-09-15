Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
The Utah State Capitol is a Beautiful Building at any Time of DayS. F. MoriUtah State
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
utahstories.com
Woman’s Death at Hands of SLCPD Determined Homicide
Fewer residents than ever feel secure walking the streets of downtown Salt Lake City while drug deals, drug use, and loitering are occurring right on Main Street in downtown. This is in large part due to the clearly untreated mentally disturbed, drug-addicted growing homeless population. Indicative of the severity of the problem is the case of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, who is seen in bodycam footage released last month by SLCPD. Mohn can be heard saying, “Please don’t shoot!” and “Don’t kill me! I don’t want to die!”
Suspect assaults Provo crossing guard, police searching
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A crossing guard was assaulted on Friday, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect, according to the Provo Police Department. On the morning of September 16, a crossing guard was reportedly assaulted in the area of 4380 North Canyon Road. Police have information that someone may have […]
CBS Austin
Police: 2 critically injured after juvenile breaks into Utah home, stabs couple
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah couple is recovering at the hospital after a juvenile broke into their house and stabbed them early Tuesday, authorities said. At this time, it appears the suspect and the victims are strangers, according to Taylorsville Police. Officers responded to two 911 calls at...
The Justice Files: Remembering Margo Bond
WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – It was a day that Ryan Sevier will never forget. It was Feb. 21, 1992 and it was his birthday. It was also the day his mother, Margo Bond, disappeared. “I got a phone call saying they were looking for my mom because she was missing,” Sevier recalled. “I was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utahstories.com
The Secret of Utah’s Top 3 Old-School Restaurants
Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
kellysthoughtsonthings.com
Are There Bugs In Salt Lake City?
Salt Lake City is a beautiful city with plenty of things to do, but did you know that it's also home to a variety of insects?. From ladybugs to mosquitoes, there are all sorts of bugs in Salt Lake City. In this article, we will take a closer look at...
kslnewsradio.com
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna
MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
kjzz.com
Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Rising rents make it harder for some domestic violence survivors to escape
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s tough housing market can raise the cost of escaping domestic violence as advocates held a fundraiser on Saturday to help survivors with those costs. The Louder Together benefit concert, organized by Fight Against Domestic Violence, was held at Sugar Space Arts Warehouse. The...
Multiple Flood Watches in effect throughout Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has placed Flood Watches on most of southern Utah ahead of major storms that are expected to hit the state Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday. The majority of these watches are set to expire Wednesday evening at midnight, but San Juan County, Grand […]
Man arrested for 2 separate stabbings in downtown Salt Lake City
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and wounding one victim Saturday in downtown Salt Lake City, and he was then identified as the suspect in another non-fatal stabbing less than a week prior.
Wildfire breaks out in Provo Canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire in Utah started south of Vivian Park in Provo Canyon; the South Fork Fire as it is being called, was discovered on September […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 4
Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah
Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
ksl.com
Salt Lake views Tooele airport as 'diamond in the rough'; new utilities may help it shine
GRANTSVILLE — The Tooele Valley Airport currently serves as an important facility in expanding the types of aviation services available in the Wasatch Front region and in Utah's wildland firefighting efforts; however, the small facility itself doesn't have water or sewage connections. This is largely because it was essentially...
BREAKING: Layton High School student stabs classmate
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Layton High School student was stabbed by one of his classmates on Tuesday, according to the Layton Police Department. The incident reportedly happened around 12:30 p.m. at Layton Commons Park, across the street from Layton High School. Police say two groups of students met in the park, and a fight […]
Suspect at large after aggravated kidnapping in Midvale area
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) reports that a suspect is at large after an alleged aggravated kidnapping in the Midvale area. Lt. Lord, UPD, says that detectives were able to identify the man, who is known by police due to his extensive criminal record. The suspect is currently wanted for aggravated […]
ksl.com
Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale
CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
POLICE: Teen stabs couple in Taylorsville home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville couple has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in their home on Tuesday morning. At about 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, police responded to a call near 4800 Simper Lane. Sgt. Jake Hill of the Taylorsville Police Department told ABC4 that the couple awoke to find […]
Utahns watch and worry as Hurricane Fiona ravages Puerto Rico
Hours of nonstop rainfall and catastrophic floods continue to ravage the island of Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona wreaks havoc for a third day in a row.
ksl.com
These Latinas have helped create 5,000 Utah small businesses — most of them minority-owned
WEST VALLEY — The Suazo Business Center has jump-started about 5,000 Utah small businesses over the past two decades, about 93% of which are minority-owned. Two women have driven that success: the center's founder, Gladys Gonzalez, and its current president and CEO, Silvia Castro. The women, both immigrants from...
Axios
Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0