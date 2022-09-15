ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Johnson to voters: ‘We can’t do this without you’

WAUKESHA — The crowd was happy and well-fed on Sunday at the Republican Party of Waukesha County headquarters for a brat fry and beer. Bruce Harrison was wearing his red Republicans of Waukesha shirt and greeting visitors. “I think these events are phenomenal and there are always upbeat and...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

After hurricane damage, Wisconsin Puerto Ricans are looking to help

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Hurricane Fiona continues to cause devastation in the Caribbean as it's made landfall in the Dominican Republic. Puerto Ricans are trying to pick up the pieces from the damage there. Organizers of the Puerto Rican Family Festival in Milwaukee say they're starting to hear how bad...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles

One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Gator reported in Washington County park

KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
KEWASKUM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
MADISON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin law enforcement lines-up against proposed Madison tear gas ban

(The Center Square) – Nearly every single sheriff in the state of Wisconsin, along with the state’s police officers’ association, and the chiefs of police in Dane County are united in their opposition to a plan that would all but ban tear gas and pepper spray in the city of Madison.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sparks fly at meeting over Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department budget

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There was tension in the air during the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee on Friday over discussions about the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department budget. The sheriff’s department has tried many initiatives in 2022 to meet its budget, but recently said that, without further changes, the...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
discoverhometown.com

Photos from the Hartford (WI) Touch a Truck event

The Hartford (WI) Recreation Department hosted a Touch a Truck event in the parking lot of the Hartford Recreation Center on Sept. 17. Among the vehicles on display were a Hartford Fire and Rescue ladder engine (top photo), a National Guard truck (bottom left photo) and a City of Hartford Utility truck (bottom right photo.
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Saukville company a finalist in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest

SAUKVILLE — One Ozaukee County company has made it onto the list of the top 100-plus companies making the coolest things in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce — the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association — announced the finalists last Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry — which employs one in six workers in Wisconsin, according to the WMC press release.
SAUKVILLE, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee woman sentenced for hiding baby’s death in 2009

JUNEAU, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman convicted of hiding the death of her newborn baby more than a dozen years ago has been sentenced to six months in jail. but can avoid prison time if she completes terms of her probation. A judge on Friday ordered 46-year-old Karin Luttinen must serve three years of probation, during which time she must spend time in a Dodge County jail and perform 60 hours of community service. Luttinen can avert an 18-month prison term if she follows those instructions. The complaint in the “Baby Theresa” case says Luttinen gave birth to the baby girl in a bathtub in April 2009. She put the baby in a trash bag and left it in the woods outside of the town of Theresa.
MILWAUKEE, WI

