Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
The Crisis In Jackson, Mississippi Ain’t About Water, It’s About Whiteness
This here is injustice in the highest order.
BET
Mississippi Governor Receives Backlash For Saying It’s 'A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson'
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is receiving backlash for recent comments about Jackson, Miss., which has been enduring a water crisis. According to WAPT, during a Sept. 16 event in Hattiesburg, Reeves said, "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.”
wsiu.org
Jackson, Miss., mayor to speak at SIU on Tuesday
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Chokwe Antar Lumumba, an attorney and the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, will discuss his plans to revitalize that city based on a concept of “dignity economy” during a lecture next week at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Lumumba’s presentation, “From Exploitation to Empowerment: Lessons from...
weareiowa.com
Urbandale residents donate bottled water to Jackson, Mississippi water crisis
Pastor Tammy Lewis, a senior pastor at Elvis Christian Fellowship, hosted the water drive in partnership with UPS. The water will be delivered to Jackson Saturday.
WTOK-TV
Water distributions in Jackson still popular even after boil water notice lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Free water distribution events continued in the Capital City last weekend. A long line of cars waited for the free donations at Siwell Middle School on Sunday. Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzell and State Representative Stephanie Foster hosted the giveaway. “Residents are still kind of cautious,”...
Racism Seen as Root of Water Crisis in Mississippi Capital
But the crisis in the city of Jackson isn’t over, even if its boil-water advisory was lifted on Thursday. While the state plans to stop handing out free bottled water at sites around the city Saturday night, the city said water pressure still hasn’t been fully restored, and state health officials said lead in some pipes remains so worrisome that pregnant women and young children should still use bottled water.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Mocked Jackson At An Event After More Than 150,000 Of The City's Residents Had No Clean Water
“In the most disgraceful Governor sweepstakes, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is a winner,” one person tweeted.
WLBT
JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university...
vicksburgnews.com
Inaugural Parade: Honoring the legacy of Pastor Thomas E. Bernard
The family of Pastor Thomas E. Bernard would like to invite you to the Inaugural Pastor Bernard Parade on Saturday, Sep. 24, through historic downtown Vicksburg. We know that Pastor Bernard’s devotion to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ impacted and touched many lives and we want to celebrate his life, his spirit, and his commitment. His sudden passing was a shock wave that left so much hurt for his family, his Christian family, and the community abroad. But in all, we know that God gets the glory for the countless lives that were changed and transformed by the word of God that he spread over his 30-plus years in the ministry.
WLBT
Three boil water advisories affecting 70 Jackson customers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As water pressure stabilizes at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment facility, the city continues to see boil water advisories affecting dozens of customers. Currently, the city says approximately 70 connections in Jackson are under a boil water advisory due to water main leak repairs. The...
WAPT
Capitol police jurisdiction reaches farther than you might think
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police officers are being seen more and more around the city of Jackson. "So far, the feedback has been very positive. People are happy to see us. People feel safer because they see us more often," said Capitol police Chief Bo Luckey. In less than...
Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
MEMA chooses project manager for O.B. Curtis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The project manager that was chosen for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility was announced on Monday, September 19. Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said Hemphill Construction Company was selected. The Florence company was chosen over Fortis Construction of Pearl and The Lemoine Company of Lafayette, Louisiana. According […]
Yazoo City leaders unsure of sidewalk grant
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Mayor and Aldermen is hesitant to put up $300,000 for a sidewalk grant that they believe could be better used for roads. The Yazoo Herald reported the city’s previous administration approved a grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation for sidewalks. However, the city has […]
Sonic Boom to host 2nd Annual High School Battle of the Bands
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) Sonic Boom of the South will host its 2nd annual High School Battle of the Bands on Sunday, September 25. The event will be held at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Boom will host 12 high school bands from throughout the southern region. JSU’s Director of Bands […]
Man injured in drive-by shooting at Waffle House on Highway 18
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Waffle House restaurant early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at the Waffle House on Highway 18. According to Officer Sam Brown, a 20-year-old man was shot in both legs inside a white Honda Accord. Brown said the man was asleep while […]
Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
HipHopDX.com
Rae Sremmurd Follow Trae Tha Truth By Helping Mississippi Families Amid Water Crisis
Rae Sremmurd have enlisted the support of their fans to impact the ongoing water crisis in their home state of Mississippi. In a tweet on Thursday (September 15), rapper Swae Lee revealed the group had collected more than two trucks-loads of bottled water, to be delivered to families in need in the state’s capital, Jackson.
Teen charged in Mississippi mall shooting
Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall.
WAPT
City of Jackson to crackdown on buildings not up to code
JACKSON, Miss. — The City of Jackson is beefing up on its building code enforcement process to make sure facilities are up to code. With this new enforcement, Jacksonians will have the opportunity to report buildings. Interim Director of Planning Chloe Dotson said Jackson wants to crack down on...
