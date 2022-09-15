Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. After President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on a variety...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated moments in the history of crypto, and investors have been very bullish on Ethereum. But how much of the hype has already been priced into Ethereum? The risk is that investors might "buy the rumor, sell the news." Now could be...
Motley Fool
Is Coinbase Doing Right by Your Staked Ethereum?
The Merge upgrade shifted Ethereum's mining protocol to the more cost-efficient and scalable proof of stake. Coinbase has offered customers with staked Ethereum 2.0 rewards for their patience, but the rate has fallen sharply over the past year. The only way out for staked Ethereum 2.0 investors is through a...
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
u.today
Dogecoin and Bitcoin Are Now Biggest Proof-of-Work Blockchains
Following Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain by market capitalization. The meme coin is currently valued at $7.8 billion. Bitcoin, of course, is the leading proof-of-work blockchain with a market capitalization of roughly $375 billion. Ethereum Classic, the most prominent hard fork of Ethereum,...
Is This Ethereum Challenger a Breakout Crypto Investment?
Near Protocol is a relatively new Layer 1 blockchain project trying to supplant Ethereum as the market leader.
Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework
The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a “missed opportunity” to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,284 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $64,972,841 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1HxNTUuJiuMnegCbV33zLA6EX9AHnqK3mr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Understanding the Blockchain: The Foundation of Cryptocurrency
Which side do you support then? Buffett's or Musk's?. I turned to look at my friends, who were anxiously awaiting word from their engineer friend. I finally had a chance to speak after listening for an entire hour to their opinions on cryptocurrencies and how they believe it will change the world. My lack of experience and interest in cryptocurrencies was likely the cause of my passive involvement in the conversation. My pals continued to lecture me for another two hours until I made the decision to learn more about this obnoxious technology.
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Ethereum completed a key revamp of its blockchain network
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Celsius, rising 22.51%. Bitcoin extended a rally amid a brighter mood in global markets and as traders await U.S. inflation data and monitor a seminal upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain. Bitcoin jumped about 10% on September 9 and 3.9% on Monday, trading above $22,000. The move was encouraged by a weaker dollar and as investors awaited U.S. inflation numbers, writes Bloomberg.
FinTech Kyriba Debuts AI-Powered Cash Management Platform
Software-as-a-service FinTech Kyriba has added an artificial intelligence cash-management tool to its array of cloud-based finance and information technology tools, the company announced last Thursday (Sept. 15). The tool, called Cash Management AI, uses data science to predict cash availability “with increased speed, control and reliability,” the announcement stated, and...
Today in B2B Payments: 3 FinTechs Launch New Tools
Today in B2B payments, Flexbase adds B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) to its super app for businesses, Kyriba introduces an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cash-management tool and Zaggle launches a product that streamlines B2B payments and manages cash flow. Plus, DotPe has raised $58 million to add B2B financial services...
Crypto Exchange Yellow Card Raises $40M in Series B
Pan-African cryptocurrency exchange Yellow Card Financial on Monday (Sept.19) announced the close of a $40 million Series B funding round led by Polychain Capital. Other participants in the round included Valar Ventures, Third Prime Ventures, Sozo Ventures, Castle Island Ventures, Fabric Ventures, DG Daiwa Ventures, The Raba Partnership, Jon Weiner, Alex Wilson and Pat Duffy.
u.today
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
JPMorgan: Desire Waning for Crypto as Payment Method
Demand for using cryptocurrencies as a payments method is falling off as the market has shed an estimated $2 trillion in value in under a year, volumes have declined on many exchanges, and digital asset firms collapsed. “We saw a lot of demand for our clients, let’s say up until...
US Takes Indirect Aim at Anonymity-Focused Crypto Coins
The most notable thing about the cryptocurrency exchange Huobi’s decision to delist seven anonymity-focused “privacy coins” beginning Monday (Sept. 19) is that it comes just two months after it acquired a license allowing it to enter the U.S. market. On July 5, Huobi announced that its brokerage...
pymnts
