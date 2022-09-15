Read full article on original website
New downtown Ann Arbor high-rise features 36-foot-tall colorful mural
ANN ARBOR, MI — A new high-rise catering to University of Michigan students in downtown Ann Arbor recently welcomed its firsts tenants just in time for the school year. The Standard, as Main Street’s newest building is called, includes over 200 apartments with over 400 beds, plus ground-floor commercial space not yet finished.
Sip cocktails and shop for art at Ann Arbor’s 2nd-annual Artoberfest
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor art lovers will have the chance to sip cocktails and shop for pieces at the second-annual Artoberfest in early October. The A2 Artoberfest Fine Art Fair, hosted by The Guild of Artists and Artisans, takes place Oct. 8-9 in downtown Ann Arbor and will feature a variety of art, live entertainment, food vendors and craft cocktails from local makers.
Backyard Beer Garden to bring craft drinks, giant outdoor games to Chelsea
CHELSEA, MI – For one day only, those interested can sip on Michigan craft drinks while playing a variety of backyard games from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This year’s Backyard Beer Garden event in Chelsea will offer about 20 games, including giant beer pong, giant flip cup, cornhole, giant Yahtzee, giant ring toss, soccer pool and more, spread all across Palmer Commons, 304 S. Main St.
Traveling bike-repair business expands to Ann Arbor area
ANN ARBOR, MI — A mobile bicycle-repair service is now pulling up to Ann Arbor driveways. Little Bus Bikes, a traveling bike-repair business, recently expanded its service into Ann Arbor with the addition of new employee Trevor Delandsheer. “I grew up riding bikes all my life … and I’ve...
5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores
Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
Orphaned polar bear ‘thriving’ at Detroit Zoo following departure of grizzly bear friend
ROYAL OAK, MI – Laerka the polar bear is doing just fine. Many visitors to the Detroit Zoo expressed concern about the young polar bear after her companion, Jebbie the grizzly bear, was moved to a wildlife facility last week. But according to staff at the Royal Oak facility,...
Ann Arbor bubble tea shop closes after 3 years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor bubble tea shop closed over the weekend, according to a post on its social media page. Chatime Michigan, 340 Maynard St., closed Saturday, Sept. 17, after a little more than three years in business. “We enjoyed the relationships with our customers over the...
Sample from 130 wines at York’s inaugural WineFest
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Those interested in learning more about wine can sample from more than 130 varieties at an Ann Arbor restaurant’s inaugural wine festival in early October. York, 1928 Packard St., is hosting its inaugural WineFest is 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The festival will feature wines from around the world, seminars and two VIP wine dinners.
Ann Arbor’s proposed ban on red-light turns downtown raises equity concerns
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are holding off on banning cars from turning at red lights downtown just yet. City Council debated the pedestrian-safety proposal introduced by Council Member Erica Briggs, D-5th Ward, Monday night, Sept, 19, ultimately deciding to postpone it until Oct. 3. If the...
88-year-old Oakland County man wins $300,000 lottery prize, planning vacation
LANSING, MI -- An Oakland County man says he’s planning on taking a vacation to Northern Michigan after he won a $300,000 jackpot recently. The 88-year-old player won the prize by playing the Michigan Lottery’s Bingo Blockbuster instant game. “I purchased four Bingo tickets while I was at...
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
Elvira ‘Mistress of the Dark’ is coming to Michigan right before Halloween
NOVI, MI - One of the most iconic horror characters in pop culture history is coming to Michigan right around Halloween. You can meet Elvira, “Mistress of the Dark,” at Michigan’s biggest comic con, Motor City Comic Con. Actress Cassandra Peterson will be at the event at...
Spin scooters now available on Eastern Michigan University campus
YPSILANTI, MI - Students on the Eastern Michigan University campus now have a new mode of transportation to zoom across campus -- a deployment of Spin electric scooters. The scooters became available for rent on Monday, Sept. 19, at marked corrals adjacent to existing bike racks throughout the EMU campus.
Ex-Lions offensive lineman signs with Los Angeles Rams
ALLEN PARK -- Oday Aboushi, an offensive lineman who started eight games at right guard for the Detroit Lions in 2020, has signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Aboushi was signed to the team’s practice squad last week. He was signed to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, per the league’s transaction wire. Los Angeles has seen injuries hit the interior of its offensive line, so Aboushi could have an opportunity to see action. The 31-year-old spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Detroit. Aboushi appeared in 23 games while earning 10 starts during his tenure here.
Ann Arbor OKs plan for mixed-use development across from train station
ANN ARBOR, MI — A new mixed-use development across from Ann Arbor’s Amtrak train station on Depot Street is now officially approved to move forward. City Council voted 10-1 Monday night, Sept. 19, to OK the private development at 340 Depot St., just north of downtown. Plans call...
Proposed plant would produce renewable natural gas at Washtenaw County landfill
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Roughly a year after federal prosecutors announced a settlement intended to slash toxic air pollution at a landfill gas-to-energy facility in northeastern Washtenaw County, Michigan regulators are reviewing permit applications for a new renewable natural gas plant at the site. The new facility would convert biogas...
Three games in, Michigan WR Ronnie Bell’s picked up where he left off
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Amid the blowouts and packed participation charts Michigan football has produced through three games stands a receiver who remains the the team’s No. 1 priority. Ronnie Bell has successfully recovered from an ACL tear suffered during a fluke play returning a punt one year...
How a CO2 monitor and DIY air filter can mitigate COVID-19 in Michigan classrooms
Once the most fun part of the school day, lunchtime in the era of COVID-19 also became the most dangerous. The combination of groups of students without masks speaking loudly in an enclosed public space is exactly what COVID-19 needed to spread. It’s a scenario that University of Michigan aerosol...
You vote, we go: Pick which Ann Arbor-area Week 5 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free
ANN ARBOR – We’re at the halfway point of the Michigan high school football season and the importance of each game is starting to heat up. MLive’s Ann Arbor-area photographer will be headed out to one of those key high school football games on Friday and readers will get the chance to vote on where they want them to go.
