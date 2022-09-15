Read full article on original website
Related
Russia triggers plan to formally annex occupied Ukrainian regions
LONDON/KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia this week, a step an ally of President Vladimir Putin said would alter the geopolitical landscape forever.
“Perfect phone call”: Trump scrambles after Georgia DA floats “prison sentences” in election probe
Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis indicated that as her investigation into voter fraud wraps up, she anticipates criminal charges. "The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences," Willis told reporters last week. Donald Trump responded in a formal statement from his political...
Brazil president offers to take in priests persecuted in Nicaragua
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday offered refuge in his country to Catholic clerics under pressure in Nicaragua, where he said they had endured "cruel persecution" by the leftist leadership. "Brazil opens its doors to welcome the Catholic priests and nuns who have suffered cruel persecution by the dictatorial regime in Nicaragua," he said, without providing specifics.
UN chief: World is 'paralyzed' and equity is slipping away
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In an alarming assessment, the head of the United Nations warned world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the challenges that threaten humanity’s future — and the planet’s. “Our world is in peril — and paralyzed,” he said. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual high-level meeting, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made sure to emphasize that hope remained. But his remarks reflected a tense and worried world. He cited the war in Ukraine and multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the...
Comments / 0