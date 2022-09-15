ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers RB Najee Harris says he expects to play against Patriots

By The Associated Press
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

Harris injured his left foot late in last week’s 23-20 overtime victory over Cincinnati.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42i9wd_0hwSJGG500
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. AP Photo/Jeff Dean

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers running back Najee Harris expects to be available when Pittsburgh welcomes New England on Sunday.

Harris injured his left foot late in last week’s 23-20 overtime victory over Cincinnati and was replaced by rookie undrafted free agent Jaylen Warren. Harris’ leg was heavily wrapped in the aftermath, but he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and plans to be on the field as Pittsburgh tries to beat the Patriots for just the second time since 2011.

“I’m OK,” Harris said.

Asked what happened on the fourth-quarter carry that ended with his left leg being pinned awkwardly underneath him, Harris shrugged.

“Just football happened,” he said. “Football.”

The injury, whatever it is, does not appear related to the foot issue Harris had at the beginning of training camp.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Harris had his foot stepped on, though Harris later told reporters it was a Lisfranc injury that took about six weeks to heal.

“I mean it’s a little injury,” he said. “I got hurt plenty of times, you know? I mean I had like six, seven weeks to let it calm down — the original injury — and it’s good now there’s nothing wrong with it, man.”

Harris ran for just 23 yards on 10 carries against the Bengals, though he did catch a 2-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Trubisky that gave the Steelers a 17-3 lead.

He declined to say whether he could have returned after getting hurt, saying the decision was out of his hands.

The Steelers managed to end a three-game losing streak to Cincinnati despite an offense that had trouble taking advantage of series of takeaways by the Pittsburgh defense.

The Steelers produced five turnovers, one of them a Pick-6 by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh converted two of the other turnovers into a field goal and a touchdown — both in the first half — but did nothing with a pair of takeaways in the second half that could have iced the game.

“We’ve got to make sure that every time we get the ball from the defense, we got to at least put some points on the board,” Harris said. “And so we need to get better at that.”

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Watch: Jets convert fake punt against Browns

Punter Braden Mann connected with receiver Jeff Smith for a 17-yard gain on fourth down. Following a Week 1 loss in which they struggled to move the ball, the Jets got creative in generating some offense on Sunday. New York sent the punt team out on 4th and 1 from...
CLEVELAND, OH
Boston

Tom Brady will reportedly get Wednesdays off this season

Brady will take every Wednesday off as a rest day. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will get every Wednesday off during this season as a “rest day”, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. His designated status will be the same every Wednesday. Brady has taken off...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Boston

A breakdown of all the rumors about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s ‘epic fight’

Multiple outlets are reporting that the couple, who married in 2009, have been living separately due to disagreements about the quarterback's decision to unretire. Tom Brady has helped guide the Buccaneers to a 2-0 record to start the 2022 NFL season, once again defying conventional wisdom about what an athlete can accomplish at his age. But the latest headlines concerning the longtime Patriots gunslinger have little to do with the 45-year-old’s on-field accomplishments: If reports from Page Six and CNN are to be believed, not all is well between Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Bengals#Lisfranc Injury#American Football#Nfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy