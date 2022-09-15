ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

Is Coinbase Doing Right by Your Staked Ethereum?

The Merge upgrade shifted Ethereum's mining protocol to the more cost-efficient and scalable proof of stake. Coinbase has offered customers with staked Ethereum 2.0 rewards for their patience, but the rate has fallen sharply over the past year. The only way out for staked Ethereum 2.0 investors is through a...
Benzinga

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
u.today

Dogecoin and Bitcoin Are Now Biggest Proof-of-Work Blockchains

Following Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain by market capitalization. The meme coin is currently valued at $7.8 billion. Bitcoin, of course, is the leading proof-of-work blockchain with a market capitalization of roughly $375 billion. Ethereum Classic, the most prominent hard fork of Ethereum,...
Benzinga

Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework

The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a “missed opportunity” to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,284 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $64,972,841 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1HxNTUuJiuMnegCbV33zLA6EX9AHnqK3mr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
HackerNoon

Understanding the Blockchain: The Foundation of Cryptocurrency

Which side do you support then? Buffett's or Musk's?. I turned to look at my friends, who were anxiously awaiting word from their engineer friend. I finally had a chance to speak after listening for an entire hour to their opinions on cryptocurrencies and how they believe it will change the world. My lack of experience and interest in cryptocurrencies was likely the cause of my passive involvement in the conversation. My pals continued to lecture me for another two hours until I made the decision to learn more about this obnoxious technology.
kitco.com

Crypto SWOT: Ethereum completed a key revamp of its blockchain network

Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Celsius, rising 22.51%. Bitcoin extended a rally amid a brighter mood in global markets and as traders await U.S. inflation data and monitor a seminal upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain. Bitcoin jumped about 10% on September 9 and 3.9% on Monday, trading above $22,000. The move was encouraged by a weaker dollar and as investors awaited U.S. inflation numbers, writes Bloomberg.
pymnts

FinTech Kyriba Debuts AI-Powered Cash Management Platform

Software-as-a-service FinTech Kyriba has added an artificial intelligence cash-management tool to its array of cloud-based finance and information technology tools, the company announced last Thursday (Sept. 15). The tool, called Cash Management AI, uses data science to predict cash availability “with increased speed, control and reliability,” the announcement stated, and...
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: 3 FinTechs Launch New Tools

Today in B2B payments, Flexbase adds B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) to its super app for businesses, Kyriba introduces an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cash-management tool and Zaggle launches a product that streamlines B2B payments and manages cash flow. Plus, DotPe has raised $58 million to add B2B financial services...
pymnts

Crypto Exchange Yellow Card Raises $40M in Series B

Pan-African cryptocurrency exchange Yellow Card Financial on Monday (Sept.19) announced the close of a $40 million Series B funding round led by Polychain Capital. Other participants in the round included Valar Ventures, Third Prime Ventures, Sozo Ventures, Castle Island Ventures, Fabric Ventures, DG Daiwa Ventures, The Raba Partnership, Jon Weiner, Alex Wilson and Pat Duffy.
u.today

SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
pymnts

JPMorgan: Desire Waning for Crypto as Payment Method

Demand for using cryptocurrencies as a payments method is falling off as the market has shed an estimated $2 trillion in value in under a year, volumes have declined on many exchanges, and digital asset firms collapsed. “We saw a lot of demand for our clients, let’s say up until...
pymnts

US Takes Indirect Aim at Anonymity-Focused Crypto Coins

The most notable thing about the cryptocurrency exchange Huobi’s decision to delist seven anonymity-focused “privacy coins” beginning Monday (Sept. 19) is that it comes just two months after it acquired a license allowing it to enter the U.S. market. On July 5, Huobi announced that its brokerage...
