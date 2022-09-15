ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

High cost of food has shoppers changing their spending habits

PHOENIX — What many are stocking up on at the grocery store looks a lot different these days. Shoppers ABC15 spoke with say they’ve stopped buying organic. Others say they are buying less meat and instead buying more rice and beans. Some are even changing their daily routines.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers

PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Community groups target Latino voters for National Voter Registration Day

PHOENIX — At the Poder Latinx headquarters in Phoenix, voter registration forms are stacked and ready to go. Poder volunteers will be going to high schools and Glendale Community College Tuesday, celebrating the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day. Poder is among several community groups looking to register...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News

BRAKES driving school hosts classes at Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE — Dozens of teen drivers in the Valley learned defensive driving methods this weekend at the BRAKES driving school at Phoenix Raceway. The school was founded by drag racer Doug Herbert after his two sons were killed in a crash. Now, free classes are hosted all over the...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

PCSO investigating human remains discovered outside of Eloy

ELOY, AZ — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were discovered outside of Eloy. On September 12, PCSO deputies were called to the area near Highway 87 and Casa Grande-Picacho Highway outside of Eloy, where two workers discovered a body in an advanced state of decomposition.
ELOY, AZ
ABC 15 News

One person taken to a hospital after shooting involving police in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say one person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting involving police officers near Alma School Road and Main Street. It happened just after 6 p.m., as officers responded to a domestic call involving a man and a woman near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road Monday night.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

One dead after a four-vehicle crash on Val Vista Dr. in Mesa

One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash in Mesa Monday. At 5:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Val Vista Drive and Pueblo Avenue, south of Broadway Road, for reports of a crash. Mesa police say one person died but did not say if anybody else was...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Herm Edwards to relinquish role as Arizona State University's head football coach

Herm Edwards is out as Arizona State University's head football coach, according to a statement from the vice president of university athletics. According to a statement from ASU football's official Twitter account, Vice President Ray Anderson and Edwards reached the decision by "mutual agreement." Anderson announced in a press conference...
TEMPE, AZ

