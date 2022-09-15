Local Michigan Lawmakers Vote To Make September Psychedelics Awareness Month After Decriminalization Enacted

Read full article on original website
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
marijuanamoment.net
Two Out Of Three Missouri Voters ‘Certain To Vote Yes’ On Marijuana Legalization Ballot Initiative, Poll Finds
As a marijuana legalization campaign in Missouri continues to fight back opposition from prohibitionists and certain cannabis reform allies, a new poll finds that a strong majority of voters in the state are ready to approve the ballot initiative in November. The poll from SurveyUSA, which is sponsored by eight...
marijuanamoment.net
Minnesota Medical Marijuana Company Sues State For The Right To Sell THC Edibles To All Adults, Not Just Patients
A Minnesota medical marijuana company is suing the state in an attempt to secure the right to sell THC edibles to any adult over 21, just like other businesses are able to do under a recently enacted hemp law. The medical cannabis company argues that the current policy amounts to an unconstitutional double standard.
marijuanamoment.net
State Treasurers Reaffirm Support For Federal Marijuana Banking Reform At Annual Meeting
An association of state treasurers has agreed to reaffirm its support for a resolution calling on Congress to enact federal marijuana banking reform legislation. The National Association of State Treasurers (NAST) moved to renew its support for the measure during its Annual Business Meeting on Monday. The measure states that NAST is not taking a position on cannabis legalization, but the bipartisan treasurers do back legislation to fix the marijuana banking problem stemming from federal prohibition.
marijuanamoment.net
California Governor Signs 10 Marijuana Bills, Including Interstate Commerce, Employment Protections And Record Sealing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed 10 marijuana-related bills on Sunday, including measures to set the state up to allow interstate cannabis commerce, provide employment protections for marijuana consumers, facilitate record sealing of prior convictions and prevent localities from blocking medical cannabis deliveries. The legislature delivered numerous cannabis bills to...
marijuanamoment.net
New York Regulators Vote To Let Medical Marijuana Patients Grow Their Own Starting Next Month
As New York marijuana regulators continue to accept applications for the first adult-use cannabis retailer licenses from people directly impacted by the drug war, officials on Tuesday voted to adopt home grow rules for medical cannabis patients, as well as another round of conditional marijuana processor and cultivator business applications.
1-in-a-million white ‘spirit bear’ spotted in Michigan
A genetically rare black bear with white fur – often called a “spirit bear” – has been living in the wilds of the western Upper Peninsula in Michigan. An approximately 100-pound male bear with blonde colorings appeared this month, September 2022, on a trail camera trained on a bait pile set up in advance of the annual bear hunting season. Wildlife officials said this is the first time in recorded Michigan history such an animal has been confirmed in the state.
New Bill Says Daylight Savings Time Could Become Standard In Michigan
Daylight Savings Time has been a discussion point for the government for years, constantly changing its stance on whether to participate or not. Some states and countries decide not to participate and that literally makes ZERO sense to me. Nonetheless, the turning of the clocks back and forth has its pros and cons that have people arguing for hours.
Pete Buttigieg responds to Michigan GOP co-chair's controversial tweet
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended the North American Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday.
Michigan man who wanted to admit to killing gets a new trial
DETROIT (AP) — An appeals court has overturned a Michigan man's 2019 second-degree murder conviction, determining the man's attorney ignored his wishes to admit that he pulled the trigger.In a ruling last week, the Michigan Court of Appeals said 28-year-old Reinaldo Jamison had wanted to argue in court that he fatally shot Andre Fort in in 2018 in self defense but that attorney David Cripps decided to argue that Jamison was not the gunman.The three-member panel of the court said in its opinion that Cripps "did not even consider investigating the theory urged by defendant and supported, at least in...
Buttigieg awards grant to tear down divisive Detroit highway
WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-delayed plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago, was a big winner of federal money Thursday, the first Biden administration grant awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday during a news conference in Detroit that “wealth that needs to be created will be created” as he helped to outline plans to reimage a federal highway that displaced a historic Black community during the 1950s and 1960s. “We know that some of the planners and politicians behind […] The post Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project appeared first on Michigan Advance.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
If the U.S. Got Nuked, You Wouldn’t Want to Be in Michigan
When I was a kid growing up the cold war was still a thing. That was until Rocky IV came out, and the cold war subsided. Sarcasm aside, nuclear war was something that was always on my mind as a kid growing up. Movies like War Games didn't help with the anxiety.
beckersasc.com
Michigan physician who tried fleeing to Mexico gets 4 years prison
Dearborn, Mich.-based physician Tete Oniango, MD, was sentenced to four years in prison after prescribing 12,500 opioid pills to patients without medical reasoning, M Live reported Sept. 15. Dr. Oniango was accused of conspiring with patient recruiters to distribute hydrocodone pills, in many cases without conducting any medical examinations. He...
Michigan Robber Helps Steal 76+ Guns, Friend Turns On Him For Reward Money
The robberies took place in Westland and Dearborn Heights.
