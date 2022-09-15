PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley football team is preparing to hit the road again this week for a very good test indeed. The Dolphins will head east Friday to take on Wakulla in a game between two teams with a combined mark of 7-1. Wakulla is 4-0 and Mosley now 3-1. That third win coming a few nights ago at Tommy Oliver, a complete beatdown of Leon. The Dolphins played well in all phases, a blocked punt even setting up one of the three first quarter scores. The end result was a 42-0 win and again, a third win in four games so far this season. And it seems like the team should be able to take some momentum to Crawfordville later this week. Here’s Mosley head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon Monday talking about his team’s performance Friday.

CRAWFORDVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO