Joe Biden is likely to rebuke his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in New York today at the UN general assembly, and will underline how Moscow’s “naked aggression” is an affront to the core of what the global body stands for.White House officials have said that the president’s UN visit this year will see a full-throated condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the war nears the seven-month mark.Mr Biden will “offer a firm rebuke of Russia’s unjust war in Ukraine and make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we’ve seen these...

POLITICS ・ 40 MINUTES AGO