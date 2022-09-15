ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Fiona leaves extensive flooding, damage in parts of Puerto Rico

LAKELAND, Fla. - Hurricane Fiona passed through Puerto Rico, leaving extensive flooding and damage and devastating some parts of the country. As soon as the hurricane hit Puerto Rico, Ana Rivera, who is with the Puerto Rican Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said she immediately tried reaching her relatives on the island.
Tropical Update: September 17, 2022

FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku is monitoring Tropical Storm Fiona as it approaches the Virgin Islands. The storm, which has winds reaching 60 miles per hour is then expected to make its way to Puerto Rico, where hurricane watches have been posted. Sadiku says Fiona is on track to strengthen and could become a category 1 hurricane by the end of the weekend or early next week. Fiona is expected to turn to the north and west and should not be a concern for Florida.
