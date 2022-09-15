LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – If you were hoping for more warm days before autumn starts, it looks like your weather wish will be granted. Expect more highs in the 80s Sunday and Monday with highs around 90 degrees Tuesday and lower 90s on Wednesday. The record high on Wednesday in Lexington, for example, is 97 degrees from 1940 and should be well out of reach.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO