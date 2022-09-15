NFL Week 2 preview: How to watch Cowboys, Bengals search for first win and Tom Brady try to break Saints hex

The NFL's 2022 season is officially underway. Here are the Week 2 games and storylines, as well as how to watch on the new NFL+ streaming service, where you can catch all games in your local market and prime time games during the regular season. (All times ET.)

Thursday, Sept. 15

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes. Justin Herbert. Two contenders, not just in the AFC West but possibly the entire AFC. Need any other reason to tune in?

Sunday, Sept. 18

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh needed five turnovers and a blocked extra point as time ran out to beat the Bengals in Week 1. Now they get a Patriots team struggling to find it offensive identity.

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Baker Mayfield seeks his first win as the Panthers' starter against Saquon Barkley and the Giants, whose daring two-point conversion helped them start 1-0.

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

The Browns started 1-0 with a recipe of defense, the run game and some luck, and this week they host the Jets, who probably don't want Joe Flacco throwing 59 times like he did in the opener.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

After tying in Week 1, the Colts need a win to avoid falling into an early hole in the AFC South. The Jaguars, meanwhile, need better play out of second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Lamar Jackson looked worthy of a big contract in Week 1, and now he and the Ravens play their home opener against Tua Tagovailoa and a 1-0 Dolphins team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Though he beat them in the playoffs after the 2020 season en route to his seventh Super Bowl title, Tom Brady has yet to beat the Saints in the regular season since he joined the Bucs. Will that change on Sunday?

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

While the Lions got a hype bump from "Hard Knocks" and their offseason moves, they'll fall to 0-2 with two home losses if they don't beat Carson Wentz and the Commanders.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle got the best of Russell Wilson in his return on Monday. Up next? The bitter rival 49ers looking to avoid an 0-2 start.

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

The Super Bowl champions didn't look great in Week 1 against a really good Bills team. But if they struggle against the lowly Falcons in Week 2, the questions will get louder.

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m.

The Cardinals defense was shredded by Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, and will need to improve fast against Derek Carr, Davante Adams and the Raiders.

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Russell Wilson makes his home debut for Denver, which will look to put its decision-making fiascos behind it against Houston.

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas begins its attempt to survive Dak Prescott's several-week absence against the reigning AFC champions, who struggled themselves in Week 1.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers looked discombobulated in their season-opening loss to the Vikings. Is the remedy a home date with the Chicago "I own you" Bears?

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m.

The Bills looked every bit the Super Bowl contender they're supposed to be in Week 1. Now they face a Titans team seething over blowing a lead in its Week 1 loss.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m.

Both the Eagles and Vikings looked good in starting 1-0, and one of them will really get a boost with a win on Monday Night Football.