Verity Debuts Family Banking App for MENA Users
Verity, a FinTech which works to help younger people earn, save and spend responsibly, has rolled out a new family banking and financial literacy app for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, according to a Monday (Sept. 19) press release. The app will include Visa prepaid cards, with...
US FinTech WayaPay Launches Digital Bank, Transfer App Aimed at African Immigrants
WayaPay, which describes itself as a Kenyan FinTech based in the United States, says it has launched its full-service digital bank and money-transfer app tailored to the needs of immigrants from Africa. Kenya’s ambassador to the United States, Lazarus Amayo, joined in the launch festivities on Sept. 16 in Washington,...
JPMorgan: Desire Waning for Crypto as Payment Method
Demand for using cryptocurrencies as a payments method is falling off as the market has shed an estimated $2 trillion in value in under a year, volumes have declined on many exchanges, and digital asset firms collapsed. “We saw a lot of demand for our clients, let’s say up until...
Sardine Raises $51M for Fraud Prevention Solutions for FinTechs, DeFi
Sardine, which provides fraud, compliance and instant settlement solutions, has gotten $51.5 million in Series B financing, which will go toward product development and marketing and sales worldwide, a press release said Tuesday (Sept. 20). The company’s real-time fraud prevention products help FinTechs and decentralized finance (DeFi) companies obtain faster...
Meta Integrates WhatsApp, Salesforce to Let Merchants Chat With Consumers
Meta will be integrating WhatsApp with Salesforce to help businesses add ways to chat with customers, a WhatsApp blog said Tuesday (Sept. 20). This will let them add more options to talk and manage communication directly from Salesforce’s platform. WhatsApp says its goal is to add “faster, richer” interactions...
Today in the Connected Economy: Instacart Unveils ‘Connected Store’ Concept
Today in the connected economy, Instacart debuts a bundle of next modular technologies, dubbed “Connected Stores” and designed to combine the best of online and in-store shopping. Also, Amazon and Google move deeper into the world of voice commerce, and Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) company Clickatell teams up with the...
FinTech Kyriba Debuts AI-Powered Cash Management Platform
Software-as-a-service FinTech Kyriba has added an artificial intelligence cash-management tool to its array of cloud-based finance and information technology tools, the company announced last Thursday (Sept. 15). The tool, called Cash Management AI, uses data science to predict cash availability “with increased speed, control and reliability,” the announcement stated, and...
Retail Tech Platform Swiftly Reportedly Hits $1B+ Valuation After Latest Fund Raise
Retail technology platform Swiftly has raised $100 million in a new funding round, bringing its valuation to more than $1 billion. That’s according to a Monday (Sept. 19) Wall Street Journal report, citing sources familiar with the matter. The funding round was led by BRV Capital Management and lifts Swifty’s value to between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, one of the sources said.
Galileo, DataVisor Debut Payments Risk Mitigation Platform
Galileo Financial Technologies has expanded its Galileo Payment Risk Platform with a partnership with DataVisor, which works in fraud and risk management, to offer more fraud solutions, a press release said. Payment card fraud transactions will likely rise 20% and hit $38.5 billion by 2027. Fraudsters, especially since the pandemic...
Gr4vy, BitPay, Team to Help Merchants Accept Crypto
Cloud-native payments company Gr4vy has teamed up with BitPay to help merchants accept crypto payments through BitPay's checkout tool. The collaboration will let merchants use Gr4vy's platform to offer BitPay's crypto payment options without assuming added crypto risk, fear of chargebacks, fraud or high transaction fees, the company said in a news release Tuesday (Sept. 20).
B2B Supply Chain Platform actyv.ai Adds BNPL, Insurance Options
Global B2B supply chain management platform actyv.ai has added an embedded B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option and insurance to its artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform, saying this will help make business transactions faster and easier. By linking enterprises, their business partners and financial institutions (FIs), all parts of business...
India Calls on Google to Help Police Illegal Lending Apps
In an effort to curtail the use of illicit lending apps in the country, regulators in India are calling on Google to help police the situation and rein in those that engage in underhanded practices not sanctioned by the central bank. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been communicating...
Bluefin, Sunmi Partner on Payments Technology
Integrated payments company Bluefin has partnered with Sunmi, which provides Internet of Things (IOT) devices and intelligent solutions, to add more payments capabilities at the point of sale. Sunmi’s devices and solutions combine software and hardware for business improvements, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 20) press release, while Bluefin works...
Federal Reserve Adds Business and Analytics Tool for FedACH Service
With both the number and the value of automated clearing house (ACH) payments continuing to rise, Federal Reserve Financial Services has launched a business and analytics tool meant to help financial institutions (FIs) optimize their business strategy and day-to-day ACH operations. The new tool, which is called the FedPayments Insights...
Report: U.S. Banking Regulators Watching Big Regional Banks
Large regional banks may be required to increase their financial cushions so they can better weather any crises that may emerge, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday (Sept. 18). The Journal cited anonymous sources as having said regulations under consideration would impose on large regional banks the capacity to raise...
Report: Crypto Trader Wintermute Loses $160M to Hackers
London-based cryptocurrency trader Wintermute has reportedly lost about $160 million in digital assets to a theft by hackers. Wintermute remains solvent after its decentralized finance (DeFi) operations were the target of the theft, Reuters reported Tuesday (Sept. 20), citing a tweet by Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy. “We’ve been hacked for...
Indian Commerce Platform DotPe Raises $58M to Add Financial Services
Indian offline-to-online commerce platform DotPe has reportedly raised $58 million in a Series B round and said it plans to add B2B financial services to its offerings. The company also said it plans to use the new investment to triple the number of merchants using the platform over the next two or three years, after that number tripled over the previous three years, Money Control reported Monday (Sept. 19).
Rippling Integrates Spend Management Products With Payroll Platform
Rippling has launched spend management products that integrate with its existing payroll solution, enabling finance leaders and controllers to view and manage spend across their company on a single platform. The new Rippling Spend Management products include corporate cards and an expense management system and will soon add bill pay...
Today in Crypto: Coinbase Could Earn $1.2B From Higher Interest, Analyst Says
Celsius, the cryptocurrency lender that filed in July to reorganize under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code, on September 16 asked a court for permission to conduct business-as-usual sales of its stablecoins. A proposed order the company filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York stated, in part that the court would be: “permitting the Debtors to continue to sell stablecoin consistent with past practice and in the ordinary course of the Debtors’ business.”
At-Home Service Platforms Reshape Healthcare in Emerging Markets
In emerging markets like Nigeria, a generation of tech-driven healthcare innovators is disrupting the local health system by providing alternative ways to increase access while moving the emphasis away from a hospital-centric treatment model. One such firm, Famasi Africa, is taking a multipronged approach to healthcare delivery by integrating a...
