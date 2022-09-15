Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Johnson to voters: ‘We can’t do this without you’
WAUKESHA — The crowd was happy and well-fed on Sunday at the Republican Party of Waukesha County headquarters for a brat fry and beer. Bruce Harrison was wearing his red Republicans of Waukesha shirt and greeting visitors. “I think these events are phenomenal and there are always upbeat and...
CBS 58
After hurricane damage, Wisconsin Puerto Ricans are looking to help
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Hurricane Fiona continues to cause devastation in the Caribbean as it's made landfall in the Dominican Republic. Puerto Ricans are trying to pick up the pieces from the damage there. Organizers of the Puerto Rican Family Festival in Milwaukee say they're starting to hear how bad...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Ron Johnson Voted to Outsource Jobs Like Mine. Mandela Barnes Wants to Bring Them Back
Manufacturing is the backbone of our state’s economy. From employing over one-in-seven of our state’s residents to being responsible for a fifth of our economic output, every Wisconsinite should be proud of the role manufacturing has played in our state’s past and present. I know I am...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles
One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
WISN
Gator reported in Washington County park
KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Norman Pepin Executed Two Milwaukee Tourists in an I-94 Ditch | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #12
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Norman Pepin was one of them. 12th in our series. Norman Pepin is...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin law enforcement lines-up against proposed Madison tear gas ban
(The Center Square) – Nearly every single sheriff in the state of Wisconsin, along with the state’s police officers’ association, and the chiefs of police in Dane County are united in their opposition to a plan that would all but ban tear gas and pepper spray in the city of Madison.
Milwaukee County's chief medical examiner retires, 'effective immediately'
The chief of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) suddenly submitted his retirement. Brian Peterson has worked for MCMEO since 2008. on Monday.
Talking to swing voters at the ballpark ahead of TMJ4 Senate Debate
Overwhelmingly voters out tailgating on Friday said the biggest strike against candidates is the trash talk and negative ads.
Attorney breaks down self-defense law after a deadly home invasion in Kenosha
Local attorney Jonathan LaVoy tells TMJ4 News that in a case like this, it all comes down to the way Wisconsin's self-defense law is written.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Kewaskum Police respond to report of alligator in Reigle Family Park | By Chief Tom Bishop
September 19, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – On Sunday, September 18, 2022, the Kewaskum Police department received a report of an alligator in the pond at Reigle Family Park. Officers received assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources but were unsuccessful in locating the alligator. Washington County...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin’s Biggest City Has Representation Problem During Budget Planning
The budget process for Wisconsin’s largest city is ramping up, and there are concerns residents in underserved areas will not receive as much priority due to a lack of representation. Milwaukee’s Common Council currently has four vacant seats, and is poised to adopt a city budget later this fall....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sparks fly at meeting over Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department budget
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There was tension in the air during the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee on Friday over discussions about the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department budget. The sheriff’s department has tried many initiatives in 2022 to meet its budget, but recently said that, without further changes, the...
discoverhometown.com
Photos from the Hartford (WI) Touch a Truck event
The Hartford (WI) Recreation Department hosted a Touch a Truck event in the parking lot of the Hartford Recreation Center on Sept. 17. Among the vehicles on display were a Hartford Fire and Rescue ladder engine (top photo), a National Guard truck (bottom left photo) and a City of Hartford Utility truck (bottom right photo.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Saukville company a finalist in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest
SAUKVILLE — One Ozaukee County company has made it onto the list of the top 100-plus companies making the coolest things in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce — the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association — announced the finalists last Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry — which employs one in six workers in Wisconsin, according to the WMC press release.
UPMATTERS
Two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers placed on administrative leave after shooting in Slinger
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – A sexual assault suspect in Wisconsin is dead following a Friday morning incident where he allegedly pulled a gun out during a traffic stop. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a State Patrol officer-involved shooting. The incident reportedly happened on September 16 around 7 a.m.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee woman sentenced for hiding baby’s death in 2009
JUNEAU, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman convicted of hiding the death of her newborn baby more than a dozen years ago has been sentenced to six months in jail. but can avoid prison time if she completes terms of her probation. A judge on Friday ordered 46-year-old Karin Luttinen must serve three years of probation, during which time she must spend time in a Dodge County jail and perform 60 hours of community service. Luttinen can avert an 18-month prison term if she follows those instructions. The complaint in the “Baby Theresa” case says Luttinen gave birth to the baby girl in a bathtub in April 2009. She put the baby in a trash bag and left it in the woods outside of the town of Theresa.
CBS 58
'A national crisis': MADACC waives fees for many large dogs citing full house
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) says they've got a full house, and they're hoping you'll welcome a new four-legged friend into your home. In a social media post Friday, the animal shelter said there is currently a national crisis of medium-large dogs waiting...
