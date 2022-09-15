ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine war - live: Biden to slam Putin’s ‘naked aggression’ as Russia reveals referendum plan

Joe Biden is likely to rebuke his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in New York today at the UN general assembly, and will underline how Moscow’s “naked aggression” is an affront to the core of what the global body stands for.White House officials have said that the president’s UN visit this year will see a full-throated condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the war nears the seven-month mark.Mr Biden will “offer a firm rebuke of Russia’s unjust war in Ukraine and make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we’ve seen these...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: Leicester’s Hindu and Muslim groups reeling as tensions simmer

While much of the country’s focus was on the Queue in London, large-scale clashes broke out over the weekend in Leicester, mainly between young men from Hindu and Muslim communities. The violent confrontations are the latest in a series of incidents that point to heightening tension in the city. Leicestershire police have confirmed that, so far, 47 people have been arrested, with one 20-year-old sentenced to 10 months in prison.
WORLD
The Guardian

Liz Truss may face Lords rebellion over Northern Ireland bill

Liz Truss is facing a potential House of Lords rebellion over proposed legislation to rip up part of the Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland amid concerns that it gives ministers “dictatorial” powers to pen and pass laws without scrutiny. About 50 Conservative, Labour and cross party peers are...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy