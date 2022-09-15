Read full article on original website
KVOE
WEATHER: Short-term steambath developing Sunday after severe weather Saturday
After severe thunderstorm activity for the north half of the KVOE listening area Saturday afternoon, the entire area goes into a steambath beginning Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologist Adam Jones tells KVOE News an upper-level high-pressure ridge is building across the central third of the United States, meaning high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees through Tuesday with heat index readings as high as 105. This means another round of heat-related precautions while you’re outside.
KVOE
Semi driver escapes injury after wreck on Interstate 35 east of Emporia
A semi driver escaped injury after a crash east of Emporia on Saturday night. Emporia Fire says the crash happened on Interstate 35 near mile marker 141, or outside the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit, around 11 pm. Details about how the crash unfolded have not been announced, but Emporia Fire says a guardrail went through the semi’s passenger window after the vehicle overturned. The driver declined a hospital trip after the wreck.
KVOE
Former North Lyon County teenager listed as missing
A former north Lyon County teenager is listed as missing. Issabelle “Izzy” Dieker was reported as missing Sept. 17. Dieker, 15, is a white female, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with naturally brown hair — occasionally dyed — and hazel eyes. Dieker is currently listed as being from...
KVOE
Lyon County deputies arrest four people, write 60 citations during You Drink, You Drive, You Lose
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has announced the results of its involvement in the You Drink, You Drive, You Lose traffic enforcement effort. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says deputies made four impaired-driving arrests during the two-week campaign culminating in the Labor Day weekend. Deputies also write 18 safety belt citations, 28 speeding citations and 14 citations and arrests for other unspecified activity. Deputies made 146 vehicle stops.
KVOE
Council Grove attorney has October hearing in vehicular aggravated assault case
A new hearing date is set for a Council Grove attorney accused of using a semi as a weapon in an incident that’s nearly two years old. Steven Iverson has a hearing Oct. 3 in Lyon County District Court after Iverson finalized legal counsel through Cavanaugh, Biggs & Lemon out of Topeka.
KVOE
Emporia High cross country runs at Baldwin
The Emporia High boys cross country team finished in 8th place and the girls in 11th place at the Baldwin Invitational. Individually Daghyn True led the boys with a 13th-place finish. Micah Sheffy-Harris led the girls finishing in 31st place.
KVOE
4-wheeler crash sends Americus, Iowa girls to Newman Regional Health
Two youths were hurt in a 4-wheeler crash near Americus on Saturday. Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga says the incident happened in the 600 block of Road 245 around 2:30 pm. The driver was a 12-year-old female from Americus, with a 13-year-old female from Iowa as the passenger. Zuniga says the driver lost control for currently unknown reasons, causing both driver and passenger to be ejected.
KVOE
Emporia High gymnastics team competes at Shawnee Mission Northwest
The Emporia High gymnastics team finished in 10th place at the 14-team Shawnee Mission Northwest Invitational Saturday. Individually Journey Walburn finished in 10th pace on the Floor Exercise. Laney Cooper placed 14th on the floor exercise and 15th on the vault. Emporia High is scheduled to host a meet Monday.
KVOE
Visit Emporia and Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow highlight “human movement” with inaugural Empovia event Saturday
With events such as Dia de Los Muertos becoming a mainstay of the Emporia community each year, its no surprise that the newest event rooted in Hispanic heritage saw a solid turnout Saturday. Visit Emporia and Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow hosted the inaugural Empovia event on the north side...
KVOE
Emporia State cross country runs at Missouri Southern Stampede
The Emporia State men’s cross country team finished in 10th place and the women finished in 21st place at the Missouri Southern Stampede Saturday. Tyler Swift was the lead runner for the men finishing in 49th place. Tayler Williams was the lead runner for the women finishing in 45th...
KVOE
Rec Commission looks to finalize 2022-23 budget
The Emporia Recreation Commission could well finalize its 2022-23 budget Monday. Board members will have two meetings, with the first serving as a review and interpretation of both the budget and the revenue-neutral rate. The second meeting will have votes on both the general fund and employee benefit fund budgets as well as a vote on exceeding the revenue-neutral rate.
KVOE
Salina Central outscores Emporia High 56-24
The Emporia High football team scored first and last but it was not enough in a 56-24 loss to Salina Central Friday night. The Spartans scored on their first possession, Alex Allemang kicked a 28-yard field goal to give Emporia High a 3-0 lead. Salina Central scored the next 35...
KVOE
Bagrock at the Granada: Red Hot Chili Pipers come to Emporia
The Red Hot Chili Pipers brought their “bagrock” style to Emporia’s Granada Theatre on Friday night. The band formed 20 years ago and won the BBC talent show “When Will I Be Famous” five years later to gain international attention. The Pipers perform a blend...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer team defeats Valley Center 2-0
The Emporia High boys soccer team shut out Valley Center 2-0 Thursday night. Sophomore Carter Granado scored the first goal for the Spartans, it came with 9:54 to play in the first half. Senior Jonathan Martinez scored the second goal for Emporia High, it came with 9:11 to play in...
KVOE
SOS, Child Advocacy Center, CASA to benefit from recent grant funding announcements
Emporia’s SOS is receiving three significant grants for operations. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says SOS will receive almost $230,000 from the state’s General Fund for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Grant Awards. The Child Advocacy Center, meanwhile, is receiving almost $46,000 and CASA of the Flint Hills is getting over $10,000.
KVOE
Lebo outlasts Madison 30-26 on Area Game of the Week, Area scores
The Lebo Wolves picked up their first win of the season 30-26 over the Madison Bulldogs on the Area Game of the Week Friday night. Madison opened the scoring on their first drive of the game with a 10-yard touchdown run by senior Bryson Turner. Lebo would answer on the next possession with a seven-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Drew Konrade to senior Luke Davies to tie the game.
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Dismissals of 33 faculty and staff come when ESU Foundation is seeking funds so students can experience ‘outstanding and supportive professors’
The full impact of dismissals at Emporia State University will be evident over the next few weeks, but the university has announced the number of affected employees. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson says administrators notified 33 faculty and staff they will be dismissed as part of face-to-face meetings Thursday and Friday. ESU has not confirmed its total workforce, but the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas listed 745 for the university as part of the RDA’s most recent annual survey. A seven-percent cut as indicated by ESU President Ken Hush would have led to around 50 job cuts.
KVOE
Week 3 of High School Football season
It’s week 3 of the High School football season. Emporia High will play at Salina Central. Both teams are 1-1 going into the contest. Emporia High Coach Keaton Tuttle says they will need to match Centrals’ intensity. Senior Marco Robinson says last week’s loss has been a big...
KVOE
Tulane upsets Kansas State 17-10
Tulane upset Kansas State 17-10 Saturday. Tulane held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. Kansas State would take a 10-7 lead into the locker room thanks to an Adrian Martinez to Kade Warner touchdown pass and Chris Tennant field goal. Tulane tied the game in the 3rd quarter and...
