San Rafael, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Rain causes mess on area roadways, tree falls on San Jose home

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Pockets of heavy rain blanketed the Bay Area on Sunday, causing a mess on area roadways, while high winds brought some trees. In San Jose, a homeowner faced a close call after a tree came down on his roof. "Fifteen minutes before this happened I was...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Marin's water district reservoirs 106% of normal

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - On Sunday, Mount Tamalpais and the surrounding towns got more than an inch of rain. Instead of that all being soaked into the parched earth, a lot of it got into the reservoirs of Mt. Tam's watershed. Now, despite three hard drought years, Marin's reservoirs are 106% of their historical average for this date due.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Anti-Semitic messages left in bags by Novato homes

NOVATO, Calif. - Police are investigating the distribution of flyers with anti-Semitic messages left at home in Novato. Police say the flyers contained anti-Semitic hate speech and were left in plastic bags at residences in south end of the city near Ignacio Boulevard and in unincorporated areas of Bel Marin Keys Boulevard.
NOVATO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

More rain needed in the Bay Area to put a damper on fire season

SAN FRANCISCO - It was a wet weekend across the Bay Area and the rain brought some much-needed relief following a brutal heat wave. "The rain was definitely a welcome sight," said Paul Lowenthal, the Santa Rosa fire marshal. He said during a storm, burn scar areas are a concern....
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose Mayor Liccardo responds to alarming number of pedestrian deaths

A South Bay community is reeling after an 8-year-old boy was stuck and killed by a car while walking to school Friday morning. His tragic death marks 26 pedestrian fatalities in San Jose so far this year. KTVU's Gasia Mikaelian spoke with Mayor Liccardo about the disturbing number of traffic fatalities in the city.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose residents clean up after a series of weekend storms

San Jose, CA - Cleanup form a series of Sunday storms was underway on Monday in the South Bay. In San Jose, the sound of chainsaws is the familiar sound of recovery. "Trees been here. Never had any issues. And you know, it’s the worst nightmare," said homeowner Joe Amato.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Newlywed widowed in San Lorenzo road-rage shooting speaks

SAN LORENZO, Calif. - Rienheart Asuncion and his wife Love got married just four months ago in the Philippines. Now, she's in mourning after her husband was shot and killed in a road-rage incident in San Lorenzo. "That's it. He's gone," Love said. KTVU spoke to Love, who's in the...
SAN LORENZO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 people shot, 1 fatally, outside of Oakland City Hall

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two people were shot outside of Oakland City Hall just after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday according to the Oakland Police Department. One man, an Oakland resident in his 20s, died near the intersection of 14th Street and Broadway, according to Oakland police. The second victim, a Berkeley resident in his 20s is undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police arrest armed carjacking suspect by City Hall

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police and the California Highway Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of armed carjacking a victim, who was able to flag down authorities. The man was seen being taken into custody on Monday about 5 p.m. near Frank Ogawa Plaza. He was put on a gurney, video shows.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose drops controversial tiny homes plan

SAN JOSE, Calif. - After months of opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

First-Ever "Undocufund Summit" in Sonoma County

Dozens of non-profit organizations in the North Bay are coming together for a special summit with the goal of making sure undocumented workers and their families get the support they need during disasters. KTVU's Alex Savidge and Claudine Wong speak with Gabriela Orantes, Just Recovery Partnership Manager at North Bay Organizing Project about the event.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wind and rain impact Bay Area and Mosquito Fire

The impending wind and rain starting Sunday will bring much-needed water to vineyards in the Bay Area, but also elevate the risk of mudslides for crews battles the Mosquito Fire. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

Call 911 to get a non-police, MACRO team response in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - The city's newly launched Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland, or MACRO, unit will respond to a variety of calls seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents are asked to call 911 to get a MACRO unit to respond, and in an effort...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Crews responding to grassfires off I-580 in Oakland

Oakland firefighters are responding to a two-alarm grassfire along Interstate-580 and Coolidge Avenue Tuesday evening. Officials posted about the incident on Twitter at around 6:15 p.m. According to officials, it appears to be four separate brush fires.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose expanding use of license plate reader cameras, reviewing data privacy

San Jose expanding use of license plate reader cameras, reviewing data privacy. The City of San Jose is planning to expand its use of license plate-reading cameras to help solve crimes. On Tuesday, the city council is also expected to tighten its data protection policies to make sure that information is only used for legitimate purposes.
SAN JOSE, CA

