Florida judge calls for trial in case between Andrew Warren, Gov. DeSantis
Instead of deciding whether to reinstate Andrew Warren as Hillsborough County State Attorney, a federal judge called for a trial, which has yet to be set. The judge will issue a preliminary ruling to let the lawyers for Warren and the governor where he stands.
Second payment to company hired for migrant flights appears in Florida financial records
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Ne Online records from the state of Florida's financial office show another payment to the private aviation company contracted to fly Venezuelan asylum seekers from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. According to the website for Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, an invoice for the vendor Vertol Systems...
Florida officials: Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard were 'homeless,' 'hungry' before flight to island
The migrants Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent to Martha's Vineyard were homeless and given "multiple opportunities" to voluntarily take the trip or stay behind, senior officials in the DeSantis administration told reporters on a background call Monday afternoon. The officials said the migrants that were sent on two planes to...
'We are resilient': Puerto Ricans in Tampa Bay hope for loved ones' safety after Hurricane Fiona
TAMPA, Fla. - The relief effort is beginning in Puerto Rico as hundreds of thousands of Floridians hope for the safety of loved ones. Hurricane Fiona has killed at least two people, left hundreds homeless and the entire island without power. Linda Perez, the president of Boricuas de Corazon Disaster...
Andrew Warren vs. Gov. DeSantis: Legal battle over suspension will head to trial, federal judge says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Instead of issuing a ruling in suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's case against Gov. Ron DeSantis, a federal judge is requesting a trial over the matter. It could take place in the coming months. Monday, Warren asked the judge to reinstate him as the top...
Hurricane Fiona leaves extensive flooding, damage in parts of Puerto Rico
LAKELAND, Fla. - Hurricane Fiona passed through Puerto Rico, leaving extensive flooding and damage and devastating some parts of the country. As soon as the hurricane hit Puerto Rico, Ana Rivera, who is with the Puerto Rican Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said she immediately tried reaching her relatives on the island.
Tampa man visiting family hunkers down in Puerto Rico as Fiona slams into island nation, knocking out power
PUERTO RICO - Hurricane Fiona reached Category 1 status Sunday as the storm approached the island of Puerto Rico. A power grid was knocked out, leading to a "blackout on all the island," according to Luma, the company that operates power transmission and distribution. Officials said the weather and winds of 80 mph disrupted transmission lines.
Statewide Missing Child Alert canceled after north Florida toddler found safe
MONTICELLO, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert that was issued for a toddler from north Florida has been canceled after the child was found safe. The alert had initially been activated on Sunday, Sept. 18 for the 2-year-old boy from Monticello, near Tallahassee. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
Tropical Update: September 17, 2022
FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku is monitoring Tropical Storm Fiona as it approaches the Virgin Islands. The storm, which has winds reaching 60 miles per hour is then expected to make its way to Puerto Rico, where hurricane watches have been posted. Sadiku says Fiona is on track to strengthen and could become a category 1 hurricane by the end of the weekend or early next week. Fiona is expected to turn to the north and west and should not be a concern for Florida.
What's Right with Tampa Bay: Hispanic Heritage Man of the Year
Anthony Perez is a shining example of what you can accomplish with hard work. He has been named Hispanic Heritage Man of the Year.
