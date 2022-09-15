Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Rain causes mess on area roadways, tree falls on San Jose home
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Pockets of heavy rain blanketed the Bay Area on Sunday, causing a mess on area roadways, while high winds brought some trees. In San Jose, a homeowner faced a close call after a tree came down on his roof. "Fifteen minutes before this happened I was...
KTVU FOX 2
Marin's water district reservoirs 106% of normal
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - On Sunday, Mount Tamalpais and the surrounding towns got more than an inch of rain. Instead of that all being soaked into the parched earth, a lot of it got into the reservoirs of Mt. Tam's watershed. Now, despite three hard drought years, Marin's reservoirs are 106% of their historical average for this date due.
KTVU FOX 2
Anti-Semitic messages left in bags by Novato homes
NOVATO, Calif. - Police are investigating the distribution of flyers with anti-Semitic messages left at home in Novato. Police say the flyers contained anti-Semitic hate speech and were left in plastic bags at residences in south end of the city near Ignacio Boulevard and in unincorporated areas of Bel Marin Keys Boulevard.
KTVU FOX 2
More rain needed in the Bay Area to put a damper on fire season
SAN FRANCISCO - It was a wet weekend across the Bay Area and the rain brought some much-needed relief following a brutal heat wave. "The rain was definitely a welcome sight," said Paul Lowenthal, the Santa Rosa fire marshal. He said during a storm, burn scar areas are a concern....
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose Mayor Liccardo responds to alarming number of pedestrian deaths
A South Bay community is reeling after an 8-year-old boy was stuck and killed by a car while walking to school Friday morning. His tragic death marks 26 pedestrian fatalities in San Jose so far this year. KTVU's Gasia Mikaelian spoke with Mayor Liccardo about the disturbing number of traffic fatalities in the city.
KTVU FOX 2
California's first Clean Air Center launches in San Francisco's Bayview District
SAN FRANCISCO - State and local leaders gathered in San Francisco on Tuesday to celebrate the launch of California's first Clean Air Center, designed to give residents, especially those in vulnerable communities, a safe place to go when wildfire smoke creates poor and hazardous air quality. : Weekend weather concerns...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose residents clean up after a series of weekend storms
San Jose, CA - Cleanup form a series of Sunday storms was underway on Monday in the South Bay. In San Jose, the sound of chainsaws is the familiar sound of recovery. "Trees been here. Never had any issues. And you know, it’s the worst nightmare," said homeowner Joe Amato.
KTVU FOX 2
MACRO: Oakland now has alternative to calling police for low-level calls
OAKLAND, Calif. - The man was unconscious, lying partially in the street along Hegenberger Road in East Oakland. Drivers whizzed passed as they went about their days. No one stopped to check if he was alive. But on this day there would be help. Two crisis intervention specialists and an...
KTVU FOX 2
Newlywed widowed in San Lorenzo road-rage shooting speaks
SAN LORENZO, Calif. - Rienheart Asuncion and his wife Love got married just four months ago in the Philippines. Now, she's in mourning after her husband was shot and killed in a road-rage incident in San Lorenzo. "That's it. He's gone," Love said. KTVU spoke to Love, who's in the...
KTVU FOX 2
2 people shot, 1 fatally, outside of Oakland City Hall
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two people were shot outside of Oakland City Hall just after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday according to the Oakland Police Department. One man, an Oakland resident in his 20s, died near the intersection of 14th Street and Broadway, according to Oakland police. The second victim, a Berkeley resident in his 20s is undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police arrest armed carjacking suspect by City Hall
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police and the California Highway Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of armed carjacking a victim, who was able to flag down authorities. The man was seen being taken into custody on Monday about 5 p.m. near Frank Ogawa Plaza. He was put on a gurney, video shows.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose drops controversial tiny homes plan
SAN JOSE, Calif. - After months of opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons.
KTVU FOX 2
First-Ever "Undocufund Summit" in Sonoma County
Dozens of non-profit organizations in the North Bay are coming together for a special summit with the goal of making sure undocumented workers and their families get the support they need during disasters. KTVU's Alex Savidge and Claudine Wong speak with Gabriela Orantes, Just Recovery Partnership Manager at North Bay Organizing Project about the event.
KTVU FOX 2
Wind and rain impact Bay Area and Mosquito Fire
The impending wind and rain starting Sunday will bring much-needed water to vineyards in the Bay Area, but also elevate the risk of mudslides for crews battles the Mosquito Fire. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
KTVU FOX 2
15-year-old girl arrested for allegedly stealing and crashing truck in North Bay
PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police said a 15-year-old girl was arrested Saturday for stealing and crashing a truck, then fleeing the scene. Just before 1 a.m., police said they received reports of a Chevrolet truck that crashed into a fence at Caulfield Lane at Park Lane. When officers arrived, nobody...
KTVU FOX 2
Call 911 to get a non-police, MACRO team response in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - The city's newly launched Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland, or MACRO, unit will respond to a variety of calls seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents are asked to call 911 to get a MACRO unit to respond, and in an effort...
KTVU FOX 2
Crews responding to grassfires off I-580 in Oakland
Oakland firefighters are responding to a two-alarm grassfire along Interstate-580 and Coolidge Avenue Tuesday evening. Officials posted about the incident on Twitter at around 6:15 p.m. According to officials, it appears to be four separate brush fires.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose Mayor Liccardo on latest pedestrian death: 'devastating to lose an 8-year-old'
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In the wake of an 8-year-old boy's death just a block from school, residents of San Jose are reeling about pedestrian safety. Mayor Sam Liccardo said the city needs to do more to address the safety risk as more people have been hit and killed by cars already this year, than all of 2021.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman arrested in San Francisco catalytic converter, assault of officer case
SAN FRANCISCO - Police arrested a woman last week on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and injuring an officer during a vehicle pursuit, announced the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street after reports of a catalytic converter theft on Sept. 12. Officers said...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose expanding use of license plate reader cameras, reviewing data privacy
San Jose expanding use of license plate reader cameras, reviewing data privacy. The City of San Jose is planning to expand its use of license plate-reading cameras to help solve crimes. On Tuesday, the city council is also expected to tighten its data protection policies to make sure that information is only used for legitimate purposes.
