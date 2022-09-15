Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man accused of running from officers, hiding in woods on east end of town
A Jefferson City man is charged with resisting arrest after running from officers on the east end of town. Cornell Manley II, 38, was taken into custody late Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, an officer spotted Manley outside a home in the 1100 block of East Dunklin Street. The officer knew Manley was a parole absconder on charges of assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The officer says when he shouted Manley’s name, Manley ran inside the home, then out the back, and into the woods.
krcgtv.com
Prisoner dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that an inmate was pronounced dead at Jefferson City Correctional Center Saturday morning. According to a press release, 68-year-old George Smith was pronounced dead at 10:27 a.m. He was serving 22 years for First-Degree Domestic Assault, Armed Criminal Action,...
Driver hurt after rollover crash in Benton County early Tuesday morning
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is out of the hospital following a rollover crash in Benton County early Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 26000 block of Highway B around 12:30 a.m. Troopers said the vehicle driven by 50-year-old Daniel K....
Fayette man killed in Boone County crash
He was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The post Fayette man killed in Boone County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Man dead, woman injured in Boone County crash
A Fayette man is dead after a crash in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said, in a release, that the crash happened Sunday at 9:06 pm on North Wagon Trail Road, near East Dash Street. When deputies got to the scene, they found a Ford Explorer on its...
KRMS Radio
Tractor Stolen In Miller County Located – Suspect In Custody
The theft of a Kubota tractor last week in Miller County led to the arrest of a Columbia man for that and other thefts . And now the sheriff’s department says that tractor has been found and returned to its owner. Meanwhile the suspect, 48 year old Bryan Cook...
kwos.com
Teen faces adult charges in JCMO shooting
A 17 – year old Jefferson City teen is charged with felony assault. Allen Vaughan is accused of shooting two women back in April. Investigators claim one victim told them that Vaughan shot them because they told police where he was hiding. at the time Vaughan was on the run from the Division of Youth Services.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT
A Marshall man has been charged with a felony for domestic assault after an incident on June 5. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence in Slater for a report of assault. A woman told authorities that another woman had allegedly been assaulted by James Cole. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated that the altercation started after she posted something on social media. Cole reportedly arrived at the victim’s residence afterward and struck the victim multiple times and threatened her children.
Former Boone County assistant prosecutor faces discipline for inappropriate messages, activities
The Missouri Supreme Court will decide whether to suspend the license of a former Boone County assistant prosecutor after allegations of having inappropriate relationships with defendants and crime victims. The post Former Boone County assistant prosecutor faces discipline for inappropriate messages, activities appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 19, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday night, Officers initiated a traffic stop on a truck for failure to maintain its lane in the area of West 11th Street and South Grand Avenue. The vehicle also had expired license plates. A small baggy of marijuana was located during the investigation. The marijuana was seized for destruction, and the driver was released without charges.
Police investigate overnight shooting in west Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police are investigating a shots fired called that happened early Sunday morning on the 2800 block of Highland Drive. ABC 17 crews arrived on scene around 4:15 a.m and saw multiple officers searching the outside of a home. At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting which included property damage The post Police investigate overnight shooting in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
Single car crash in Bates County ejects 2, leading to serious injuries
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Belton, Missouri, man was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning resulting in serious injuries. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the 26-year-old man crashed his 2003 Chevrolet at 52W W/O County Road NW 5001 in Bates County when the vehicle traveled off the road driving eastbound and struck an embankment.
KRMS Radio
Versailles Man Injured In Morgan County Crash
A 39 year old Versailles man received moderate injuries when his pickup truck overturned and then slid into a tree in Morgan County on Sunday morning. The 7 AM accident happened on Highway 5 south of Route P according to the State Highway Patrol which says Thomas Drury ran off the side of the roadway and apparently overcorrected, causing the accident.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested in connection with theft investigation in Miller County
A Columbia man is arrested in connection with a theft investigation in Miller County. Bryan Cook, 48, is charged with felony stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. Authorities say further charges are pending. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified Monday that a tractor had been stolen...
kmmo.com
HOLDEN WOMAN INJURED IN ATV ACCIDENT
A 40-year-old Holden woman was injured in an ATV accident on Saturday, September 17. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred as an ATV driven by Kevin Smith was traveling up a hill and had a mechanical malfunction, causing the vehicle to fall down the hill and eject both Smith and his passenger, Jennifer Pemberton.
krcgtv.com
Dixon man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
COLE COUNTY — A Dixon man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Cole County Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 3:05 p.m. on Old Bass Road westbound east of Old Forge Road. The crash happened when Thomas...
mykdkd.com
Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
KMZU
Motorcycle accident in Cole County
COLE COUNTY- A Dixon driver was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in Cole County. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says 35 year old, Thomas Buttner was going over a hill while passing in a no passing zone westbound of Old Bass road. His vehicle travelled off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence. Buttner was ejected from his vehicle on impact.
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (9/20)
September 16, 2022 0600 a.m. – September 17, 2022. Alarm in the 1000 block of NW 7/ HBO; Stealing in the 1000 block of NW 900/ Report taken; Property damage in the 100 block of NW 434/ Report taken; Public service in regards to prior report/ Information taken. Attempted...
myozarksonline.com
Update on Teen who died from a gunshot wound
A 16-year-old, who suffered from a gunshot wound on Wednesday has died. According to the report from the Lebanon Police Department, officers responded to Brook Street late Wednesday afternoon for a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found the teen with a head injury. The boy was transported to a Springfield hospital in critical condition and he was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon. The name of the teen will not be released.
