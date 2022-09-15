Read full article on original website
whby.com
Appleton woman accused of embezzling from employer
APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton woman is accused of embezzling more than $335,000 from her employer. Stacey Gersmehl is charged in Outagamie County Court with one count of Felony Theft in a Business Setting. According to the criminal complaint, Gersmehl used a personal account to transfer fees paid to...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 19, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Monday, September 19, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
Evers announces $32 million awarded to 442 EMS providers across state of Wisconsin
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was in Outagamie County on Tuesday with Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake to make a big announcement. Evers announced that $32 million in emergency medical services Flex Grants have been awarded to 442 EMS providers in nearly...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Accused of Resisting and Spitting At Officers
Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 20-year-old Manitowoc man who got into an altercation with officers late last week. Gabriel T. Whatley is charged with Two Counts Each of Battery or Threat to an Officer and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer along with one count of Throwing or Discharging Bodily Fluids at a Public Safety Worker.
wearegreenbay.com
ThedaCare, Froedtert & MCW partner to expand specialty care access
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A new partnership between ThedaCare and the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) health network will help those who need advanced specialty care in the northeast and central parts of Wisconsin. According to a release, the Froedtert & MCW health network will supply...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Police Department adds a new member to its agency
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Something is a little different about the scenery around the Manitowoc Police Department. Recently, two dead trees were taken down in front of the building and Assistant Chief Jason Freiboth saw an opportunity to turn nothing into something. Freiboth, during his free time, carved out...
wearegreenbay.com
Former officer announces write-in candidacy for Brown County Sheriff
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With November elections approaching quickly, candidates are already busy campaigning for votes, and one Brown County local has announced his decision to run as a write-in candidate for sheriff. David VanVonderen, a former officer, is aiming to replace sheriff Todd Delain, who has held...
wearegreenbay.com
Oneida Nation donates meat in celebration of 1822 Treaty signing
ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Oneida Nation is donating meat to the Ho-chunk and Menominee food pantries. Representatives from the pantries say the donation will benefit families in need. “We want to make sure that we have healthy proteins that are going out to all of our tribal members and...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
whby.com
Suspect steals purse, makes fraudulent purchases in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. — Brown County authorities ask for help as they investigate a theft and fraud case. Sheriff’s officials say a person stole a woman’s purse at a Howard grocery store last Wednesday. The suspect made fraudulent purchases at a Green Bay gas station shortly after...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in 2021 Reedsville Stabbing Case
A Manitowoc man has been sentenced for his role in a 2021 stabbing case in Reedsville. Jesus Sanchez-Delgadillo was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Injury, with Judge Mark Rohrer sentencing him to spend four years in prison followed by ten years on extended supervision.
wiproud.com
Police get report of alligator at family park in Wisconsin, DNR says it could be a Black Caiman
KEWASKUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac County were told that an alligator was seen in a pond at a family park. The Kewaskum Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a report of an alligator in a pond at a local park. On September 18 police were told there was an alligator in the pond at Reigle Family Park.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Appleton Fire Dept. clears W. Lawrence St. after gas leak
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Fire Department has cleared the 1500 block of Lawrence Street after working on a gas leak. Firefighters explained the department has left and the area is now open for use in an updated Facebook post. Original: ‘Active’ gas leak near W. Lawrence Street,...
whbl.com
Plymouth PD: Watch Out for Scam
The Plymouth Police Department is putting out a scam alert for residents there. The Department says they’ve received reports of citizens getting calls that appear as if they’re coming from the City of Plymouth Building Inspector’s phone number. The caller will ask about a medical alert pendant, likely trying to get personal and financial information from the recipient of the call.
NBC26
Deputies: Man arrested in theft, fraud case
HOWARD (NBC 26) — Update:. The Brown County Sheriff's Office arrested a Hobart man in connection with this case, according to an email update. The Brown County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance with identifying a suspect that is connected to a theft and fraud case in the Village of Howard.
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Winnebago County boy found
CLAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A boy missing in Winnebago County has been found. Details were not available at the time of this writing. The 13-year-old was missing since 10:30 Tuesday morning. His bicycle was unaccounted for, but authorities weren’t certain about his mode of travel. They said it was...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman bit at Manitowoc park, PD looking for dog and owner
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is searching for information about a dog and its owner after a woman was bit near a local park. According to officers the incident happened on Tuesday at Citizen Park near the playground, on North 18th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Police...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Green Bay property owners may be shocked and frustrated after receiving their assessments in the mail over the weekend. It comes at a time with high inflation and high natural gas prices. Green Bay Alder Jesse Brunette of district 12 says he’s gone door-to-door...
whby.com
Oshkosh man involved in Fond du Lac drug bust
FOND DU LAC, Wis–A Fond du Lac traffic stop leads to the arrest of an Oshkosh man on drug charges. Fond du Lac Police say they tried to pull over the 32-year old man along South Main Street around 1:35 Friday afternoon when he took off on foot. While...
wearegreenbay.com
Bulk distributor of marijuana arrested in Brown County, ‘Lil Yang’ facing 10 charges
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Howard, who police described as a ‘bulk distributor’ of marijuana, was arrested after authorities found 18+ pounds of marijuana and nearly $30,000 in cash at his residence. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 32-year-old Alan Yang is...
