Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxlexington.com
Lexington holds ‘End the Violence’ peace vigil
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington is on track to break record its homicide record, with 35 deaths so far this year. The city ended 2021 with a total of 37 homicides. Monday night, Mayor Linda Gorton called on the community to pray for peace. Members of different churches,...
foxlexington.com
Central Kentucky Homemakers’ Quilt Guild planning for the holiday season
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — It may be early, but the Central Kentucky Homemakers’ Quilt Guild is already looking ahead to the holiday season. Every year, the club partners with Meals on Wheels in Franklin County to hand out homemade stockings filled with food and other essential items. In the last year, requests for their stockings have quadrupled.
foxlexington.com
Lexington woman raises awareness about brain aneurysms with 5K Run
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington woman who survived a brain aneurysm is now hoping to raise money and awareness to save more lives. Jennifer Henderson said she was healthy and had no symptoms before she had a ruptured brain aneurysm in 2015. Henderson said she feels lucky...
foxlexington.com
Lexington Public Library brings attention to banned books
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) — Popular books like “1984” by George Orwell have been challenged by libraries and school boards nationwide, leading to some titles being banned in some libraries. The Lexington Public Library is working to bring attention to the issue. Sept. 18 through 24 is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxlexington.com
Vigil held for 12-year-old Winchester boy in serious condition
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Members of the Winchester community gathered Monday for a prayer vigil as a young boy is still unresponsive and fighting for his life in a Kentucky hospital. Kameron May, 12, suffered a number of injuries, including multiple skull fractures, a broken vertebrae, and brain...
foxlexington.com
Arrest made in Lexington metal theft case totaling $150K in damages
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man has been arrested for a string of metal thefts from late May to early September. An arrest has now been made in Lexington in connection with multiple metal thefts that caused over $150,000 worth of damage to local businesses. Lexington police...
foxlexington.com
Lexington apartment complex evacuated following fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was an early morning wake-up call for residents in a Lexington apartment complex as they were evacuated due to a fire. The Lexington Fire Department said their crews evacuated individuals at 2:30 a.m. Monday from an apartment complex on Appian Way after they received reports of a fire within.
foxlexington.com
Escaped Lexington inmate back in custody
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington inmate who failed to return to custody after being let out on a pass is back in custody. According to the Fayette County Detention Center, Samantha Lynn Collins was booked back into custody at 9:05 a.m. after not returning to jail at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxlexington.com
Van ignites on Nicholasville Road, leads to both lanes shut down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Both lanes on Nicholasville Road were shut down on Sunday after a vehicle caught on fire. At around 11 a.m., FOX 56 was told both lanes of Nicholasville Road were closed down after a woman’s van caught on fire. The woman told FOX...
foxlexington.com
Clark County Animal Shelter temporarily changing office hours
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter is experiencing temporary changes to its office hours. In an announcement on their Facebook page, the animal shelter said they will be open by appointment only from Sept. 21 through Sept. 24 as shelter employees undergo annual training. Normal business hours will resume on Sept. 27.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police searching for escaped inmate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for an inmate that escaped Thursday morning. Lexington police said they are searching for an inmate who was let out on a pass but never returned. Samantha Collins, 19, was allowed out of the Fayette County Detention Center...
foxlexington.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: This week starts warm, ends cool
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – This week starts warm and ends cool. Sure, that’s because summer is ending and fall is beginning, right?. Well, that doesn’t hurt. A cold front will be sweeping in on Thursday to drop the temperatures accordingly. But first, some shower activity will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxlexington.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: Warm again on Sunday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – If you were hoping for more warm days before autumn starts, it looks like your weather wish will be granted. Expect more highs in the 80s Sunday and Monday with highs around 90 degrees Tuesday and lower 90s on Wednesday. The record high on Wednesday in Lexington, for example, is 97 degrees from 1940 and should be well out of reach.
foxlexington.com
Justin Logan’s forecast: Heating up before a cool-down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Dry weather is in store for the area today, but temperatures will be warmer than yesterday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s and it will be humid. Patchy fog will be possible overnight into Wednesday morning, otherwise a mainly clear sky and...
foxlexington.com
No. 9 Kentucky shuts out Youngstown State
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – For the third straight week, it wasn’t pretty, but Kentucky football found a way to impose their will towards a win. The No. 9 Wildcats shut out Youngstown State 31-0 on Saturday at Kroger Field. Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC) didn’t score until the...
foxlexington.com
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Toasty temps into mid-week, big cool down ahead late week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After a mainly dry start to the work week, the big story has been and will be the heat that builds into the region through Wednesday. A fall front late week will take temperatures well below normal for this time of the year!. Tonight,...
foxlexington.com
Georgetown improves to 3-0 with win over Faulkner
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Georgetown College football team started the season with two convincing wins over Kentucky Christian and Bluefield, but had a closer margin on Saturday against Faulkner. The Tigers beat the Eagles 23-13 at Toyota Stadium with 750 fans in attendance. A 23-6 halftime lead...
Comments / 0