Philadelphia, PA

What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?

The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
Poll workers get pay raise; Center City getting busier; Punk show at Sonic Drive-In | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. As City Council returned post-summer, a zoning tug-of-war had a cascading effect. Mayor Kenney issued what was only his 2nd direct veto, saying a bill from former Councilmember Parker to regulate “smoke shops” was too broad. With four vacant seats, Council has 13 sitting members — just one more than the 12 needed to override a veto. So Council President Clarke unexpectedly announced two more special elections, saying the legislative body needed to be fully staffed to do its job. That means the City Commissioners can’t print mail ballots until mid-October. [Billy Penn/WHYY/PHL Council/Inquirer$]
These Philly poll workers love being a crucial part of democracy

As the midterm elections approach and people get ready to cast their votes, most voters don’t know all the work done behind the scenes before polling places open. Preparation for Election Day starts months earlier, with training, elections, meetings, and more. On Election Day, poll workers this year will trade up to 15 hours of their day for between $210 and $255 and a lot of hard work. (The pay this year got boosted significantly and previously had been as low as $95.)
How Black business owners on 52nd Street feel about John Fetterman

Business owners and employees on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia responded to a surprise visit from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman with equal parts support and ambivalence. “Better him than Oz” was the overriding sentiment among the people Billy Penn spoke with, referring to Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican rival on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

