FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku is monitoring Tropical Storm Fiona as it approaches the Virgin Islands. The storm, which has winds reaching 60 miles per hour is then expected to make its way to Puerto Rico, where hurricane watches have been posted. Sadiku says Fiona is on track to strengthen and could become a category 1 hurricane by the end of the weekend or early next week. Fiona is expected to turn to the north and west and should not be a concern for Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO