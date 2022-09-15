Deathloop and Assassin's Creed Odyssey are heading to Xbox Game Pass this month

Former PC and PlayStation exclusive title Deathloop is heading to Xbox Game Pass along with Assassin's Creed Odyssey this month.

As revealed during the Xbox stream at Tokyo Game Show today, both Deathloop and Assassin's Creed Odyssey are heading to both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass before the month is over. For Assassin's Creed Odyssey, players will be able to head to Ancient Greece from today, September 15, and for Deathloop, September 20.

Making a brief appearance during the stream, Arkane Lyon studio director and Deathloop director Dinga Bakaba revealed that the Xbox version of Deathloop is launching with all the improvements and extras that have been added to the game since it launched almost exactly a year ago in 2021 - this includes more accessibility options and photo mode.

Deathloop is also getting a free update known as the ' Golden Loop update '. This update will offer players new weapons, new enemies, new upgrades, cross-platform match making, and even an extended ending. If you've been desperately waiting to play Deathloop on Xbox Series X /S, the good news is that you can pre-load the game right now, ready for next week.

If you're more excited about the news of Assassin's Creed Odyssey heading to Xbox Game Pass, well do we have some more great news for you. In case you've been living under a rock for the last few weeks, Ubisoft recently held an Assassin's Creed special showcase which revealed a bunch of new and upcoming Assassin's Creed games including Assassin's Creed Mirage , Assassin's Creed Project Hexe , Assassin's Creed Codename Jade , Assassin's Creed Codename Red , and more.

Already played Deathloop and Assassin's Creed Odyssey? Find out what else you should be playing with our best games on Xbox Game Pass list.