While much of the country’s focus was on the Queue in London, large-scale clashes broke out over the weekend in Leicester, mainly between young men from Hindu and Muslim communities. The violent confrontations are the latest in a series of incidents that point to heightening tension in the city. Leicestershire police have confirmed that, so far, 47 people have been arrested, with one 20-year-old sentenced to 10 months in prison.

WORLD ・ 25 MINUTES AGO