NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, following other risk assets lower, as the dollar stayed strong and investors anticipated more central bank interest-rate hikes designed to quell inflation.
Gap Is Cutting 500 Corporate Roles Across the Company
Gap Inc. is cutting 500 corporate roles, according to a Wall Street Journal report that was confirmed by the company. The job cuts will mostly impact the retailer’s offices in San Fransisco and New York, as well as in Asia, and will represent a combination of layoffs and the elimination of certain open roles, the Journal reported. The news comes on the heels of a rough quarter for the apparel company, which withdrew its guidance for the year in August after reporting a net loss of $49 million in the second quarter of 2022. Gap cited inflationary pressures impacting the lower-income consumer and...
