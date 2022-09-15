ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

13WMAZ

Everything you need to know about 2022 Macon Pride Events

MACON, Ga. — It is time once again for Macon Pride to sweep downtown. The organization not only has one day of events but a whole week celebrating the beauty and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in Central Georgia. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming...
MACON, GA
livability.com

Entertainment and Fun are Never Done in the Robins Region

The Robins Region offers the best of small-town living, but its entertainment offerings are big — and getting bigger. Living in Middle Georgia has its advantages. For instance, the Robins Region already boasts venues and events of all sizes, from the massive Georgia National Fair (which draws half a million visitors each fall) to intimate live music at cozy local bars and cafes. And thanks to recent population growth, choices are continually expanding.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller says the plans include...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man dies in crash early Monday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A male passenger is dead after a fatal crash on Pio Nono Avenue a little in the early hours of Monday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck took place just before 12:30 a.m., on Monday, September 19th, at the intersection between Pio Nono and Rocky Creek Road.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Houston Co. investigators looking for catalytic converter thief

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in the theft of several catalytic converters. Deputies have evidence that the suspect stole converters from addresses in the 11000 block of North Hwy. 247. They say the theft happened Sunday around 10:40 p.m. Anyone...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

'She waited two hours': WGXA digs into Macon-Bibb EMS response times

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--Who do you call when you're out of options?. "When the fire department was on the scene, they couldn't get an ambulance this was on a Saturday afternoon, when an ambulance finally got available, they put her on the stretcher and she coded... they later pronounced her dead shortly after that at Atrium in the emergency room."
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after pedestrian accident in Warner Robins

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after being hit in Warner Robins, according to Houston County Coroner James Williams. He says around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Chief Wager says a man was struck by Kia Sorento. It happened near 2010 Watson Boulevard. The man was transported to...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

