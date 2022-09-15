ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man, woman arrested after admitting to shooting BB gun at convention center windows

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are behind bars after causing $40,000 worth of damage to the convention center, records show.

Jon Shempert, 30, is charged with vandalism after he allegedly shot a BB gun into the Cook Convention Center.

On July 27, Shempert was recorded via security cameras inside the Cook Convention Center in the 250 block of N. Main Street using a pellet/BB gun to break several windows to the venue.

According to an affidavit, he was able to be developed as a suspect because the car he was in had valid state registration tags.

The tags led investigators to locate and identify another car registered to the suspect that was used in several vandalisms at the convention center over a years period.

Officers were able to positively ID the car using unique identifiers, records show.

These incidents occurred on:

  • June 9, 2020
  • June 29, 2021
  • November 14, 2021
  • July 27, 2022
  • July 31, 2022

All the incidents were captured via cameras at the convention center.

According to the affidavit, the management was contacted and they gave an estimate of damages sustained to the venue at about $40,000.

On Aug. 2, the suspect and a witness/codefendant Cynthia Burkhalter were contacted by officers and asked to come in in reference to the incidences.

According to an affidavit, Shempert gave an unprompted verbal admission to the vandalism and promised to turn himself in on Aug. 4.

The witness and other suspect, Burkhalter, came to the office the same afternoon and brought a ‘Red Rider’ BB gun that, she stated, was used in the incidents, records show.

She then admitted to breaking two of the windows and to driving the car during the incident, police said.

On Aug. 4, she was arrested and charged with vandalism, records show.

According to records, Shempert was contacted and refused to cooperate, refused to turn himself in and again gave a verbal admission to the vandalism stating “I will take full responsibility for all those windows.”

He is due in court on Sept. 15 and has a $34,000 bond.

Burkhalter has no court date or bond information available.

Kayte Sandlin
5d ago

idiots!!! 30 years old out with the Red Ryder bb gun breaking windows. Are you descendants of Beavis and Butt-Head. Find a job and act your age

