ABC 15 News
High cost of food has shoppers changing their spending habits
PHOENIX — What many are stocking up on at the grocery store looks a lot different these days. Shoppers ABC15 spoke with say they’ve stopped buying organic. Others say they are buying less meat and instead buying more rice and beans. Some are even changing their daily routines.
ABC 15 News
ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers
PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system bringing cooler air and rain to Arizona this week
PHOENIX — We're tracking a storm system approaching from the west that will bring cooler air and rain to Arizona this week. Here in the Valley, rain chances start overnight with a 30 percent chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms stretching into your early Tuesday morning commute. Then, we'll...
ABC 15 News
Community groups target Latino voters for National Voter Registration Day
PHOENIX — At the Poder Latinx headquarters in Phoenix, voter registration forms are stacked and ready to go. Poder volunteers will be going to high schools and Glendale Community College Tuesday, celebrating the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day. Poder is among several community groups looking to register...
ABC 15 News
BRAKES driving school hosts classes at Phoenix Raceway
AVONDALE — Dozens of teen drivers in the Valley learned defensive driving methods this weekend at the BRAKES driving school at Phoenix Raceway. The school was founded by drag racer Doug Herbert after his two sons were killed in a crash. Now, free classes are hosted all over the...
ABC 15 News
Pilot, passenger dead after fiery plane crash outside Gila Bend Friday
DATELAND, AZ — A pilot and a passenger are dead after a plane crashed Friday in southwestern Arizona. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says just before 2 p.m. Friday, a DPS trooper saw a large plume of smoke while patrolling Spot Road and Interstate 8 near Dateland, Arizona. The...
ABC 15 News
PCSO investigating human remains discovered outside of Eloy
ELOY, AZ — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were discovered outside of Eloy. On September 12, PCSO deputies were called to the area near Highway 87 and Casa Grande-Picacho Highway outside of Eloy, where two workers discovered a body in an advanced state of decomposition.
ABC 15 News
PXU student safety committee considering safety measures, looks at law enforcement relationship
PHOENIX — School safety continues to be at the forefront of families’ minds as scares and threats continue to pop up across Valley schools. The Phoenix Union High School District’s new student safety committee held its first meeting on Saturday, following the shooting scare at Central High School and reports of a gun on Betty Fairfax.
ABC 15 News
60-year-old hospitalized after mobile home catches fire, trapped in bedroom
PHOENIX — A 60-year-old man was hospitalized with burn injuries after his mobile home caught fire Sunday night. Crews were called to a mobile home park near 7th Street and Cave Creek Road just after 9 p.m. by a homeowner trapped in his bedroom. The bedroom only had a...
ABC 15 News
Driver hospitalized after driving through wall, into a home in Goodyear
GOODYEAR — A woman was taken to the hospital after she allegedly crashed through a wall and into a home in Goodyear Saturday afternoon. The woman's family had called the police after she had made concerning statements. About one hour after the initial call, crews responded to a home...
ABC 15 News
One person taken to a hospital after shooting involving police in Mesa
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say one person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting involving police officers near Alma School Road and Main Street. It happened just after 6 p.m., as officers responded to a domestic call involving a man and a woman near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road Monday night.
ABC 15 News
One dead after a four-vehicle crash on Val Vista Dr. in Mesa
One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash in Mesa Monday. At 5:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Val Vista Drive and Pueblo Avenue, south of Broadway Road, for reports of a crash. Mesa police say one person died but did not say if anybody else was...
ABC 15 News
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver who may have been impaired, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — One person was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian in Phoenix Monday night. The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police say a man reportedly crossed Camelback Road mid-block when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. The man was...
ABC 15 News
Herm Edwards to relinquish role as Arizona State University's head football coach
Herm Edwards is out as Arizona State University's head football coach, according to a statement from the vice president of university athletics. According to a statement from ASU football's official Twitter account, Vice President Ray Anderson and Edwards reached the decision by "mutual agreement." Anderson announced in a press conference...
