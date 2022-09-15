ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

New downtown Ann Arbor high-rise features 36-foot-tall colorful mural

ANN ARBOR, MI — A new high-rise catering to University of Michigan students in downtown Ann Arbor recently welcomed its firsts tenants just in time for the school year. The Standard, as Main Street’s newest building is called, includes over 200 apartments with over 400 beds, plus ground-floor commercial space not yet finished.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Sip cocktails and shop for art at Ann Arbor’s 2nd-annual Artoberfest

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor art lovers will have the chance to sip cocktails and shop for pieces at the second-annual Artoberfest in early October. The A2 Artoberfest Fine Art Fair, hosted by The Guild of Artists and Artisans, takes place Oct. 8-9 in downtown Ann Arbor and will feature a variety of art, live entertainment, food vendors and craft cocktails from local makers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Backyard Beer Garden to bring craft drinks, giant outdoor games to Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI – For one day only, those interested can sip on Michigan craft drinks while playing a variety of backyard games from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This year’s Backyard Beer Garden event in Chelsea will offer about 20 games, including giant beer pong, giant flip cup, cornhole, giant Yahtzee, giant ring toss, soccer pool and more, spread all across Palmer Commons, 304 S. Main St.
CHELSEA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Cars
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
The Ann Arbor News

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores

Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor bubble tea shop closes after 3 years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor bubble tea shop closed over the weekend, according to a post on its social media page. Chatime Michigan, 340 Maynard St., closed Saturday, Sept. 17, after a little more than three years in business. “We enjoyed the relationships with our customers over the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Exhibition Info#Detroit Auto Show#Downtown Detroit#Rubber Duck#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows
The Ann Arbor News

Sample from 130 wines at York’s inaugural WineFest

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Those interested in learning more about wine can sample from more than 130 varieties at an Ann Arbor restaurant’s inaugural wine festival in early October. York, 1928 Packard St., is hosting its inaugural WineFest is 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The festival will feature wines from around the world, seminars and two VIP wine dinners.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
The Ann Arbor News

Ex-Lions offensive lineman signs with Los Angeles Rams

ALLEN PARK -- Oday Aboushi, an offensive lineman who started eight games at right guard for the Detroit Lions in 2020, has signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Aboushi was signed to the team’s practice squad last week. He was signed to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, per the league’s transaction wire. Los Angeles has seen injuries hit the interior of its offensive line, so Aboushi could have an opportunity to see action. The 31-year-old spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Detroit. Aboushi appeared in 23 games while earning 10 starts during his tenure here.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy