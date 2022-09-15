The family of Pastor Thomas E. Bernard would like to invite you to the Inaugural Pastor Bernard Parade on Saturday, Sep. 24, through historic downtown Vicksburg. We know that Pastor Bernard’s devotion to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ impacted and touched many lives and we want to celebrate his life, his spirit, and his commitment. His sudden passing was a shock wave that left so much hurt for his family, his Christian family, and the community abroad. But in all, we know that God gets the glory for the countless lives that were changed and transformed by the word of God that he spread over his 30-plus years in the ministry.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO