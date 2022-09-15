Local Michigan Lawmakers Vote To Make September Psychedelics Awareness Month After Decriminalization Enacted

DETROIT (AP) — An appeals court has overturned a Michigan man's 2019 second-degree murder conviction, determining the man's attorney ignored his wishes to admit that he pulled the trigger.In a ruling last week, the Michigan Court of Appeals said 28-year-old Reinaldo Jamison had wanted to argue in court that he fatally shot Andre Fort in in 2018 in self defense but that attorney David Cripps decided to argue that Jamison was not the gunman.The three-member panel of the court said in its opinion that Cripps "did not even consider investigating the theory urged by defendant and supported, at least in...

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO