dailyhodl.com
U.S. Treasury Department To Allow Tornado Cash Users To Complete Transactions and Withdraw Crypto
The U.S. Treasury Department has updated its policy on Ethereum-based crypto mixing service Tornado Cash. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed the ban on August 8th arguing that the protocol facilitated money laundering and terrorism. The move from OFAC effectively suspended transactions leaving users unable to withdraw their...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Capitalist Arthur Hayes Says Only One Ethereum Chart Matters for Next ETH Bull Market
The co-founder of crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX says he’s keeping a close watch on one Ethereum (ETH) chart that he believes could signal a fresh bull cycle for the king altcoin. Arthur Hayes tells his 298,600 Twitter followers that Ethereum’s net issuance is the only chart “that matters” after...
dailyhodl.com
Treasury Department Recommends More Research on U.S. CBDC To Develop Future System of Payments
The U.S. Treasury Department is recommending more research on the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). In a new report, the Treasury Department says the US has an objective to create a future payments system that promotes American values, minimizes risks and fosters inclusion. To achieve its goal, the...
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Warns Cardano Mimicking Bitcoin Pattern That Preceded BTC’s 50% Crash
The widely followed veteran trader, Peter Brandt, is warning that Cardano (ADA) is exhibiting a bearish continuation pattern. Brandt tells his 675,600 Twitter followers that Cardano appears to be printing a descending triangle pattern, suggesting the possibility of a fresh leg down for ADA. The legendary trader, however, says his...
cryptoslate.com
Reuters reports major US banks pausing crypto lending plans amid challenging SEC guidelines
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) guidance on crypto custody might impede banks from the industry because of the cost of implementation, Reuters reported on Sept. 16. According to the report, the SEC accounting guidelines stated that public companies holding crypto assets on behalf of their clients must account...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
Motley Fool
Is Coinbase Doing Right by Your Staked Ethereum?
The Merge upgrade shifted Ethereum's mining protocol to the more cost-efficient and scalable proof of stake. Coinbase has offered customers with staked Ethereum 2.0 rewards for their patience, but the rate has fallen sharply over the past year. The only way out for staked Ethereum 2.0 investors is through a...
dailyhodl.com
Greenpeace Blasts Bitcoin, Says Ethereum Merge Proves Crypto ‘Doesn’t Have To Come at the Cost’ of Environment
Greenpeace is slamming Bitcoin (BTC) for its energy use following the successful Ethereum (ETH) merge that slashed its carbon emissions by more than 99%. The environmental nonprofit organization plans to sink $1 million into its “Change the Code, Not the Climate” campaign for a flurry of new online ads to advocate for a change in Bitcoin’s code with the aim of reducing BTC’s energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) model.
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework
The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a “missed opportunity” to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 19
The crypto market has not had a good week, with the entire market suffering in the wake of several incidents. One would think that the market would have seen some boost in price given the likes of landmark occasions like Ethereum’s Merge. However, that’s not the case, as there...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Underrated Crypto Projects To Watch Out For: Ripple, Flow, and Big Eyes Coin
Ripple (XRP) – The Secure and Seamless Platform. Ripple is a blockchain company that focuses on creating a seamless payment network and remittance system. Under the Ripple company, we have the XRP ledger and the XRP cryptocurrency. Ripple has come a long way as it is one of the...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed Bitcoin 2018 Low Calls Ethereum Bottom, Says ETH Primed for New Leg Up
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market low says that Ethereum (ETH) has likely bottomed out. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 211,300 Twitter followers that he accumulated ETH during its recent dip below the $1,300 level. “Bought some ETH. Low is in, in...
ambcrypto.com
ADA holders needn’t sell themselves short because Cardano released…
The bloodbath is well and truly at play. Top crypto assets are freefalling today in the market with FUD playing a crucial role. Amidst the heat, Cardano is set to go ahead with the Vasil Fork on 22 September. But how is Cardano looking to tackle these repugnant market conditions? Simply, by going the Cardano way!
What's Going On With Coinbase Stock Today?
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading lower Monday amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. The cryptocurrency market is showing weakness after the Biden Administration on Friday signaled support for further crypto enforcement in a series of published reports that follow an executive order U.S. President Joe Biden signed this year on responsible development of digital assets. The reports are pushing regulators to outline risks including the potential for crypto to be used for money laundering or fraud.
u.today
SHIB, XRP, ADA Face High Interest in Crypto Community: Santiment
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Flashing Potentially Bearish Metric, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Bitcoin (BTC) is showing a potentially bearish pattern on the charts, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes that 1.69 million Bitcoin, worth more than $33 billion at time of writing, moved onto exchanges between September 7th and the 13th. That figure represents the highest weekly spike in...
