Yakima Herald Republic
Jury begins deliberation in 2019 Lower Valley vehicular homicide case
A jury is now deciding the fate of a Vancouver man charged in a fatal 2019 drunken-driving wreck south of Toppenish. Attorneys presented their closing arguments in the case against Uriel Vasquez-Maldonado Tuesday, following a seven-day trial before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch. Prosecutors said Vasquez-Maldonado, 28, was...
Yakima Herald Republic
Police investigating Friday night drive-by shooting that resulted in crash, three deaths
Yakima police are investigating a drive-by shooting that resulted in three deaths Friday evening. A 21-year-old woman was killed in a shootout at a downtown Yakima intersection and a mother and daughter were killed when their car was struck by one of the fleeing vehicles, according to a Yakima police news release.
Yakima Herald Republic
One person dead after shooting involving police officer near Toppenish
One person is dead after a shooting involving a Yakama Nation Tribal Police officer Saturday evening. The deceased was a male in his mid-50s, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. The FBI and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting by a police officer just before 5 p.m. Saturday,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Tri-Cities judge acquitted of domestic violence is blocked from hearing dozens of cases
Sep. 18—Franklin County prosecutors don't want a Tri-Cities judge recently acquitted of domestic violence to handle dozens of their cases. Last week deputy prosecutors filed paperwork in all of their child support and paternity cases to prevent Superior Court Judge Sam Swanberg from making any rulings. In all, attorneys...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County Superior Court keeps video appearances for jail inmates
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Yakima County Superior Court took steps to help slow its spread through social distancing. While most of those precautions have ended — limiting those attending trials to just the involved parties, jurors and court staff, installing plexiglass barriers in front of the court bench and the clerk’s desks — one measure remains: Video appearances for defendants who are in custody while awaiting trial or sentencing.
Yakima Herald Republic
Family members of missing 4-year-old still searching, seeking volunteers
The family of Lucian Munguia is still searching for the 4-year-old boy who went missing Sept. 10 at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. On Sunday, several family members set up a booth at the farmers market on South Third Street to spread the word and pass out flyers. Searchers are still operating out of Sarg Hubbard Park and family members are looking for volunteers to help in the search.
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish coffee shop will raise funds Saturday for 3 local kids with cancer
A fundraiser to help three Lower Yakima Valley youths battling pediatric cancer will take place Saturday at Karlee’s Koffee in Toppenish. The seventh annual Going Gold for Karlee Day will raise money for 17-year-old Elias Gonzalez of Grandview, 13-year-old Cara Onessimo of Wapato and 12-year-old Ismael Mancilla of Toppenish, said Karlee’s Koffee owner Nettie Dionne. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the coffee shop at 280 Fort Road.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima City Councilmember Matt Brown to host forum in District 6 Thursday
Yakima residents can bring concerns and questions about traffic and roads, public safety, economic development and more to a community forum Thursday. Councilmember Matt Brown is hosting the forum in District 6. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., and is expected to last until about 8 p.m., according to a news release from the city.
Yakima Herald Republic
Columbia River salmon, steelhead runs largely positive for 2022; Yakima Basin concerns remain
A record-breaking sockeye run highlighted an encouraging year for salmon and steelhead returning to the Columbia with thousands more still expected to arrive this fall. Those gains didn’t necessarily translate to the Yakima Basin, where Yakama Nation Fisheries biologist Andrew Matala said only 464 sockeye passed the upper river counting station, down from close to 4,400 in 2020.
Yakima Herald Republic
Verlynn Best to lead the Sunfair Parade as grand marshal Saturday in Yakima
When the music and marchers of the Sunfair Parade return to Yakima Avenue on Saturday, Verlynn Best will be honored as grand marshal. She was selected by the parade’s board because of her advocacy for local businesses and dedication to the community, board president Paul Crawford said in a news release.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County homeowners expected to see higher property values on notices going out this week
The real estate market in Yakima County is strong, with increasing prices balancing slightly fewer sales, according to Yakima County Assessor Dave Cook. Every year, the county adjusts property values based on comparable sales of previous years. Property owners can expect to begin receiving notices showing their property’s assessed value this week, said Cook and Jacob Tate, property database manager for the county.
Yakima Herald Republic
Zillah residents, visitors celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Teapot Dome Service Station
Beth Husted grew up seeing the Teapot Dome Service Station from the highway near Zillah. She remembers the thrill of visiting the kettle-shaped gas station with friends to buy candy. “We didn’t know it was famous and a place for visitors,” Husted said Saturday after the 100-year anniversary celebration for...
Yakima Herald Republic
New offerings, old favorites part of Central Washington State Fair
A lot has changed in 130 years of Central Washington State Fairs, but organizers of this year’s version are confident one thing has remained constant: it’s a great chance for families to have fun. “There are so many reasons to come out and celebrate with us this year,”...
Yakima Herald Republic
Come get some: Must-stop taco trucks in Sunnyside
Humans have invented many wonderful and beautiful things since homo sapiens began rattling around East Africa more than 100,000 years ago. The wheel, controlled burning, flexible ice trays, the piano. But no list of innovations is complete without the taco. Grilled meat? Warm tortillas? Salsa y limon? They’re as brilliant...
Yakima Herald Republic
Farmworkers march to Ostrom Mushroom Farms, announce vote for unionization
About 150 farmworkers and community members clad in red and waving flags marched almost two miles Saturday from South Hill Park in Sunnyside to Ostrom Mushroom Farms, where they rallied outside Ostrom’s office for the second time in a few months. While marching they demanded justice in the workplace,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bikes and bulls: Cowboy Cross combines bull riding and Endurocross
Bull riding and Endurocross fans united for an exciting night of motorcycle racing and bull riding Saturday night at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena, much to the delight of the hundreds in the stands for the Cowboy Cross. Justin Houston, the 23-year-old cowboy from Myrtle Point, Ore., won $6,900 and the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Newhouse's take on student loans is baloney
Newhouse’s take on student loan forgiveness is baloney. To the editor — One unfortunate consequence of my doing my civic duty by occasionally expressing my opinion to my elected representatives is I have to endure an almost daily barrage of propaganda from the office of Rep. Dan Newhouse. One recent screed was his intonation against student loan forgiveness, and it struck me as an incitement to class warfare for political point-scoring.
