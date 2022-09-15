Read full article on original website
NME
Wet Leg, Sam Fender, Arlo Parks: are the days of industry burn-out finally over?
The country is awash with Beckham spirit. Turning up at some ungodly hour of the night decked out in your most stylish public fineries, to hurry-up-and-wait for 10 hours or more, surviving on pasties, snacks and caffeinated uppers, convening with crowds, happily taking selfies, dealing politely with press, TV and facile hero worship and gazing longingly at wondrous city landmarks you won’t get to visit. And all in anticipation of one all-too-brief communion at the end of the day before collapsing exhausted or raising a private toast or two too many.
NME
Dua Lipa says she feels more in “control” on her forthcoming third album
Dua Lipa has admitted that she feels more in “control” on her forthcoming new album than ever before. The singer’s follow-up to her 2020 smash ‘Future Nostalgia’ was first teased back in January, when Lipa said she had “done a big chunk of writing” for the new record.
NME
Lady Gaga cancels Miami ‘Chromatica Ball’ gig midway through due to storm
Lady Gaga was forced to cancel the final gig of her ‘Chromatica Ball’ stadium tour midway through last night due to a storm. The star was playing a gig at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday night (September 17) when adverse weather conditions forced her to abandon the gig with six songs remaining.
NME
Grimes teases her “girl group debut” will be through songs on her new album
Grimes has teased that her “girl group debut” will happen through songs on her upcoming album, ‘Book 1’. The musician is preparing to release the follow-up to her 2020 album ‘Miss Anthropocene’, which she recently told fans is done and could be issued in two volumes.
NME
Listen to Jamie xx’s new disco-infused single ‘Kill Dem’
Jamie xx has shared his new disco-infused single ‘Kill Dem’ – listen below. The track – teased yesterday (September 19) – is the follow-up to ‘Let’s Do It Again’, which was released in April. Speaking about the track, Jamie xx said: “I...
Taylor Swift Reveals New Song Title ‘Mastermind,’ Sings 10-Minute ‘All Too Well’ at Surprise Nashville Appearance
Taylor Swift gave fans both a physical and virtual surprise on Tuesday night: those lucky enough to be inside Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium caught a performance of “All Too Well,” the 10-minute version; while those online learned the title of a new song. “Mastermind” will appear on Swift’s upcoming album Midnights, due Oct. 21. Swift posted the title reveal at midnight, naturally, via TikTok, in a playful new series dubbed Midnights Mayhem With Me. Using a “technologically advanced device” (bingo ball cage), Swift picked one of 13 ping pong balls corresponding to the number of tracks on her album. No surprise,...
NME
Seven fans arrested at Breakout Festival after Lil Baby cancels headline set
Seven people have been arrested after Lil Baby cancelled his headline slot at the Breakout Festival in Canada. The rapper’s performance was pulled due to illness at 9.30pm local time last night (September 18), 30 minutes before the Vancouver festival was due to close. As a result, videos from...
NME
Melanie C has started work on her ninth solo album
Melanie C has revealed she has begun work on her ninth solo album – the follow-up to her self-titled 2020 record. The Spice Girl spoke to Retro Pop magazine for a cover feature as part of the magazine’s October 2022 issue. During the interview, Mel Chisolm says that work on the album is moving slowly as she’s been focused on writing and promoting her memoir, Who I Am, which was published earlier this month.
NME
Pierre Kwenders wins 2022 Polaris Music Prize for ‘José Louis And The Paradox Of Love’
Congolese-Canadian musician José Louis Modabi – better known as Pierre Kwenders – has won this year’s Polaris Music Prize for latest album ‘José Louis And The Paradox Of Love’. Kwenders will receive a monetary prize of $50,000 for winning, having been selected above...
NME
GAYLE cancels North American ‘Avoiding College’ tour: “I’m learning how to be an adult”
GAYLE has cancelled her forthcoming headline tour of North America, citing her struggles with adapting to the rigours of a touring lifestyle. The singer’s ‘Avoiding College’ tour was initially set to kick off on Saturday October 8, when she was due to perform in Oklahoma. Should the tour have gone ahead, GAYLE would have taken in a further 18 cities up until Friday November 11, when she would’ve played to fans in Fort Lauderdale.
NME
Harry Styles continues to break Billboard chart records with ‘As It Was’
Harry Styles is continuing to break records on the Billboard chart with ‘As It Was’ after the track hit Number One for a 14th week. The ‘Harry’s House’ lead single, which was released in April, is currently in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in the US.
NME
Grimes shares photo hinting that she has had elf ear surgery
Grimes has shared a new photo hinting that she has undergone surgery to get elf ears, a procedure she has been teasing for a while. Last month, the artist shared her desire to get vampire teeth and elf ears, tweeting: “Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”
NME
Cardi B shares Beyoncé’s personal thank you note alongside ‘Renaissance’ vinyl gift
Cardi B has posted a video showing off her signed copy of Beyoncé‘s ‘Renaissance‘ on vinyl, complete with a personal thank you note penned by the pop star. In the clip the rapper appears to be delighted with the LP and warns viewers that no one can touch her special gift.
NME
Robbie Williams says it “would be cool” to play Glastonbury’s legends slot
Robbie Williams has said it “would be cool” to return to Glastonbury this year to take on the coveted legends slot. The pop star, who released his record-breaking ‘XXV’ compilation earlier this month, hasn’t played at Worthy Farm since he made his debut appearance at the iconic festival back in 1998.
NME
Travis Scott previews unreleased collaborations with Kid Cudi, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell
Travis Scott has previewed a number of unreleased collaborations featuring Kid Cudi, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell during the first night of his ‘Road To Utopia’ experience at Zouk Las Vegas. Scott’s seven-night ‘Road To Utopia’ residency at the Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas kicked off on...
NME
BIBI details debut studio album ‘Noir: The Lowlife Princess’, dropping single next week
Singer-songwriter BIBI has announced the title of her debut full-length album and a pre-release single from the record that will drop next week. On September 19, the musician joined Twitch streamer Joo Ho-min for a live interview, where she shared new details of her long-awaited debut studio album. During the interview, BIBI revealed that the full-length record, titled ‘Noir: The Lowlife Princess’, will be released some time in October.
NME
Kwon Eun-bi announces new mini-album ‘Lethality’ with a cryptic teaser
K-pop soloist Kwon Eun-bi has announced her comeback with her third mini-album. On September 20 at midnight KST, the 26-year-old singer unveiled a mysterious first teaser poster for her third solo mini-album, titled ‘Lethality’. The new poster, which features a dark room framed by red, gold-trimmed curtains, reveals...
NME
BLACKPINK songwriter Bekuh Boom thought ‘Born Pink’ B-side ‘Typa Girl’ would be Lisa’s next solo release
Singer-songwriter Bekuh Boom, along with several ‘Born Pink’ contributors have opened up about the process behind BLACKPINK’s latest album. In a recent story by Variety, several songwriters whose work featured on BLACKPINK’s sophomore studio album ‘Born Pink’ discussed the stories behind their contributions to the record.
NME
Alex G – ‘God Save The Animals’ review: nine albums in and at his shapeshifting best
Willingly or not, the shy and fame-averse Philadelphia singer-songwriter Alex G has become a surprise star of indie rock across the last decade – to those that love him, he’s everything. At a recent solo show in London, he played a requests-only set that had fans screaming the title of obscure album tracks from records self-released on Bandcamp a decade ago, part of a superbly prolific period that served as the precursor to said stardom.
NME
SEVENTEEN’s Jun teases new solo single ‘Limbo’
SEVENTEEN’s Jun will be dropping a brand-new solo single titled ‘Limbo’ later this week. On September 19 at Noon KST, Jun (real name Wen Junhui) announced the upcoming release via SEVENTEEN’s official Twitter account with a mysterious teaser image. The ‘Limbo’ teaser features the singer showcasing his back, while a gloved hand rests atop his shoulder.
