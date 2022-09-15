Developers Secure $142M Financial Package to Complete The Daymark at Edge-on-Hudson in Sleepy Hollow, New York

Construction is progressing on 44-54 Ninth Avenue, an eight-story commercial expansion project above a row of landmarked townhomes on the border of Chelsea, the Meatpacking District, and the West Village. Designed by BKSK Architects and developed by Tavros Capital, the new structure will stand 102 feet tall and yield offices and ground-floor retail space. Mepa Realty is the owner and Broadway Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is alternatively addressed as 351-355 West 14th Street and is located at the corner of Ninth Avenue and West 14th Street.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO