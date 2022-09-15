ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Deathloop and Assassin's Creed Odyssey are heading to Xbox Game Pass this month

By Hope Bellingham
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PtY23_0hwSJxly00

Former PC and PlayStation exclusive title Deathloop is heading to Xbox Game Pass along with Assassin's Creed Odyssey this month.

As revealed during the Xbox stream at Tokyo Game Show today, both Deathloop and Assassin's Creed Odyssey are heading to both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass before the month is over. For Assassin's Creed Odyssey, players will be able to head to Ancient Greece from today, September 15, and for Deathloop, September 20.

Making a brief appearance during the stream, Arkane Lyon studio director and Deathloop director Dinga Bakaba revealed that the Xbox version of Deathloop is launching with all the improvements and extras that have been added to the game since it launched almost exactly a year ago in 2021 - this includes more accessibility options and photo mode.

Deathloop is also getting a free update known as the ' Golden Loop update '. This update will offer players new weapons, new enemies, new upgrades, cross-platform match making, and even an extended ending. If you've been desperately waiting to play Deathloop on Xbox Series X /S, the good news is that you can pre-load the game right now, ready for next week.

If you're more excited about the news of Assassin's Creed Odyssey heading to Xbox Game Pass, well do we have some more great news for you. In case you've been living under a rock for the last few weeks, Ubisoft recently held an Assassin's Creed special showcase which revealed a bunch of new and upcoming Assassin's Creed games including Assassin's Creed Mirage , Assassin's Creed Project Hexe , Assassin's Creed Codename Jade , Assassin's Creed Codename Red , and more.

Already played Deathloop and Assassin's Creed Odyssey? Find out what else you should be playing with our best games on Xbox Game Pass list.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Yakuza devs reveal why Ishin was remade instead of Kenzan

Yakuza developers have revealed why Ishin was chosen for a remake instead of the older Kenzan. For those unfamiliar, the infamous Yakuza Ishin is only one of two Yakuza games that were never released outside of Japan. The other is Yakuza Kenzan, another feudal-set Yakuza spin-off, which was released some years before Ishin but never received a western release with native localization.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Video Game#Arkane Lyon#The
GamesRadar

Persona Super Live concert won't have any new game reveals, Atlus says

Atlus has stated it won't announce any new Persona games at an upcoming event next month. Earlier today on September 20, the official Japanese-facing Persona Twitter account published the two tweets just below. While the first tweet merely announces a new statue will debut at the Persona Super Live P-Sound 2022 concert next month, the second tweet warns viewers not to expect an announcement of a brand new Persona game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
Country
Greece
Place
Tokyo, JP
GamesRadar

Ignore the GTA 6 leak, the full Rockstar reveal will be worth the wait

The GTA 6 leak is a sore one for Rockstar, but there's good that can come from the recent setback. This wasn't how we were supposed to see GTA 6 for the first time. Under normal circumstances, Rockstar's games are unveiled with a level of finesse and fanfare that only few studios with similar stature and spending power can deliver. There's a mysticism about the whole ordeal, where hype meets years of unseen hard work behind the scenes, and then the countdown from reveal to that much-anticipated release date begins. Last weekend, this process was turned on its head as a hacker illegally accessed and published over 90 in-development screenshots and videos from Rockstar's long-awaited open-world crime simulator – which later prompted the developer to officially acknowledge what the internet has since billed as the GTA 6 mega leak.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Soulstice review: "A disorderly and aggressively tepid experience"

Early on in Soulstice you'll meet Layton, a member of the religious order that has sent you on your mission. As an 'observer', he's supposed to assist protagonist Briar as she heads towards a great tear in the sky that's corrupting the city of Ilden. Unfortunately, he doesn't have much faith in the novice warrior – she's a pretender merely wearing the armour of the elite ashen knights,...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Marvel's Spider-Man modder brings back the original PS4 Peter Parker's face

Marvel's Spider-Man for PC has received a lot of mods since it was released last month, the latest of which replaces Peter Parker's face model for a second time. If you didn't know, back when Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered was released for PS5, fans quickly noticed that Peter Parker had a completely new look. It wasn't just a case of a new haircut or a new wardrobe that had people talking, though, but a completely new face - one that gave Parker a more youthful/Tom Holland-esque appearance based on model Ben Jordan.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GTA 6 leak prompts outpouring of public support from Cyberpunk 2077, Last of Us devs

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last of Us developers are among those voicing support for Rockstar developers following a massive GTA 6 leak. Over the past weekend, a mass of alleged in-progress GTA 6 screenshots and videos made their way online, including GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets. Shortly after, Rockstar confirmed the leaked footage was real, writing that they were "extremely disappointed."
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy