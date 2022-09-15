The country is awash with Beckham spirit. Turning up at some ungodly hour of the night decked out in your most stylish public fineries, to hurry-up-and-wait for 10 hours or more, surviving on pasties, snacks and caffeinated uppers, convening with crowds, happily taking selfies, dealing politely with press, TV and facile hero worship and gazing longingly at wondrous city landmarks you won’t get to visit. And all in anticipation of one all-too-brief communion at the end of the day before collapsing exhausted or raising a private toast or two too many.

MUSIC ・ 19 HOURS AGO