Tuesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone! It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead and plenty of sunshine heading our way for today. Temperatures are starting out fairly seasonal in the upper 60s inland to low 70s on the coast. It’s a...
Monday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. We’ll see plenty of sunshine return to our skies today. Temperatures are fairly seasonal with mid to upper 60s inland to low 70s on the coast. Humidity...
Potential trouble in the tropics?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What is Tuesday without a little time travel? It’s time for another edition of Time Travel Tuesday!. Local historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to discuss some footage from Bay County’s history to share with viewers. Check out what “blast...
AFib Awareness Month with Dr. Saeed Khaja
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - September is Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month. Dr. Saeed Khaja stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to explain what AFib is and what symptoms to look out for. Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots in the heart. Some symptoms include...
Extended stay hotel to be built in Callaway
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Callaway is growing, and new businesses seem to be popping up all over the area. As you drive down Tyndall parkway you’ll notice several new businesses are either being built or just opened. Now another business is being added to the city’s list. A local business...
Around 800 jobs expected to come to Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nearly 1,000 jobs are expected to come to the area. Bay County Commissioners supported multiple projects bringing around 800 jobs. The names of the businesses involved are confidential right now, but the money is coming from Triumph Gulf Coast Inc. It’s money the state received in damages from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.
Mosley, coming off shutout win over Leon, prepares for trip to Wakulla
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley football team is preparing to hit the road again this week for a very good test indeed. The Dolphins will head east Friday to take on Wakulla in a game between two teams with a combined mark of 7-1. Wakulla is 4-0 and Mosley now 3-1. That third win coming a few nights ago at Tommy Oliver, a complete beatdown of Leon. The Dolphins played well in all phases, a blocked punt even setting up one of the three first quarter scores. The end result was a 42-0 win and again, a third win in four games so far this season. And it seems like the team should be able to take some momentum to Crawfordville later this week. Here’s Mosley head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon Monday talking about his team’s performance Friday.
The Destin Fort Walton Beach Airport expands
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Okaloosa County has made a move in the flight direction. “The story is we cut the ribbon on a brand new concourse for Allegiant Air,” Tracy Stage, Airports Director of Okaloosa county, said. “That will be operating with five air buses out front.”
Jordan Sikes is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -”Ever since I was young, I had a drive to be the best at stuff I cared about and learning has always been one of the things I cared about and had a passion for.” That from Jordan Sikes is a Bay offensive lineman with a 13-pancake block game and a 4.3 grade point average!
GCSC Women’s Basketball is Ready for a New Season
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast basketball is getting into the swing of things and though practice doesn’t officially start till October 1 Coach Kuhn and his girls have been putting in work this summer. The girls hosted a viewing practice on Friday were 30+ D1 coaches came...
Memorial service held for Trey Pike, Former Vernon High Head Football Coach
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The community is remembering the former Vernon High Athletic Director and Head Football Coach who died last month. Trey Pike passed away in a boating accident on August 7th, at just 36 years old. Pike’s loved ones say he served as a role model to athletes...
Student enrollment increases in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The school year is in full swing, and classrooms in Walton County are packed. As the population in the county grows, schools are racing to keep up. “When I started six years ago, we had about 650 students,” Kristin Lewis, principal of Freeport Elementary School,...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 44-year-old Bristol man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Calhoun County. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:00 near NW John F. Bailey Road at NW Deer Foot Lane. The motorcyclist was heading east on NW John F. Bailey Road approaching a...
Popular first-time homebuyers program gets more funding
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a popular down payment assistance program in Bay County ran out of money, county officials moved some funds to help nearly 160 families on the waiting list. ReHouse Bay’s First-Time Homebuyers Program ran out of money in August, about $9.5 million short for 159...
Happy 75th Birthday, U.S. Air Force!
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time to raise a celebratory birthday toast to the United States Air Force. Sept. 18 marks 75 years of the military branch defending our great nation with its airpower. The USAF came to be after former U.S. President Harry Truman signed the National...
Motivational speaker spreads message of hope to students
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Upbeat music filled the auditorium at Rutherford High School Monday morning. Students looked on as motivational speaker Reggie Dabbs poured his heart out. “I grew up in a broken home, broken family,” Dabbs said. “I don’t know my father. If he were walking in this...
Ortiz trial jury selection begins
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jury selection begins today in the third trial for a man arrested in connection with the murder of a Panama City Beach man. In December 2019, Edward Ross was shot inside his father’s home. Abel Ortiz was one of five men arrested in connection with the murder.
Police asking for public’s help in Bonifay murder investigation
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bonifay police are investigating a weekend murder and are asking for the community’s help. Police Chief Chris Wells says a local, Jimmy McCullough, was shot in the stomach around 11:45 Saturday night on Highway 90, just west of Highway 79. Wells says McCullough was taken...
Vernon man arrested for meth during traffic stop
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Vernon man is behind bars and facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop. According to Washington County Sheriff’s officials, a deputy stopped a Ford truck on Hwy. 277 near Hartzog Rd. around 7:00 a.m. Monday morning. Upon making contact with the driver, deputies...
