Queen’s funeral – latest: King Charles in Balmoral for week of private mourning
King Charles is in Scotland to privately mourn the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Tuesday marked the start of a period of royal mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and saw King Charles II head to Balmoral Castle, which is believed to have been his mother’s favourite place.
At UN, hope peeks through the gloom despite a global morass
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the United Nations had just warned of a world gone badly wrong — a place where inequity was on the rise, war was back in Europe, fragmentation was everywhere, the pandemic was pushing onward and technology was tearing things apart as much as it was uniting them.
