Read full article on original website
Related
'No one was listening to me': Warner Robins woman says noise complaint has fallen on deaf ears
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — They say communication is key, but a Warner Robins homeowner says talking out her noise complaint with a nearby bar has fallen on deaf ears. An opinion on whether her Warner Robins neighborhood is quiet depends on who and what time you ask. "It'll start...
Everything you need to know about 2022 Macon Pride Events
MACON, Ga. — It is time once again for Macon Pride to sweep downtown. The organization not only has one day of events but a whole week celebrating the beauty and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in Central Georgia. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming...
24-Year-Old Austin Ryan Hammock Died After A Fatal Accident In Macon (Macon-Bibb County, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Sardis Church road. According to the officials, a motorcyclist lost control, left the [..]
Baby Shark Live! is swimming into Macon for a Christmas show
MACON, Ga. — Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, is coming to Macon for Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show. The special show will be on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Macon City Auditorium, according to a release from the Macon Centreplex. Tickets will go on sale...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
livability.com
Entertainment and Fun are Never Done in the Robins Region
The Robins Region offers the best of small-town living, but its entertainment offerings are big — and getting bigger. Living in Middle Georgia has its advantages. For instance, the Robins Region already boasts venues and events of all sizes, from the massive Georgia National Fair (which draws half a million visitors each fall) to intimate live music at cozy local bars and cafes. And thanks to recent population growth, choices are continually expanding.
Houston County library's pollinator garden provides captivating site for kids to read
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The Centerville branch of Houston County's public library has a cool garden children and family can watch while reading their favorite books. There are plenty of books and activities you can find here at the library in Centerville. One of those things is a pollinator garden...
Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller says the plans include...
Woman Dead, Infant Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Peach County (Fort Valley, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash that claimed a life and severely injured an infant. The crash happened on Highway 96 and Allendale road on Monday morning at 11:00 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Travis Jean Emporium moving to corner of Cherry and Third streets and other downtown business relocations
MACON, Ga. — A lot of businesses are coming to downtown Macon, but many others are merely moving locations. Travis Jean Emporium and the Bohemian Den recently moved onto the corner of Third and Cherry Street after five years at their previous downtown location. Their new home used to...
'Walking, talking history,': Tubman Museum honors longtime Bibb County educator with award
MACON, Ga. — As a Bibb County educator for the past 38 years and patron of the arts, James Caldwell has made many contributions to the community. He started his career back in 1968 at Central High School back when it was known as Lanier High– as the second black educator to teach there– two years before mandatory integration.
Sheriff hopes new technology can help crack cold case on Lake Oconee
It was a case that captivated the country – the murders of an elderly couple in a quiet Lake Oconee community eight years ago and there’s no apparent motive. Channel 2′s Karyn Greer has learned that new technology could help crack the case as she revisited the crime scene with the sheriff who is determined to solve it.
Friends plan concert in memory of Dodge County man killed by neighbor in pet dispute
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, 71-year-old Ronnie Robert Reaves, the man accused of shooting and killing a Dodge County man over a dog and cat fight, was found dead in jail. We told you about the fight that left Reaves' neighbor’s father, David...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
41nbc.com
Macon man dies in crash early Monday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A male passenger is dead after a fatal crash on Pio Nono Avenue a little in the early hours of Monday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck took place just before 12:30 a.m., on Monday, September 19th, at the intersection between Pio Nono and Rocky Creek Road.
'Officially Inside Out' art show happening in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Saturday in Warner Robins, a solo art show is happening at the Fine Arts Society that displays the work of artist Ver'neen Hill and featured artist Raina Greene. "Officially Inside Out" is the name of the exhibition, and Several pieces will be displayed, each with...
wgxa.tv
Houston Co. investigators looking for catalytic converter thief
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in the theft of several catalytic converters. Deputies have evidence that the suspect stole converters from addresses in the 11000 block of North Hwy. 247. They say the theft happened Sunday around 10:40 p.m. Anyone...
wgxa.tv
'She waited two hours': WGXA digs into Macon-Bibb EMS response times
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--Who do you call when you're out of options?. "When the fire department was on the scene, they couldn't get an ambulance this was on a Saturday afternoon, when an ambulance finally got available, they put her on the stretcher and she coded... they later pronounced her dead shortly after that at Atrium in the emergency room."
Man dead after pedestrian accident in Warner Robins
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after being hit in Warner Robins, according to Houston County Coroner James Williams. He says around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Chief Wager says a man was struck by Kia Sorento. It happened near 2010 Watson Boulevard. The man was transported to...
Bibb County homeowner discovers she has been paying taxes to the wrong county
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County homeowner says she realized that for the past 10 years, she has been paying taxes to the wrong county. She says she's confused, but Jones County says there's a good explanation. Shurlena Hargrove has lived in her Bibb-County home for more than 10...
41nbc.com
Monroe County deputies warn of TikTok challenge following auto theft arrest
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a TikTok challenge following the arrest of a 14-year-old for auto theft. Deputies were investigating two stolen vehicles in the Juliette area on Friday, September 16th and Saturday, September 17th. Deputies recovered both vehicles, and a...
WMAZ
'We have seen her blossom tremendously': Bibb Teen Communications Program sees growth in enrollment
MACON, Ga. — With the heightened use of digital media--kids and teens are finding more and more interest in communications and technology. The Macon-Bibb County Teen Communications Program is working to prepare the upcoming generation to achieve their dreams in communication. Whether its acting or sports broadcasting, the program...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0